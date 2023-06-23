Cheyenne man charged in stabbing of Laramie County sheriff’s deputy
CHEYENNE—Laramie County sheriff ’s deputies responded to several 911 hang ups and calls for wellness checks on West Prosser Road early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department.
After finding the person in question, 46-year-old Stephen Ashley, officers tried to take him out of his residence, suspecting he was under the influence but not in need of medical attention or criminal intervention, the release said.
Ashley resisted attempts by officers and pulled out a concealed knife, stabbing one deputy in the shoulder.
The deputy told other officers he was stabbed. LCSO said after he announced this, Ashley was tased.
Deputies say he continued to struggle, lost consciousness and became unresponsive. After administering Narcan to Ashley, officers took him to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Ashley was cleared for release Wednesday by hospital officials and officially arrested on charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and interference with a peace officer resulting in injury.
LCSO said the deputy has also been released from the hospital and is expected to fully recover.
Three involved in Lingle explosion
LINGLE—An explosion involving a UTV last week in Lingle resulted in an aggressive fire that injured three people.
According to Goshen County Sheriff Deputy Herb Irons, who was present on the scene of the incident on June 13, the vehicle was headed east on 8th St. and Sherman, when an accidental explosion occurred.
One woman, who was the driver, and two juveniles were riding in the UTV. All occupants were able to exit the vehicle. One juvenile was transported to the hospital.
“Reports state that the smell of gas was omitting from the UTV,” Irons said. “Which then shortly after resulted in a large explosion. Based off of those statements, it’s believed that the explosion was caused by a fuel combustion.”
The Lingle Fire Department extinguished the fire. Its cause is unknown, though electrical factors possibly contributed.
Mosquitoes in Laramie County test positive for West Nile virus
CHEYENNE—Mosquitoes found in Laramie County tested positive for the West Nile virus, city officials said in a news release Thursday.
Officials said they have noticed an increase in Culex mosquitoes, the primary carriers of West Nile virus.
“Most mosquitoes do not test positive for disease-causing viruses,” the release stated. “However, a bite from a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in some cases, death. Although a person’s chances of getting sick are small, those aged 50 and older are at the highest risk for serious illness.”
The city stated that the virus can cause neurological diseases and other serious health issues, but also milder illnesses like fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, swollen lymph nodes and rashes. The release said anyone who thinks they have symptoms should visit a doctor immediately.
The city suggested a “5-D” approach to deterring bites from mosquitoes.
The first two D’s stand for dusk and dawn. The city warned that people should stay inside during hours when mosquitoes are more active.
The next D stands for dress.The city urged people to cover up as much as possible when going outside.
The fourth D stands for drain. Since many mosquitos hatch their eggs in standing water, Cheyenne officials said people should reduce the amount of standing water in their yard to as little as possible.
The final D is DEET, the chemical found in insect repellant that the city urges people to use when going outdoors.
Dayton discusses defecating deviant
SHERIDAN—Dayton residents expressed concern Wednesday over another resident defecating in public areas and burning human feces on their property.
Mayor Clifford Reed said he has spoken with the resident numerous times but had no success in prompting a change, due in part to the fact that the town does not have a law enforcement presence.
“Currently, we would have to go through an attorney, and we’ve had very poor luck doing that as of today, (and) set a court date for these violations,” Reed said.
The only law or ordinance being violated, though, relates to outdoor fireplaces or fire pits, Reed said.
Concerns relating to the ordinance raised by community members included proximity to a combustible structure, what is being burnt and whether a fire extinguisher or hose is present.
“I mean, there’s three or four or five things wrong down there,” Reed said.
Public defecation is not currently outlawed in Dayton and would fall under Wyoming State Statute 6-4-201, which addresses public indecency but only applies in the event that the individual in question experiences sexual arousal.
Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said the sheriff’s office investigated the incident in Dayton and determined the person was not defecating for sexual pleasure and was therefore not in violation of state statute.
Residents urged the Dayton Town Council to create an ordinance explicitly outlawing public defecation in all instances.
“You’ll have to stay tuned,” Reed said.
