US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year, exceeding any on record, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.
The nation's budgetary shortfall is expected to eventually reach levels for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30 more than double the largest annual deficit on record.
The federal government rang up a $63 billion deficit in July, the department reported. That's a relatively modest amount compared to red ink that spilled in the spring months when the government tried to revive an economy that all but ground to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Last month's deficit was sharply lower than June's $864 billion, in part because the government collected a record amount tax revenue in July — $563 billion — after extending the filing deadline to July 15. That extension allowed Americans more time to sort through the economic havoc wrought by the pandemic.
Outlays to the Small Business Administration, which doled out $511 billion as part of the Paycheck Protection Program in June, fell to about $26 billion in July.
So far this budget year, government receipts total $2.82 trillion, off just 1% from the same period last year, Treasury officials said, crediting the “income replacement” provided by various government aid packages. In other words, unemployment benefits and other aid are still taxable.
College bribery scheme tipster sentenced for financial fraud
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles financier who tipped authorities to the college admissions cheating scheme was sentenced to prison Wednesday for trying to cheat stock investors out of $15 million.
Morrie Tobin, 57, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison by a federal judge in Boston who acknowledged his “extraordinary” cooperation with federal authorities in both the college bribery case and his own fraud case, the Los Angeles Times reported.
However, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton said he couldn’t allow a felon to avoid prison.
“Your motive was pure and simple greed,” Gorton told him.
Tobin acknowledged that he sold stock to investors at inflated prices. The scheme could have sent him to prison for eight years, although prosecutors asked that he receive probation.
Before sentencing, Tobin told the judge he was “extremely, sincerely sorry and ashamed” of his crimes and said he had since tried “to do everything possible to make amends.”
Tobin met with federal authorities in Boston in 2018 and told them that Rudy Meredith, the head women's soccer coach at Yale University, wanted a bribe to grant his daughter an athletic waiver for admission.
During a recorded meeting in a hotel room, Meredith asked for $450,000, prosecutors said.
That meeting sparked an investigation that led to William “Rick" Singer, a college admissions consultant in Newport Beach, California. Authorities say he worked with wealthy parents and athletic coaches to have children admitted to elite universities across the country by having someone cheat on their exams or provide them with fake athletic credentials.
Census officials face subpoenas if they refuse interviews
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — House Democrats on Wednesday threatened to subpoena top officials at the U.S. Census Bureau after they refused to give interviews to an oversight committee over why the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident was cut short by a month and will stop at the end of September.
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a letter to Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham that she would use “compulsory measures" to get the eight officials to appear if they didn't agree to show up for interviews voluntarily.
Maloney, a Democrat from New York, had requested that interviews take place in August with top bureau officials, including two recent hires for newly created positions whose appointments critics say were part of the Trump administration's efforts to politicize the agency. Democrats on the oversight committee have asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to withdraw the appointments of of Nathaniel Cogley and Adam Korzeniewski.
The committee also wanted to ask Census Bureau officials about President Donald Trump's order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts. Civil rights group have filed multiple lawsuits challenging the memorandum as unconstitutional and an attempt to limit the power of Latinos and immigrants of color.
Because of pandemic-related delays with the 2020 census, the Census Bureau had requested deadline extensions from Congress and had planned to end the head count at the end of October. But with the request stalled in Congress, the Census Bureau announced earlier this month that it would end the 2020 census at the end of September.
“The Committee is seeking interviews with Census Bureau staff to understand these current — and ongoing — efforts to change timelines and methodologies midstream, and what impact these changes will have on the accuracy, objectivity, and completeness of the Census," Maloney said.
Dillingham said in a letter last week that interviews with senior staff during a critical time for the census would be “disruptive." Widespread door-knocking at the homes of residents who haven't yet responded to the census started this week. The revised plan will fulfill the bureau's mission, he said.
“The plan is thoughtfully designed to deliver a complete and accurate census, including reaching hard-to-count communities," Dillingham said.
Florida man arrested for making 26 bombs
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida police arrested a man after finding more than two dozen pipe bombs, including some that contained nails, screws and metal pellets.
Gregory Haasze, 34, is facing 26 felony counts of making, possessing and placing a destructive device after his arrest Wednesday night in Palm Beach County.
Officers had been called to a dead-end street after reports of an explosion, Boynton Beach police said in court records. Investigators found remnants of an exploded pipe bomb and several undetonated bombs along the roadway.
They sealed off the area and the Palm Beach County sheriff's bomb squad disabled the devices. A neighbor told them a man named Greg who lived nearby makes bombs and sometimes detonates them in vacant lots. Officers also found a box in a trash bin with Haasze's name on it and found several bombs and gunpowder.
They say Haasze soon approached officers and told them he was why they were there. Investigators say he told them he had been making bombs for years and had made some of the found devices for this past Fourth of July. He said he never meant to hurt anyone, saying he put the screws, nails and pellets in the bombs to remove tree stumps.
Bald eagle shows air superiority, sends drone into lake
ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — A bald eagle launched an aerial assault on a drone operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy — known as EGLE — ripping off a propeller and sending the aircraft into Lake Michigan.
The attack happened July 21, when the drone was mapping shoreline erosion near Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to document and help communities cope with high water levels, the department said in a statement.
Environmental quality analyst and drone pilot Hunter King said he had completed about seven minutes of the mapping flight when satellite reception became spotty.
King pressed a button to return the $950 drone to him and was viewing his video screen when the drone began to twirl.
“It was like a really bad roller coaster ride,” said King, who looked up and saw the eagle flying away, apparently unhurt by its confrontation with technology.
Two birdwatchers who were nearby saw the bird attack something but told officials they didn’t realize it was a drone.
The drone sent 27 warning notifications in the 3.5 seconds that it took to spiral to the water, including one noting that a propeller was missing. A search of the shoreline failed to find the drone. Data later revealed that it landed in 4 feet of water about 150 feet offshore.
EGLE’s drone team is considering what it can do to reduce the possibility of a repeat attack, including possibly using “skins” or other designs on the aircraft to make them look less like seagulls, the agency said.
2nd ICE detainee in Georgia dies from COVID-19 complications
LUMPKIN, Ga. (AP) — A diabetic Costa Rican man in federal immigration custody has become the second detainee in Georgia to die from COVID-19 complications after being held at a detention center that has reported more than 150 coronavirus cases.
Jose Guillen-Vega, 70, died Monday night at a Columbus hospital, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The preliminary cause of death was “cardiopulmonary arrest, secondary to complications of the coronavirus disease," officials said Wednesday. He had been hospitalized since Aug. 1.
County Coroner Sybil Ammons said Guillen-Vega also suffered from diabetes and hypertension, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Guillen-Vega was awaiting deportation and housed at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin. The facility has seen six deaths in the last three years, including one other death connected to COVID-19, according to immigrant rights advocates. Stewart detainee and Guatemala native Santiago Baten-Oxlaj, 34, died from the virus in May. The detention center had 154 confirmed coronavirus cases among detainees as of Tuesday.
Stewart’s two coronavirus deaths are the most of any ICE facility in the nation. Three other people have died in federal immigration detention centers after testing positive for COVID-19, according to ICE.
ICE critics have been demanding the agency free at-risk detainees since the pandemic began. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said those at higher risk of serious illness from the virus include people aged 65 years and older as well as those with serious heart conditions, obesity, diabetes, liver disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, and conditions that leave them with weakened immune systems.
Insurers to help pay 6 exonerated in Nebraska slaying
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska county that owes $28.1 million to six people wrongfully convicted of murder reached a settlement with several insurance companies to help pay part of the judgment.
The Gage County board approved agreements with six insurers on Wednesday to secure $5.98 million to help pay the county's debt off sooner. Officials already increased property taxes and approved a half-cent sales tax to pay the judgment off over several years.
The people known as the Beatrice Six spent more than 70 years in prison collectively for a 1985 rape and killing in Beatrice, Nebraska, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Lincoln. DNA evidence exonerated them in 2008. The slaying of 68-year-old Helen Wilson has since been linked to a former Beatrice resident who died in 1992.
The Beatrice Six sued Gage County after their release, alleging the county ran a reckless investigation. A federal jury awarded them $28.1 million in 2016, plus interest and attorney fees that raise the total to more than $30 million. The county wasn’t properly insured when the six were convicted, and its appeals were all rejected.
“We started with an understanding that there may or may not be any coverage,” County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said. “We reached this point, and I think we all are in agreement that this is the best possible outcome at this time.”
The county made the first payment to the former inmates last June, and officials now expect it to take about five years to pay off the judgment. One of the six was killed in a 2011 factory accident in Alabama, and several others are aging and have health problems.
Wayward emu captured running through New Jersey city
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A wayward emu was taken to an animal shelter after it was captured while running through the streets of a northern New Jersey city.
A woman spotted the long-legged bird on Tuesday morning in a residential neighborhood near Paterson's border with Totowa.
Animal control officers managed to snare the emu, which is about 4 feet (1.2 meters) tall.
The emu was placed in a large animal cart and was taken to a shelter, where officials arranged for the emu to be examined by a veterinarian.
Officials were not sure whether the bird had escaped from a farm or was just running out in the wild.
Chief Animal Control Officer John DeCando told NJ.com the emu appeared healthy. He could not determine its age or sex, “but I can tell you it needs a bath,” DeCando said.
NJ casinos, tracks win $264M in July after virus reopening
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's casinos and horse tracks won $264.5 million in July after reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak, a figure that was down nearly 21% from a year ago, but one the gambling houses will gladly take after months of inactivity.
Figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement reflect the first month of resumed operations — albeit at 25% of normal capacity — that the casinos and tracks were permitted to undertake.
Internet gambling revenue more than doubled in July to $87.4 million, and sports betting revenue was $29.5 million, up 65% over July 2019 levels, with sports including baseball, basketball and hockey resuming their seasons late in the month.
“Even with public health precautions in place, there was great concern that patrons would not yet feel safe visiting the casinos in person, and there would be an extended ‘COVID drag’ on the industry," said Jane Bokunewicz, coordinator of a gambling and tourism institute at Stockton University. She said the revenue figures show “that a significant number of gamblers were willing to play in person. Whether this recovery could continue and grow will likely depend on the status of COVID-19 infection rates in the tri-state area and consumer confidence in industry safety measures."
James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, said "While public health remains a concern, the tourism and gaming sector has started on the road to recovery. I know that Atlantic City is resilient and, given time, it will rebound.”
Just two of the nine casinos won more in July than they did a year ago. The Ocean Casino Resort won $26.2 million, up 30.3%, and the Golden Nugget won $40.3 million, up nearly 17%. Hard Rock won over $31 million, down nearly 24%.
Ocean was the only casino to increase its in-person casino floor winnings in July, which rose over 23% to $23.6 million.
North Carolina woman accused of trying to poison family
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A woman accused of trying to poison her husband and stepson was caught on video spiking a drink with paint thinner and cleaning products, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Susan McNair, 72, was arrested by Wilmington police on Tuesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of contaminating food or drink with a controlled substance, news outlets reported.
During her court appearance on Wednesday, prosecutors said McNair’s 85-year-old husband and 43-year-old stepson began noticing their drinks tasted odd and made them sick, so they set up a hidden security camera. According to prosecutors and a statement from police, the video recorded on July 28 captured McNair putting carpet cleaner, paint thinner and disinfectant into a glass of sweet tea.
McNair was jailed on an $300,000 bond, and her case was assigned to the public defender's office, but she hadn't been assigned an attorney as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the clerk of court's office.
McNair admitted in court that she and her husband are separated and live at different residences. Prosecutors also said McNair’s husband is seeking a divorce.
