Barrasso spends Thanksgiving with Wyo. troops in Japan
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Thanksgiving Day, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., shared dinner with Wyoming Marines and airmen serving in Okinawa, Japan.
They’re attached to the 3rd (III) Marine Expeditionary Force and Air Force’s 18th Wing, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
Barrasso visited with service members at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.
“Our state is so grateful for the brave men and women from Wyoming who serve our country,” Barrasso said in the release. “Right now, we have service members from across Wyoming serving 16 time zones away in Okinawa, Japan. They’re face to face with China and North Korea every day. We are so proud of their service to protect America and our allies abroad. I made sure they knew that everyone at home is thinking of them during the holidays and awaiting their safe return home.”
Barrasso sat down for Thanksgiving dinner with service members, toured Kadena Air Base and was briefed by military officials about operations in the Indo-Pacific.
This story was published on Nov. 26, 2022.
———
Riverton man arrested for felony child abuse
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly assaulted 24-day-old twin infants.
Police were called to Sage West at 4:20 p.m. on a report of an infant with a broken left leg and bruises and lacerations to her face. Department of Family Services workers were concerned about possible child abuse.
When officers arrived, along with the reported injuries to the first infant, her twin sister was also found to have suffered a broken right leg, broken left arm, a fractured rib and a black eye.
Both infants were life flighted to Utah for treatment.
Anthony Long, 27, Riverton, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child abuse.
Under Wyoming state statute 6-2-503 (c), aggravated felony child abuse is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
This story was published on Nov. 26-27, 2022.
———
COVID cases, deaths rise in Wyoming nursing homes
CASPER (WNE) — More of Wyoming’s nursing home residents are getting sick and dying from COVID-19, new figures released Wednesday by the AARP show.
COVID cases occurred in state nursing homes at a rate of six per 100 residents during a four-week period that ended Oct. 23.
That is the third-highest rate in the nation behind New Hampshire (10.12) and Maine (9.16). It’s also a slight increase over the previous four-week rate, which stood at 4.5, according to the AARP.
Total cases for the four weeks ending Oct. 23 were 107.
Three nursing home residents died during the four weeks that ended Oct. 23, equating to a rate of .17 per 100 residents.
That’s the sixth-highest rate in the U.S., the AARP reported.
About 44% of Wyoming’s nursing home residents are up to date on COVID vaccines, and only one in five staff is current on immunizations. Wyoming in general trails the nation in COVID vaccination rates.
Three of five nursing homes in Wyoming reported at least one staff case of the virus, or 85 cases in total.
Wyoming nursing homes and long-term care facilities were particularly hard hit during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the state’s first notable outbreaks took place at a nursing home. And by December of 2020, more than 50 residents of Casper long-term care facilities had died.
This story was published on Nov. 26, 2022.
