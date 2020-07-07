Wyoming returns 118 inmates from out-of-state facilities
CHEYENNE (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Corrections has returned over 100 inmates from facilities in other states in a move delayed by the coronavirus.
Eighty-eight male inmates housed at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi, and about 30 female inmates at a county detention center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, have returned to Wyoming, corrections officials announced Monday.
"We’re glad to have our inmates back in our own facilities,” Corrections Department Director Bob Lampert said in a statement. “The evidence shows that the long-term success rate of inmates released from prison is better when we can keep them in state where they are more likely to have families and other support systems.”
The inmates originally were to be returned by mid-April but concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 delayed those plans, corrections officials said.
Wyoming has had no known cases of the coronavirus among inmates in the state's prisons.
Men arrested in Evanston sought in Utah murder
EVANSTON (WNE) — Two men who were arrested last week by the Evanston Police Department on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, were in custody when they were later discovered to be wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in West Valley City, Utah.
The West Valley City Police Department announced 25-year-old Saivontre Spillers and 22-year-old Adrian McCleary were arrested in Evanston by WVCPD related to the June 28 death of teen Edwin Reyes.
Evanston officers arrested the pair after being called to the Flying J on the morning of June 29, regarding a vehicle with significant front-end damage that had been parked with the lights on for more than 45 minutes with no visible occupants.
During a thorough search of the vehicle after obtaining a warrant, officers said they discovered three Glock pistols wrapped in T-shirts in a bag in the backseat, along with magazines, ammunition and holsters.
They also discovered baggies and packages containing what appeared to be drugs, according to the police report.
Utah law enforcement officers reportedly came to Evanston, took custody of the vehicle and possession of the firearms and met with local officers.
With EPD officers present, Utah officers also reportedly interviewed both Spillers and McCleary, who allegedly both admitted they had participated in the shooting in West Valley City, Utah, on June 28, which resulted in the death of Reyes.
Foresters begin 10-year thinning project in Bridger-Teton
JACKSON (WNE) — Dozens of firefighters and contracted foresters have been out on foot in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, trimming, limbing and stacking slash piles of trees along the forest front south of Bondurant.
The project, now underway, is the first phase of a forest thinning and burning effort that covers 16,135 acres, reaching from the east face of Monument Ridge, south past Clark Draw and Clark Butte, and then continuing down to Kilgore Creek along Upper Hoback River Road. When headed out of the Hoback Canyon toward Pinedale, the area covers much of the high country south and west of Highway 189/191 all the way to the Hoback River bridge near the Bondurant post office.
“The project starts on the northwest end, and slowly over a 6- to 10-year period, we’ll work toward the Upper Hoback Road,” Bridger-Teton National Forest Big Piney District Ranger Don Kranendonk told the Jackson Hole Daily.
The goal is twofold: benefiting mule deer and other wildlife habitat by encouraging aspen growth, while also attempting to mitigate the risk of high-intensity wildfires by reducing the density of the forest.
Two years from now, in spring 2022, Bridger-Teton crews or contractors will ignite the then-cured piles of slash that firefighters are assembling right now, according to a press release from the forest.
