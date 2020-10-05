Biden is game for in-person debate if it's safe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says he's willing to go forward with an in-person debate later this month “if scientists say it’s safe,” even after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Speaking to reporters before boarding a flight to campaign in Florida, the Democratic presidential nominee declined to say Monday whether he believes the next presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, should be virtual.
Instead, he said he would “listen to the science” and that “if scientists say that it’s safe, that distances are safe, then I think that’s fine.” Biden and Trump stood about 10 feet (3 meters) apart during the last debate, though neither wore a mask during the event. Trump tested positive for the virus just two days later and is hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Plans for the second debate are in question following Trump’s diagnosis, and the development has already informed changes to the vice presidential debate. Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, will stand 12 feet apart, rather than the 7 feet originally planned.
Officer wounded in Breonna Taylor protests out of hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A police officer wounded during protests rekindled by the announcement that no officers were being charged in the death of Breonna Taylor has been released from the hospital.
Louisville Metro Police Officer Robinson Desroches and another officer were shot on Sept. 23 during protests held after prosecutors announced a single officer had been indicted on charges of wanton endangerment for firing into a home next to Taylor’s, but not on charges involving the Black woman’s death.
Desroches was shot in the abdomen and underwent surgery. He was released from the hospital Sunday "and is currently recovering with family,” Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told news outlets.
Another officer, Maj. Aubrey Gregory, was treated for a hip wound and released. Gregory returned to work last week.
Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.
Johnson has pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $1 million.
Another killing means St. Louis ties record homicide rate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis has tied its all-time record homicide rate following a shooting death at a north side bar.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old William Edwards of Cahokia, Illinois, was killed Sunday night at Bernie's Place Lounge & Restaurant. Edwards died inside the bar. A 28-year-old woman is suspected in the crime.
Authorities have not revealed a motive.
St. Louis has reported 207 killings this year, a 25-year high with nearly three months still to go in 2020. The city recorded 248 homicides in 1994.
The highest number of killings ever in St. Louis was 267 in 1993. But the city's population then was about 387,000 and the homicide rate was 69 per 100,000 residents.
St. Louis' population has dropped by about 86,000 people since then, so the 207 killings in a city of 301,000 is also a rate of 69 per 100,000 residents.
New Jersey governor: Trump fundraiser 'put lives at risk'
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club hours before he announced he had contracted the coronavirus was wrong and “put lives at risk,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
Murphy called the trip the “wrong decision at every level” and said it should have been canceled. The state is trying to keep tabs on the 206 attendees and 19 workers in an effort to thwart a potential outbreak stemming from the large gathering Thursday, which included an indoor roundtable with the president that one attendee said lasted 45 minutes or more, he said.
“The actions leading up to and following this event have put lives at risk,” Murphy said at an afternoon news conference. "This is very much a race against the clock.”
Murphy, a Democrat, made several television appearances Monday, saying state and federal officials were still working on contact tracing. He urged anyone at the club while the president was there to quarantine for two weeks.
“If you think you’ve been in touch or in the midst of someone who is COVID positive you’ve got to take yourself off the field,” he said. “This borders on reckless in terms of exposing people.”
The president attended a campaign fundraiser at his Trump National Golf Course on Thursday afternoon after disclosing that a close aide tested positive for the virus.
White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president didn't have any contact with donors or staff that would be considered close, based on the CDC guidelines of longer than 15 minutes and within 6 feet.
But Dr. Rich Roberts, a pharmaceutical executive from New Jersey who made a video describing the event, said he sat a seat away from Trump during the indoor roundtable.
Rich said the event involved about 19 people and lasted perhaps 45 minutes. Roberts did not return messages Sunday seeking comment about the video, which was posted on a local news site, The Lakewood Scoop.
Governor orders some NYC schools closed amid virus flare-up
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday ordered schools in certain New York City neighborhoods closed within a day in an attempt to halt flare-ups of the coronavirus.
The governor took the action a day after the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, asked the state for permission to reinstate restrictions schools and businesses in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens where the virus was spreading more quickly than in other parts of the city.
Cuomo said the closures would take place by Tuesday, a day ahead of when the mayor wanted.
“These clusters have to be attacked,” Cuomo said, likening the state to a field of dry grass ready to ignite if burning embers aren't put out fast.
Cuomo, a Democrat, said schools in those areas hadn't been testing students for the virus to identify possible outbreaks and he could no longer guarantee they were safe. Cuomo said he hadn't made a decision yet on whether to also close certain businesses.
City leaders including the mayor, comptroller, city council speaker and the head of the city’s teachers union had agreed to the plan during a phone call shortly before the news conference, Cuomo said.
The mayor’s plan, which required state approval, would close about 100 public schools and 200 private schools including religious schools.
Most of the neighborhoods targeted by the restrictions are home to part of the city’s large Orthodox Jewish community, where many religious schools resumed in-person instruction in early September, and where large religious gatherings have continued to occur, despite rules limiting attendance at such events.
Cuomo warned that he will shut down temples and churches, too, if compliance with social distancing rules doesn’t improve.
“If you do not agree to follow the rules, then we will close the institutions down. I am prepared to do that,” Cuomo said.
3 blow up ATM in open Chinese restaurant, flee without cash
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three men blew up an ATM in a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia while the establishment was still open but were unable to get any cash, police said.
The men entered the Golden Chinese/American takeout restaurant in northwest Philadelphia shortly after 9 p.m. Friday and ordered food, police said. They then placed some kind of explosive device which damaged the ATM and the window and knocked items off shelves behind the counter, police said.
The three went back into the establishment but were unable to remove the cash box that was still inside the damaged ATM, police said. The three then fled, one on a bicycle and the other two on foot. Police were searching for suspects and no arrests were immediately reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.