Wyoming’s U.S. senators challenge Biden rule on retirement savings
CHEYENNE (WNE) — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., challenged President Biden’s new rule on the retirement savings of millions of Americans through a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
In November, Biden created a rule that explicitly allows managers of retirement plans to consider environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors when selecting investments and exercising shareholder rights. This rule replaces a previous mandate that financial decisions be made solely on getting the best returns.
According to the news release, ESG funds tend to have lower rates of return, and plan participants can be unknowingly enrolled in funds that may not align with their political views.
“Wyoming families are already facing record-high prices at the hands of President Biden. He is now prioritizing a far-left political agenda over Americans’ savings,” Barrasso said in the release.
“People in Wyoming want their 401(k)s to prioritize the best investments possible,” Lummis said. “The Biden administration’s attempt to politicize their retirement funds is short-sighted and is costing retirees their hard-earned money that they rely on to retire.”
This story was published on Feb. 4, 2023.
Hageman to lead Indian and Insular Affairs subcommittee
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Wednesday, House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., named U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., as chair of the Subcommittee for Indian and Insular Affairs.
This subcommittee oversees all matters regarding Native Americans, Native Hawaiians and Alaska Natives, including the 574 federally recognized Indian tribes with approximately 2 million members.
“It is an honor to be named chair of the Subcommittee for Indian and Insular Affairs — especially as a new Member of Congress,” Hageman said in a news release. “There are many serious issues that our Native American populations are facing — both economic and societal, including the epidemic of murdered and missing indigenous women and children. There are also serious concerns with the Bureau of Indian Affairs that must be investigated to provide the best opportunities for these populations.”
This story was published on Feb. 4, 2023.
