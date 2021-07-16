Judge freezes assets in $15 million fraud case
RIVERTON (WNE) — Former Wyoming Catholic College chief financial officer Paul McCown of Lander has been ordered by a federal judge not to make any financial transactions other than routine purchases and exchanges.
McCown is accused in a federal suit filed in June of acquiring a $15 million loan under false pretenses, then distributing most of the money to several recipients.
The plaintiff in the case, investment services firm RIA R Squared, filed suit against McCown on June 22, alleging that McCown pretended he was worth more than $750 million in order to reap a $15 million loan from the company.
The complaint states the fraud was achieved by McCown through forgery of bank statements pertaining to his account, and by his own impersonation of Wyoming Community Bank vice president Kendall Hayford, whom RIA R Squared attempted to contact to confirm McCown’s standing.
On June 23, RIA R Squared filed a request for a preliminary injunction against McCown, which would forbid the Lander man from making unusual transfers of his funds –– or “dissipating, disposing of, liquidating, disseminating, and/or transferring, directly or indirectly, any of (his) personal assets or any assets of entities they own or control, other than in the ordinary course of business or personal affairs.”
———
Brewers, council team up to warn about invasive pests
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming Weed and Pest Council and the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild are partnering on an initiative to help inform the public about the threat of invasive weeds and pests.
Members of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild recently released a Fruited Wheat Ale collaboration brew and offered a limited-edition pint glass sponsored by Wyoming Weed and Pest Council and PlayCleanGo, a national education campaign focused on preventing the spread of invasive species.
Invasive insects and plants cost the U.S. an estimated $40 billion annually in damages to trees, plants, crops and related management efforts. They can threaten the economy, food supply, environment and, in some cases, even public health.
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council and PlayCleanGo are committed to stopping the spread through awareness, education and community engagement.
To learn more about the 2021 Fruited Wheat Ale collaboration and where you can grab a pint, visit wyocraftbrewersguild.com and click on the Events tab. For more information about Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org. To learn more about what you can do to help stop the spread of invasive weeds and species, visit PlayCleanGo.org.
