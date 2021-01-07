Treasure hunter pleads guilty in Yellowstone cemetery case
POWELL (WNE) — A Utah man who dug up parts of a historic Yellowstone cemetery in an unsuccessful search for buried treasure has pleaded guilty to two federal crimes.
During a Monday appearance in Wyoming’s U.S. District Court, 52-year-old Rodrick D. Craythorn entered guilty pleas to charges of excavating or trafficking in archeological resources, and injury or depredation to federal property. Both counts are felonies.
Prosecutors say Craythorn was caught digging in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery between Oct. 1, 2019 and May 24, 2020; he was searching for the famed Fenn Treasure — a cache of valuable materials hidden by the late author and artifacts dealer Forrest Fenn.
Fenn, whose shop was based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, kicked off the search with the publication of a series of clues in 2010 and many people took up the chase in the decade that followed; some, like Craythorn, ran into trouble.
“The hunt for the Forrest Fenn treasure was often viewed as a harmless diversion, but in this case it led to substantial damage to important public resources,” Wyoming’s U.S. attorney, Mark Klaassen, said in a Tuesday statement. “The defendant [Craythorn] let his quest for discovery override respect for the law.”
Federal prosecutors filed charges against Craythorn in September, after obtaining an indictment from a grand jury. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl is set to sentence Craythorn on March 17 in Casper.
———
Grand Teton Park moves to reservation system
JACKSON (WNE) — The days of impromptu Grand Teton National Park camping trips during the peak summer season are over.
All campgrounds within the 310,000-acre national park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are moving exclusively to reservation systems. With campsites reservable six months ahead of time and historically high demand in recent years, the changes mean that tourists wanting to awaken outdoors to Teton views within the park’s boundaries will need to plan well in advance.
“People will need to plan ahead,” Grand Teton National Park spokeswoman Denise Germann told the Jackson Hole Daily. “We’re trying to do extensive communications, so people are not caught off guard.”
The move away from first-come, first-served campgrounds was requested by the private concessionaires that manage the sites: Grand Teton Lodge Company and Signal Mountain Lodge. Teton park officials approved the plan and say there are a number of benefits, such as the end of long lines.
Concessionaires had already transitioned some sites to reservation-only. That was the case at Headwaters Campground at Flagg Ranch, for example, where previously half of the sites could be secured in advance.
At other major campgrounds, there will be a complete switch from first-come, first-served to reservation-only.
Starting Jan. 26, many sites will be available through Recreation.gov. Eager campers can reserve any day from when a campground opens up through July 26, six months in advance.
———
New statewide lodging tax in effect
WORLAND (WNE) — Travelers in Wyoming on Jan. 1 and after found that they were paying more for lodging than they did in 2020, with a new lodging tax going into effect Jan. 1.
The 2020 Wyoming Legislature approved House Enrolled Act No. 7 in the budget session in March 2020. According to the Legislative Service Office, the act imposes a tax of 5% on sales of lodging services in the state.
The act specifies distribution of the tax, providing that 3% shall be dedicated to state revenues, with 80% of that amount deposited in the Wyoming tourism account and the remainder deposited in the Wyoming tourism reserve and projects account. The remaining 2% of the 5% tax is dedicated to local governments on a county-by-county basis with distribution to cities and towns that have imposed a local optional lodging tax in proportion to the amount raised by the local optional tax.
Washakie County currently imposes 4% lodging tax that is approved by voters every four years. Voters approved the lodging tax most recently in 2018.
The act, according to the LSO, provides for a delay in the implementation of the 2% portion of the statewide tax for cities, towns and counties that currently impose a local optional lodging tax. This ensures that the lodging tax in the state does not exceed 7%.
The 2% tax is delayed until the next time that the city, town or county is required to vote on the imposition of its local optional lodging tax.
———
Buffalo Bill Center director resigns
POWELL (WNE) — Peter Seibert, director of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, resigned Wednesday morning after accepting a position as director of the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia.
Seibert’s last day at the center will be Feb. 12.
“Our family is very sad to be leaving Cody and the many friends that we have here,” he said in a statement. “Returning to Pennsylvania is important for us at this time for family reasons and we leave behind fond memories of this community.”
A recent death in the family motivated Seibert and his wife, Kim, to relocate to Pennsylvania, where they also have an adult daughter, Bill Shiebler, chairman of the center’s Board of Trustees wrote in an email to trustees and employees.
The center will begin a nationwide search for a new director, he said, naming Lynn Rodgers to the role of interim executive director and CEO.
Seibert came to the center in 2018 from Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. He brought a flair for interactive exhibits with him, creating new entities such as the new Scout Saddle Company; it employs apprentices to learn saddle making and leather crafts while inviting visitors to watch their daily progress. Seibert was also in the planning stages for gun engraving and western-themed milliner programs.
———
Bighorn Mountains see uptick in visitors
BUFFALO (WNE) — In a year when COVID-19 forced cancellation of many indoor events, wide-open spaces drew unprecedented numbers of vacationers and recreationalists to the Bighorn Mountains and other popular outdoor sites around Johnson County.
From March through December, visitors to the Poison Creek Trail, a Bureau of Land Management site off Hazelton Road, more than doubled in 2020, according to BLM outdoor recreation planner Rachel Woita.
The Middle Fork Special Management Recreation Area was also a popular spot this summer, with visitor numbers up 88% over 2019.
From Mosier Gulch to Gardner Mountain Trail, the only Johnson County BLM recreation site that saw visitor statistics fall this year was Hole in the Wall, with a small dip in numbers.
The bureau's visitation statistics rely on a limited supply of vehicle and trail counters, Woita said, and include some estimates.
In the Bighorn Forest, campground use was up 35% from 2019, according to U.S. Forest Service data.
Jeff Smith, a forest protection officer for the Forest Service, had the chance to see the increase in visitors firsthand.
"(There was) just an increase in people. I mean, a lot of a lot of regulars came up, as far as dispersed camping," Smith said. "I noticed an increase in out-of-state people at the campgrounds.”
He also observed more traffic on hiking and ATV trails.
