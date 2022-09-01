Raccoon causes power outage
CODY (WNE) —A raccoon, not a storm, is to blame for Cody’s Aug. 24 power outage, the second time in two years that a raccoon has turned off the lights. The outage lasted for approximately two hours, from roughly midnight to 2 a.m.
According to Cody Public Works Director Phillip Bowman, a raccoon entered into the Glendale substation, causing equipment to short out and knocking out all of the circuits.
The substation serves three separate circuits in the vicinity of Cody and Markham reservoirs, Bowman said.
The raccoon died during the incident, and the circuit it damaged had to be rerouted to one of the city’s existing circuits.
“The city circuits are now feeding that [area] on a temporary basis and [the] Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) is starting to test and confirm the status of the equipment where the actual short was caused by the raccoon,” Bowman said. “So whether or not it’s still operable and meets all of the testing requirements, we don’t know yet.”
This is not the first time a raccoon has gotten into the Glendale substation and caused damage.
In April of 2021, a raccoon entered and caused damage to a separate circuit at the substation.
“All the substations are fenced around the perimeter, but it’s definitely a human fence,” Bowman said. “It’s there to prevent humans from entering it, but snakes, raccoons and birds can typically dig under and get through those fences.”
During the power outage, the city worked with WAPA, which owns the Glendale substation, to get the equipment fixed and the power back on.
“We assisted them with the necessary control checks to ensure the substation was safe to power up again,” Bowman said.
This story was published on August 31, 2022.
———-
Park County deputy shoots, kills armed suspect
POWELL (WNE) — A Park County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a suspect who had charged the deputy with a gun Tuesday afternoon after fleeing down a canal road, according to a sheriff’s office release.
The incident occurred at 2:56 p.m. and involved a suspect with an active warrant, the release said.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the suspect, at which time a pursuit ensued. The suspect attempted to flee down a canal road. He eventually stopped his vehicle,
exited with a firearm pointed at the deputy, and charged at the deputy, the release said.
The deputy was forced to engage the male with lethal force and shots were fired.
The suspect is deceased, and the deputy is uninjured.
The Division of Criminal Investigation was directly notified and is currently investigating the incident with the full cooperation of the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
No more information was immediately released.
This story was published on Sept. 1, 2022.
———-
TW fire contained
BUFFALO (WNE) —The TW fire, an almost 3,000-acre fire southeast of Buffalo, was contained the morning of Aug. 25, allowing firefighters to head home after five days battling the flames.
The blaze charred a large expanse of land off of Tipperary Road about 15 miles outside of Buffalo. No structures were harmed, but a significant amount of grazing land and fencing was destroyed, according to Marilyn Connolly, Johnson County's emergency management coordinator.
“I think the big loss out there is people's grazing," Connolly said.
A precise cost estimate won't be available until later this week as officials tally up the damage and cost of the work. Payment will be split between the responding agencies, as the fire stretched across 1,747 acres of private land, 609 acres of state land and 290 acres of federal land.
Connolly said it will take some time before a payment agreement can be worked out.
At the fire's peak, three crews and six engines were on scene. Two helicopters and a plane dropped water and performed reconnaissance. More than 100 firefighters were on hand, from the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson County Fire District No. 1, Campbell County Fire, the Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming State Forestry.
The fire — a Type 3 incident later downgraded to Type 4 — was first reported in the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 21. By Aug. 23, the fire was 50% contained, and by Aug. 24, the fire was 76% contained. That morning, crews began to demobilize, helped by rain showers. Those remaining mopped up the fire until Thursday at about 11 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, though Connolly said she was doubtful investigators would ever know for sure what started it.
This story was published on Sept. 1, 2022.
———
Hot Springs County Travel and Tourism dollars reaching record levels
THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — Tourism in Hot Springs County reached a record high this year.
“We did pretty excellent for the tourism dollars coming in,” Treasurer Audra Dominguez said at the Hot Springs County Travel and Tourism’s August meeting. “We surpassed our last year’s income by 121% on the month… We’re at $36,680.49 that came in for tourism —- and that is a record.”
Tourism Chairman Carl Leyba noted that the lodging tax dollars reported can come from up to three months behind due to the collecting methods involved.
The tourism board plans on making its own version of the What’s New handout. Based on the Wyoming Office of Tourism version, it is a single-page document that will highlight various tourism features to people who have never encountered Hot Springs County.
The board discussed a variety of the county’s attractions — including hot springs pools, restaurants, campgrounds, hiking trails and fishing — to feature in the handout.
Additionally, board member Sherman Skelton wanted to see if a QR code could be included in the document that could direct the user to the Chamber’s event calendar.
Tourism board members said it’s time for a new campaign for Hot Springs County billboards, and they went over some new designs and made their suggestions.
Currently, the board has eight billboards throughout the state, each with a cost of $800 and a three-year lifespan. They plan to continue brainstorming and finalize plans for the billboards later.
This story was published on Sept. 1, 2022.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.