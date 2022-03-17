57 downtown units of deed restricted units OK'ed
JACKSON (WNE) — With a never-before-seen partnership between philanthropists and the Jackson/Teton County Housing Department, along with a 2.5% loan from First Republic Bank, the 57 units of the Jackson Street Apartments have the green light for development.
The new rental community, already five years in the making, is set to be built on 10 lots south of Snake River Brewing. It will be the largest 100% permanently deed-restricted development built in Teton County to date.
On Tuesday, Teton County commissioners unanimously approved the 57 units, 75% of which will be “affordable” rentals for people making 120% or less of median family income.
The other 25% will not have income limits but will be “workforce” restricted, meaning renters need to make at least 75% of their household income locally and cannot own property within 150 miles of the county. All tenant households will need to have to have at least one person working full-time locally.
Twelve of the “affordable” units will be for “very low-income” households making 0% to 50% of median family income for Teton County. There will be 23 units for “low-income” households, which are those making 50% to 80% of median family income, and eight for those making 80% to 120%.
The project was made possible by a donation from the Cumming Foundation, which will donate six lots it owns, appraised last November at $11.5 million, and $10 million in cash to the development.
Teton County will contribute four adjacent lots it owns to the south of the Cumming Foundation’s lots, appraised at $5.6 million, in addition to $5 million of housing mitigation fees.
This story was published on March 17, 2022.
———
Cody police chief warns of potential gas thefts
CODY (WNE) – With gas prices still above $4 a gallon for basic unleaded, Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker said the department is expecting an increase in attempts to siphon gas from vehicles.
“I would remind the public and business owners that as the price of fuel continues to rise to record levels at a pace not seen in decades, we will surely see an increase of theft of fuel from vehicles,” Baker said. “I would encourage vehicle owners and businesses with fleets to take extra steps to protect their vehicles from gas thefts.”
Automotive parts shops usually sell locking gas caps for vehicles, and many newer cars and trucks require unlocking the gas cap from inside, meaning locking the vehicle could prevent theft.
Baker also has a warning for gas station owners, even though a classic way of stealing gas has become rare.
“Gas ‘drive-offs’ from gas stations have virtually been eliminated with the payment technology at the pump, however stolen credit cards will be used more often for the purchase of fuel,” Baker said. “We may also see fuel transportation services and carriers experiencing hijackings of fuel transportation rigs.”
This story was published on March 16, 2022.
———
Two in custody after high speed chase
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday that ended north of Wheatland.
The pursuit started shortly after 4:32 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on Interstate 25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping.
A trooper located the car on U.S. Highway 26 west of Guernsey and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield. The driver fled east into the town of Guernsey before changing directions to head west on Highway 26.
While troopers pursued the vehicle, the driver attempted to drive into pursuing units and oncoming traffic. A collision between the suspect’s vehicle and a Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle disabled the suspect’s vehicle.
The occupants of the car fled on foot, pursued by law enforcement officers, who were unable to apprehend the suspects before they gained access to a Ford F-250. The suspects fled in the Ford south through adjacent fields, driving off-road and out of sight.
The Ford was found that evening abandoned in a ravine, and the occupants were observed fleeing on foot toward Gray Rocks Road.
Local agencies provided off-road vehicles to help search the area for the suspects. Around 10:12 p.m., one suspect was located near the creek, hiding under tumbleweeds, and was taken into custody. The second suspect was found Wednesday morning north of Wheatland and was taken into custody without further incident, according to a WHP news release.
The occupants have been identified as 26-year-old Joshua Taylor and 25-year-old Jeromie B. Ballinger. Taylor was booked into the Platte County Detention Center on the active felony warrant. Charges are pending against Ballinger.
This story was posted on March 17, 2022.
