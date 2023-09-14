Texas man dies near Shell Falls
GREYBULL—A 59-year-old man from Texas died in what appeared to have been an accidental fall Monday night in the Big Horn Mountains. Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn withheld the man’s name, saying it would be released after his family had been notified.
While it will be left to the county coroner to determine the cause of death, Blackburn said investigators do not suspect foul play and that it appeared the man fell to his death.
Dispatch received its first report around 7 p.m. of a vehicle that had been left running beside U.S. Highway 14 where it narrows just above Shell Falls. Big Horn County Search & Rescue responded to the scene, as did other law enforcement agencies from Big Horn County.
After a couple hours of searching, the deceased man’s body was recovered some distance downstream of where he appeared to enter Shell Creek. Investigators recovered the man’s camera and cell phone, which they hope will provide answers to some of their unanswered questions.
Based on what he knew at the time, Blackburn said it appears the man had flown in, rented a car and was sightseeing in the area and may have slipped while taking photos above Shell Creek.
Cases of wanton waste on the rise
POWELL—With hunters now afield, a recent case points to a rising trend of wanton waste violations. Lewis Cornell of Fullerton, California, pleaded guilty in Park County Circuit Court to waste or abandonment of a big game animal.
On June 19, Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah sentenced Cornell to fines, court costs and restitution totaling $6,790.
In addition, Cornell will lose his hunting privileges in Wyoming and 49 other states for two years. Wyoming participates in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, which includes all 50 states since at least 2020 when states including Nebraska and Hawaii finally joined the compact. If a person loses hunting or fishing privileges in one state, the revocation is also in effect in all other partner states.
The case began last fall when several concerned citizens alerted Crane that Cornell was hunting west of Cody in the Wall Creek area near Wapiti. Cornell was observed packing out a six-point bull elk head and antlers, but did not appear to have any meat with him. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Cornell had shot a bull elk and removed the head, but did not field dress the animal or care for the meat before leaving the carcass overnight.
Cornell came back the next day and retrieved one hindquarter and the backstraps of the elk. During an interview several days later, Cornell stated that the elk had spoiled and he was only able to salvage the meat that he took. Wyoming Statute 23-3-303 (a) requires hunters to care for the edible portions of a big game animal that they harvest.
Edible portions are defined as the meat along the backbone, the tenderloins and all four quarters down to the hock of the animal, the regulation states.
