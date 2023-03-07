Judge rules Aune to remain in jail until April trial
CODY (WNE) — Cody resident Carolyn Aune, one of the two defendants charged in the murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, will have to remain in jail until her April trial despite her request to live with a sponsor.
During a March 1 hearing, Park County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield denied a motion filed by Aune’s counsel, Elisabeth Trefonas, which requested Aune’s bond be reduced, allowing her to be released and live with a sponsor until her trial date.
Trefonas said during the hearing that Aune was not a flight risk and had obtained housing with a person currently living in Cody. She further argued that Aune had made arrangements to obtain an ankle monitor and that she is currently in therapy.
Trefonas also noted that Aune had no prior criminal history other than the current charges, and that the Park County Detention Center, where Aune has been in custody for two years, was never meant to be a long-term facility.
Trefonas asked Overfield to release Aune on an unsecured or signature bond in an amount decided by the court.
“Ms. Aune is very dangerous and she needs to remain in custody,” said Deputy Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield. “The state will present evidence of multiple instances of abuse to the victim in this case.”
Hatfield added that Aune currently faces two felony counts of interference with peace officers.
“She can’t even behave herself while she’s in jail,” he said. “She’s battering detention deputies. Can she be trusted out on the street? The state would say emphatically, ‘No.’”
Hatfield disagreed with releasing Aune to a person whom the state doesn’t know, and said ankle monitors “do not protect society.”
Overfield agreed with Hatfield and did not change the trial date of April 17.
Gordon proclaims Wyoming Hidden Heroes state
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring Wyoming a Hidden Heroes State, which recognizes the caregivers of veterans across Wyoming, while highlighting some of the available resources for military caregivers.
The Hidden Heroes campaign is a collaboration between AARP and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to bring attention to the untold stories of military caregivers and seeks solutions for the challenges and long term needs they face.
The Hidden Heroes effort also attempts to inspire individuals, businesses and others to take action on supporting military caregivers in their communities and establish a national registry, encouraging military caregivers to register at hiddenheroes.org to better connect with helpful resources and support.
AARP has more than 3 million veterans in its membership and has made issues facing veterans, military members, and their families a priority. To that end, the organization has produced a free military caregiving handbook that offers helpful resources and caregiving checklists, facts about veteran and military caregivers, and five key issues to address in caregiving.
AARP also offers the free Watchdog Alert Veterans Addition guide, which is available online. The guide states that one out of every three current or former military members has been targeted by disability or benefit scams and advises how veterans and military families can avoid being scammed.
For more resources for veterans, see aarp.org/home-family/voices/veterans.
Bill to block mandatory microchips fails
POWELL (WNE) — As lawmakers debated a bill that would bar employers from forcing their workers to be microchipped, a certain skepticism hung over the idea. And those doubts — about whether a ban was premature, unnecessary or just a bit out there — prompted the House to narrowly reject the legislation last week.
Senate File 72 sponsored by Sen. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) failed on a 32-28 vote, despite some at-times dire warnings from proponents.
As the bill made its way through the Senate — where it passed 19-12 — and into the House, Laursen said he repeatedly heard the objection that “it’s not here in Wyoming yet. Why do we worry?”
But the senator argued it was better to be proactive against microchips, which have been growing in popularity and in use cases.
“We went through some mandates with Covid and we all said at that time, ‘You’re not going to have to have a mask; you’re not going to have to be injected,’” Laursen said at a House labor committee meeting last month. “So let’s get out in front of it [microchipping].”
However, a majority of the House members were unconvinced of the need to act.
Rep. Dave Zwonitzer (R-Cheyenne) said he agreed with blocking businesses from mandatory implantations of always present, data-collecting chips. However, given that such a situation has yet to arise in the United States, the lawmaker said there are too many “what ifs.”
“... There isn’t [mandatory] implementation of microchips; that doesn’t happen anywhere in the country,” Rep. Mike Yin (D-Jackson) said. “So I’m not sure why we would solve the problem that doesn’t exist instead of solving the problem that does exist — which is, there is mandatory tracking by both government and employers.”
