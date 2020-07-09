United Airlines warns 36,000 workers they could be laid off
United Airlines is warning 36,000 employees — nearly half its U.S. staff — they could be furloughed in October, the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus pandemic is hurting the airline industry.
The outlook for a recovery in the airline industry has dimmed in just the past two weeks, as infection rates rise in much of the U.S. and some states impose new quarantine requirements on travelers.
Airlines say they must shrink to match falling travel demand. American Airlines executives have said they could have 20,000 more employees than the airline will need this fall.
United told employees Wednesday that not everyone who gets a layoff notice will be furloughed. The company said job losses could be reduced if enough employees accept buyouts or early retirement by a deadline next week.
The buyouts come at a price too, however. United said it would take a $300 million charge in the second quarter to cover voluntary departures so far. The company said it was unable to estimate the cost of workforce reductions for the rest of the year.
If every U.S. airline matched United’s worst-case scenario of furloughs, it could be extrapolated to about 240,000 lost jobs nationwide, given United’s share of the domestic market.
'Glee' actor Naya Rivera missing in California lake
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California lake will be closed while they search its waters for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, authorities said Thursday.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department late Wednesday confirmed that Rivera, 33, is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. The department said Thursday that divers from other agencies in the region will join the search.
KNBC reported late Wednesday that Rivera rented a pontoon boat at the Lake Piru reservoir and that her young son was found on the boat wearing a life vest. Rivera’s identification was found on the boat. Sheriff’s officials launched a boat and helicopter search but that had been suspended by nighttime. The search will continue early Thursday.
“We’re going on the belief that she did go in the water and we have not been able to locate her. So this may well be a case of drowning,” Captain Eric Buschow said at a news conference.
Rivera’s 4-year-old son is from a marriage with actor Ryan Dorsey. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.
She called the boy“my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him” in her 2016 memoir “Sorry Not Sorry.”
The actress was engaged to rapper Big Sean in 2013, but their relationship ended a year later. The pair met on Twitter and collaborated musically, with the rapper appearing on Rivera’s debut single “Sorry.”
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. She appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself inf 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Forget about up-close “meet-and-greet" sessions with Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck when Walt Disney World parks reopen. There will be no firework shows or parades — those would draw too many people together — and both visitors and employees will be getting temperature checks when they enter.
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” will find new rules in place.
Everyone has to wear a mask and maintain social distance. No hopping between parks is allowed, for the time being, and visitors will need reservations to enter. Disney employees won’t be allowed to take photos of visitors in front of Cinderella's Castle since it involves touching the tourists' cameras.
“That is a very different Disney World than the one you worked at back in March, and that is because of the need for safety," Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here! Local 362, told his members in a recent Facebook discussion.
Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen on July 11. Disney World's other two parks, Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios, will welcome back guests four days later. All of the parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the virus's spread. Disney World's crosstown rivals, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando, also closed in March but have been back open for several weeks after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus.
Also this month, the NBA and MLS are restarting their seasons at Disney World, which has a massive sports complex featuring multiple playing arenas.
Disney has been opening back up its parks around the globe for the past two months. In May, the company opened Disney Springs, a complex of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues in Lake Buena Vista. Only Disneyland in California delayed its plans to reopen in mid-July, saying it was awaiting guidelines from the state.
The union that represents Disney World actors wishes the Florida resort would do the same until workers can be tested on a regular basis. Florida and other Sunbelt states have seen recent surges in coronavirus cases, and unlike other Disney workers, the singers and actors can't wear face masks when they perform.
For the parks to reopen, “the epidemic must be under control with contact tracing ... and that is not the case in Florida," said Brandon Lorenz, a spokesman for Actors' Equity Association. “We don’t believe the workplace plan is safe. It has risks not just for the workers but for the guests."
Florida police identify 3 killed in dispute over dog
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Police have identified the Florida man who they say shot and killed an 11-year-old girl and her father over a dispute about a dog.
Port St. Lucie police said Ronald Delserro, 82, was “actively shooting" with two handguns when he walked into Alexander Hansman's home Monday, killing him and Hansman's daughter, Harper.
A police press release Wednesday said authorities received a 911 call from Harper, stating a neighbor was shooting inside the home.
“If you heard this call come over the radio, it would make the hair on your neck stand,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara told WPEC. “A little girl calls in saying that, you know, ‘There’s someone shooting in our house. I think my parents are dead. I think my family’s dead.’”
When police arrived, they found Delserro on the second floor and exchanged gunshots with him, the release said. One officer was shot in the arm and chest, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest. The officer was hospitalized and released.
When SWAT arrived, Delserro was dead. His death is under investigation.
Four people inside the home managed to escape. Hansman, 55, was pronounced dead the scene in the garage. Harper died while being taken to the hospital.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Assistant Police Chief Richard Del Toro told news outlets the incident appeared to stem from a dispute involving a dog.
On March 4, Animal Control went to Hansman's and Delserro's homes regarding a dog bite involving Delserro's dog, a female bull mastiff named Roxy.
An adult female victim told Animal Control that Delserro's dog bite her. A hearing was set for May 5 but Delserro didn't show up. On July 1, Animal Control issued Delserro a "final declaration paperwork indicating ... Roxy would be deemed dangerous.”
9-year-old boy, 2 others wounded in Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA (AP) — Three people, including a 9-year-old boy, were shot and wounded in Atlanta, police said.
The shooting happened Wednesday night in East Atlanta Village around 9:30 p.m., news outlets reported.
Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said officers found one man with a gunshot wound in his buttocks, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Witnesses told police more people were shot during the incident. A man and a 9-year-old boy were later found at a hospital. The man was shot in the hand and the boy suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.
Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument lead to the shooting. No suspects were in custody.
The shooting comes after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta. Four other people were killed over the weekend, prompting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency and deploy up to 1,000 National Guard troops.
Boat tours of Pearl Harbor's USS Arizona Memorial to resume
HONOLULU (AP) — Some boat tours to the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor will resume this week, the National Park Service said.
The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will open for limited boat tours to the USS Arizona on Friday, the park service said in a statement Wednesday. The USS Arizona sank during the 1941 Japanese attack on Hawaii.
The site has been closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
National parks across the U.S. are reopening on as case-by-case basis and in a phased approach, the statement said.
Pearl Harbor tours will consist of a 45-minute program that includes a ride aboard a U.S. Navy vessel to the site where the USS Arizona sank. A memorial stands above the sunken ship in the harbor.
The tours will be limited to 50 people at a time and reservations need to be made in advance. While the number of tours will be limited, people will be allowed to stay at the memorial site longer than usual.
All guests must wear face masks and memorial officials are following federal health guidance for mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
COVID hits more legislators amid rapid spread in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — At least 26 legislators and 10 others who work at Mississippi's Capitol have tested positive for the coronavirus, a public health official said Wednesday, as the governor implored residents to take precautions amid a rapid rise in confirmed cases statewide.
The 174-member Legislature ended its annual session July 1, and many people in the Capitol did not wear masks or maintain distance between themselves and others during the last few weeks. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn are among those who publicly acknowledge testing positive for COVID-19. They are now quarantined at home.
The number of people infected at the Capitol could actually be higher. The reported number only reflects those who were tested recently in Jackson, said the state's top public health official, Dr. Thomas Dobbs. Some legislators have also been tested since returning to their hometowns.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves — who has tested negative — said he will not issue a statewide order for people to wear masks, as some other governors have done. But, he hinted that he could restore some restrictions on bars or other places if people don't stop congregating in large groups.
Reeves said some hospitals are at or near capacity for intensive care beds. The state is limiting elective surgeries in a few counties to keep hospital beds open for COVID-19 patients.
Buffett makes annual donations worth $2.9B to 5 charities
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett has given away another $2.9 billion of his Berkshire Hathaway stock to five foundations as part of his plan to gradually give away his fortune.
Buffett disclosed the annual gifts Wednesday. The biggest donation went to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett also gave stock to his own foundation and to the foundations run by each of his three children. Altogether, he donated nearly 16 million Class B Berkshire shares.
Buffett has been giving away blocks of Berkshire stock since 2006. Buffett’s gifts were worth more than $37 billion based on Berkshire’s share price when the gifts were given.
This year, Buffett also estimated how much he has saved in tax deductions over the years as a result of his charitable contributions. Buffett said that for every $1,000 in contributions he has made, he has been able to reduce his state and federal income taxes by 43 cents.
The 89-year-old CEO plans to eventually give all of his Berkshire stock to charity. After his death, the remaining shares will be distributed to various charities. After his latest donations, Buffett held 248,734 Class A Berkshire shares worth roughly $67.6 billion.
Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into chaos.
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa, the second-largest city.
“Today we are asked whether the land these treaties promised remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law. Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word,” Gorsuch wrote in a decision joined by the court's liberal members.
The court’s ruling casts doubt on hundreds of convictions won by local prosecutors. But Gorsuch suggested optimism.
“In reaching our conclusion about what the law demands of us today, we do not pretend to foretell the future and we proceed well aware of the potential for cost and conflict around jurisdictional boundaries, especially ones that have gone unappreciated for so long. But it is unclear why pessimism should rule the day. With the passage of time, Oklahoma and its Tribes have proven they can work successfully together as partners,” he wrote.
The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, revolved around an appeal by an American Indian who claimed state courts had no authority to try him for a crime committed on reservation land that belongs to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
The reservation once encompassed 3 million acres (12,100 square kilometers), including most of Tulsa.
The Supreme Court, with eight justices taking part, failed to reach a decision last term when it reviewed a federal appeals court ruling in a separate case that threw out a state murder conviction and death sentence. In that case, the appeals court said the crime occurred on land assigned to the tribe before Oklahoma became a state and Congress never clearly eliminated the Creek Nation reservation it created in 1866.
The case the justices decided Thursday involved 71-year-old Jimcy McGirt, who is serving a 500-year prison sentence for molesting a child. Oklahoma state courts rejected his argument that his case does not belong in Oklahoma courts and that federal prosecutors should instead handle his case.
McGirt could potentially be retried in federal court, as could Patrick Murphy, who was convicted of killing a fellow tribe member in 1999 and sentenced to death. But Murphy would not face the death penalty in federal court for a crime in which prosecutors said he mutilated the victim and left him to bleed to death on the side of a country road about 80 miles southeast of Tulsa.
Houston scraps Texas GOP’s in-person convention due to virus
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials on Wednesday canceled the Texas Republican Party’s in-person convention, saying the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled.
Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city’s lawyers exercised provisions in the contract that the Texas GOP signed to rent the downtown convention center for a three-day event to have started July 16, with committee meetings earlier in the week. Turner, a Democrat, previously resisted calls to cancel the convention and insisted Wednesday that his decision wasn't driven by politics.
“The public health concerns outweighed anything else," Turner said.
State Republican chair James Dickey said the party was weighing its legal options and accused Turner of trying to deny the GOP's “critical electoral function.”
The fight over whether thousands of Republican supporters will converge on downtown Houston as the city’s hospitals are overwhelmed is a snapshot of the broader political tensions that have underscored Texas’ handling of the pandemic.
Gov. Greg Abbott, the state’s top Republican, had publicly deferred to state party leaders who last week voted by a 2-to-1 margin to go forward with an in-person event, though he had not committed to attending the convention.
Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup.
Caledonia K-9 Officer Cory Radke and his canine partner, Lou, were on their way home Monday when Radke saw smoke and heard a dispatcher calling all squad cars to the fire.
WITI-TV reports Radke was first to arrive at the house. He kicked in a side door, calling out for dogs as smoke filled the living room.
In body camera footage released Tuesday, Radke is heard saying, “Come here, puppy!”
Radke found a dog named Deezel on the couch. After getting the dog outside, the officer went back in, but the smoke was getting to him.
Firefighters found another dog, Fido, under a bed and brought that dog out.
No one was hurt. The owners were not home at the time.
