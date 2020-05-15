F-22 on training mission crashes near Eglin Air Force Base
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A F-22 fighter plane crashed during a routine training flight Friday morning and the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft, Eglin Air Force Base officials said.
The jet was part of the 325th Fighter Wing at the base, which is located east of Pensacola in Florida's Panhandle. It was about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of the base when it crashed, the Air Force said in news release.
The pilot has been taken to the 96th Medical Group hospital on the base for evaluation and observation, the release said. He was reported to be in stable condition. The pilot's name was not immediately.
No one else was on the air craft, officials said.
Judge dismisses suit seeking to delay Georgia election again
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit prompted by the coronavirus outbreak that sought to further delay Georgia's primary election and to force other changes to the voting process.
“The Framers of the Constitution did not envision a primary role for the courts in managing elections, but instead reserved election management to the legislatures,” U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten wrote in an opinion issued Thursday.
The lawsuit filed last month by an election integrity advocacy group and individual Georgia voters asked a judge to postpone the primary election from June 9 to June 30, implement measures to protect voters and election workers from the coronavirus and make voting by mail more practical.
Citing the virus outbreak, Georgia officials first bumped the March presidential primaries to May 19 — when voters were set to choose party nominees for a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House members, as well as state and local races. In April, as infections and deaths continued to climb, election day was pushed back again to June 9. Election officials have urged voters to vote by mail.
In a new filing Monday, the plaintiffs raised concerns about potential voter confusion because mail ballots sent to voters still featured the May election date and there were no instructions in the ballot package explaining that the election date had been moved.
Batten noted in his ruling that even those who filed the lawsuit acknowledge that state officials have taken steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Although they may not think those efforts are sufficient, he wrote, that is “a classic political question involving policy choices" and it isn't the role of the courts to “second-guess coordinate branches of government on matters explicitly committed to them.”
Wrongfully convicted Missouri man gets $8 million settlement
SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — A southeastern Missouri city has agreed to an $8 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by a man who spent 17 years in prison for murder before the state Supreme Court overturned his conviction.
Jonathan Douglass, the city manager of Sikeston, announced the settlement Friday with David Robinson, who sued the city after he was released from prison in May 2018 when a judge ruled there was clear evidence that he didn't kill local bar owner Sheila Box in 2000, the Southeast Missourian reported.
Robinson alleged in his lawsuit that Sikeston police knew he was innocent in Box's death but helped stop his conviction from being overturned during two appeals.
Robinson was convicted of killing Box as she left a Sikeston bar, even though no physical evidence linked him to the crime and two witnesses who placed him at the scene recanted their testimony. Another man, Romanze Mosby, confessed to several people in 2004 that he killed Box, but he would not sign an affidavit making the confession official and then killed himself in his cell five years later. His confession was never introduced as evidence.
The state Supreme Court overturned Robinson's conviction in May 2018 and he was released after a judge appointed to review the case for the court found there was clear and convincing evidence that Robinson had not committed the crime. Prosecutors decided not to retry him.
Robinson said police framed him because they didn't like him. He acknowledged to The Associated Press in an interview that he had a criminal record that began when he was 15. But he always said he was at a family gathering when Box was shot, and three relatives verified his alibi.
Nebraska court orders disclosure of execution drug records
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials cannot withhold public records that reveal where they purchased their supply of lethal injection drugs, the state's highest court said Friday in a ruling that could threaten Nebraska's ability to carry out executions for the dozen men on its death row.
In ordering the documents to be disclosed for public scrutiny, the Nebraska Supreme Court sided with two newspapers and a prisoner advocacy group that sued the Department of Correctional Services after its 2017 refusal to release them. Before that, the department had regularly disclosed such records to anyone who requested them.
At the time, the agency was under mounting pressure to obtain lethal injection drugs as death-penalty critics questioned whether Nebraska would ever carry out another execution.
Pharmaceutical companies object to their products being used in executions and have sought to prevent pharmacies from providing them. Some states have moved to keep their suppliers secret, but Nebraska lawmakers have rejected “shield laws” that would have given prison officials the authority to withhold such records.
Media outlets including The Associated Press, The Omaha World-Herald and The Lincoln Journal Star filed formal requests in 2017 for purchase orders and other records that would have identified Nebraska's supplier. A leading prisoner advocacy group, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska, filed a similar request.
Vegas-Reno highway cracked, closed after 6.5 quake in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The main highway between Las Vegas and Reno was damaged and closed early Friday following a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in a remote area of Nevada that a researcher called the largest quake in the state in 65 years.
No injuries were reported, but Nevada Highway Patrol photos showed cracks on U.S. 95 that Trooper Hannah DeGoey said were caused by the temblor a little after 4 a.m. west of Tonopah.
Crews were working to reopen the highway, DeGoey said.
The area is an active seismic region, said Graham Kent, director of the Nevada Seismological Lab at the University of Nevada, Reno. He compared the Friday event with twin December 1954 earthquakes at Fairview Peak and Dixie Valley. Kent said those temblors, occurring four minutes apart, were magnitudes 7.1 and 6.8. Other sources put their magnitudes at 7.3 and 6.9, respectively.
The U.S. Geological Service reported the the temblor struck at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Tonopah and just east of the Sierra Nevada range. The quake was upgraded after being initially reported at 6.4-magnitude.
The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and dozens of aftershocks were recorded in the next three hours, including two with estimated magnitudes of 4.9.
There were no immediate reports of injury, but state troopers and sheriff's deputies from Esmeralda, Mineral and Nye counties checked highways for possible damage.
People from Salt Lake City to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt it.
Medal of Honor recipient dies; saved lives in Afghanistan
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former Army Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II, who received the Medal of Honor in 2018 for braving heavy gunfire to save lives in Afghanistan, has died of cancer. He was 41.
Miranda Shurer said her husband died Thursday in Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. She said he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.
Ronald Shurer II received the nation's highest military honor from President Donald Trump in a formal White House ceremony attended by 250 people.
“He was an amazing man. Obviously, he is known for being an amazing soldier,” Miranda Shurer said. “The same characteristics that made him a great teammate in Special Forces also made him a great husband and a great father and a great friend. He was very loved.”
A native of Fairbanks, Alaska, Shurer was a senior medical sergeant in the special forces on April 6, 2008, when his team encountered machine gun and sniper fire and rocket-propelled grenades from militants.
Shurer stabilized one soldier, then fought his way amid gunfire up a mountain to the lead members of the unit. There, he treated and stabilized four more soldiers. Shurer helped evacuate them. He lowered the wounded down the steep mountainside while using his body to shield them from enemy fire.
After he had loaded the wounded in an evacuation helicopter, Shurer went back up the mountain to fight.
Portland, Oregon, homeless tax tests voter mood in pandemic
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Voters in metropolitan Portland, Oregon, will be asked Tuesday to approve taxes on personal income and business profits that would raise $2.5 billion over a decade to fight homelessness even as the state grapples with the coronavirus and its worst recession in years.
The ballot measure was planned before the pandemic reduced the U.S. economy to tatters. Proponents, including many business leaders and major institutions, argue the taxes are needed now more than ever in a region that has long been overwhelmed by its homeless problem.
How voters in the liberal city react amid the pandemic will be instructive for other West Coast cities struggling to address burgeoning homeless populations as other sources of revenue dry up. The measure is believed to be one of the first nationwide to ask voters to open their wallets in a post-COVID -19 world.
“I think it’s really going to give you a sense about how concerned are people, still, about homelessness as an issue — and what are they willing to pay in to solve that issue," said Marisa Zapata, who runs Portland State University's Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
“We know government budgets are going to be eviscerated, so what does this mean for additional revenue-raising opportunities?" she said. "Who could we turn to to bear some of that responsibility and how will voters react?”
A recent study by Zapata's institute estimated that in a one-year period, nearly 40,000 people in greater Portland experienced an episode of homelessness and 105,000 households faced housing insecurity.
Opponents say they are surprised organizers continue to campaign for the measure when the majority of Oregon's population remains under lockdown and the economy is stalled. A “no" campaign, almost entirely funded by the Northwest Grocery Association, is trying to draw voters' attention.
“People are frustrated. They’re out of work, they’re angry and the last thing they’re thinking about right now is raising taxes,” said Amanda Dalton, the association's legislative director.
Lawsuit over schools named for Confederate leaders dismissed
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the NAACP in Virginia that sought to remove the names of Confederate leaders from two public schools, saying in part that because the schools opened more than 50 years ago, the statute of limitations had expired.
U.S. District Judge Robert Payne said during previous hearing that he thought the lawsuit was time-barred. The Hanover County school board had argued the civil rights group should have gone to court more than a half-century ago.
The group sued Hanover County and the county school board in August over the naming of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
The lawsuit argued that black students were forced to attend schools that venerated Confederate imagery in violation of both the First and Fourteenth Amendments, and that the county was compelling speech in support of “a legacy of segregation and oppression.”
Payne ruled that a two-year statute of limitations for personal injury complaints had expired, and that the lawsuit failed to allege sufficient facts "to state a claim for relief,” news outlets reported. The lawsuit against the county was previously dismissed.
Trump administration ease rules limiting truck driver hours
WASHINGTON — (AP) The Trump administration eased rules Thursday that limit working hours for truck drivers, and the changes brought immediate protests from labor and safety groups.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration extended the maximum working day for short-haul drivers from 12 hours to 14 hours and expanded how far they can drive in a day. The agency said this will let truckers make more deliveries.
For long-haul drivers, the regulator will let work other than driving — such as loading or unloading, filling out paperwork, or communicating with an employer or customer — count toward a mandatory 30-minute break after eight hours of driving. Currently drivers must go off-duty during breaks.
The current limit of 11 hours of driving time in a work day was unchanged.
The agency said the new rules will save trucking companies more than $2.8 billion over 10 years. The agency's acting administrator, Jim Mullen, said the changes “will improve safety on America’s roadways and strengthen the nation’s motor carrier industry.”
Labor leaders and safety advocates argued that a longer working day will lead to more fatigued drivers and more crashes even if the number of hours spent behind the wheel remains the same.
“Truck crash deaths are on the rise. We already know that truck driving is one of the most dangerous jobs and that fatigue is a known problem within the industry,” said Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. She said the motor carrier agency’s changes “significantly eroded the minimum protections that existed for truck drivers.”
According to government figures released in March, 4,951 people were killed in crashes involving large trucks in 2018, up nearly 1% over 2017. Nearly three-fourths of those killed were in other vehicles.
Sailors on sidelined carrier get virus for second time
WASHINGTON (AP) — Five sailors on the aircraft carrier sidelined in Guam due to a COVID-19 outbreak have tested positive for the virus for the second time and have been taken off the ship, according to the Navy.
The resurgence of the virus in the five sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt underscores the befuddling behavior of the highly contagious virus and raises questions about how troops that test positive can be reintegrated into the military, particularly on ships.
All five sailors had previously tested positive and had gone through at least two weeks of isolation. As part of the process, they all had to test negative twice in a row, with the tests separated by at least a day or two before they were allowed to go back to the ship.
The Roosevelt has been at port in Guam since late March after the outbreak of the virus was discovered. More than 4,000 of the 4,800 crew members have gone ashore since then for quarantine or isolation. Earlier this month hundreds of sailors began returning to the ship, in coordinated waves, to get ready to set sail again.
In a statement Friday, the Navy said that, while onboard, the five sailors self-monitored and adhered to strict social distancing protocols.
“These five Sailors developed influenza-like illness symptoms and did the right thing reporting to medical for evaluation,” the Navy said, adding that they were immediately removed from the ship and put back in isolation. A small number of other sailors who were in contact with them were also taken off the ship.
