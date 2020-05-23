Merriam-Webster revises 'Chinese restaurant syndrome' entry
Merriam-Webster has updated its entry on “Chinese restaurant syndrome,” a term many Asian Americans saw as antiquated and even racist.
The phrase was previously defined as a legitimate illness brought on by food seasoned with monosodium glutamate but “especially Chinese food.” Merriam-Webster.com said symptoms include numbness of the neck, arms and back as well as headaches and dizziness.
Now, the definition has a detailed disclaimer noting the term as “dated” and “offensive.” It also states research conducted since the so-called syndrome was reported in the 1960s has not found any link between MSG and those symptoms.
It also contains a link to another entry — the more clinical term, “MSG symptom complex.”
Peter Sokolowski, editor at large at Merriam-Webster, confirmed the changes.
“This process is always ongoing, and includes the gathering of evidence and drafting of revisions to be reviewed by specialized and senior editors before being added to a scheduled release of changes,” he said.
He did not say when the revisions were made.
The issue gained attention in January when Ajinomoto, a longtime Japanese producer of MSG seasonings, called on Merriam-Webster to alter its entry. The company hired restaurateur Eddie Huang and “The Real” TV co-host Jeannie Mai for a social media campaign.
MSG comes from glutamate, a common amino acid or protein building block found in food. The Food and Drug Administration says MSG is generally recognized as a safe addition to food. In previous studies with people identifying as sensitive to MSG, researchers found that neither MSG nor a placebo caused consistent reactions, the agency said.
Big study casts more doubt on malaria drugs for coronavirus
Malaria drugs pushed by President Donald Trump as treatments for the coronavirus did not help and were tied to a greater risk of death and heart rhythm problems in a new study of nearly 100,000 patients around the world.
Friday’s report in the journal Lancet is not a rigorous test of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, but it is by far the largest look at their use in real world settings, spanning 671 hospitals on six continents.
“Not only is there no benefit, but we saw a very consistent signal of harm,” said one study leader, Dr. Mandeep Mehra, a heart specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Researchers estimate that the death rate attributable to use of the drugs, with or without an antibiotic such as azithromycin, is roughly 13% versus 9% for patients not taking them. The risk of developing a serious heart rhythm problem is more than five times greater.
Separately on Friday, the New England Journal of Medicine published preliminary results of a study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health of remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug that is the first to show any evidence of benefit against the coronavirus in a large, rigorous experiment.
As previously announced, in a study of 1,063 patients sick enough to be hospitalized, the drug shortened the time to recovery by 31% — 11 days on average versus 15 days for those just given usual care. After two weeks, about 7.1% of those on the drug had died vs. 11.9% of a comparison group given a placebo, but the difference was too small to say it could not have been due to chance. Researchers will track the patients for another two weeks to see if death rates change over time.
Alabama coronavirus outlook worsening amid state reopening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — With Alabama's coronavirus caseload worsening while casinos, churches and more reopen, the state's most recognizable person had some stern words about bringing COVID-19 under control.
“You need to be staying 6 feet away from me, and haven't I told you you have to wear a mask when you're in this building?” University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban, himself wearing a mask emblazoned with “Roll Tide," scolded the school's elephant mascot in a video released as the state reopened more.
Perhaps Saban's rant — which tied the prospects of fall football to disease control in a football-crazy state — will be the thing that makes people see a need for renewed vigilance in a place where life is largely back to normal despite a deepening health crisis.
From the Gulf Coast to the lush Tennessee Valley, Alabama's political leaders and health experts are struggling to make many residents see the continued need for social distancing, crowd limitations and wearing masks after Gov. Kay Ivey reopened much of the economy.
Cases are on the increase, but health officials say it's impossible to determine whether the rise is linked to additional testing or an actual increase in disease. Yet state statistics also show hospitalizations are up since early April, which has some health officials worried.
The situation in Alabama has become worse over the past 14 days, according to an AP analysis of testing data from The COVID Tracking Project. New daily cases have risen to 307 from 268, and the rate of daily tests coming back positive has increased from 6.7% to 7.5%. The AP used seven-day rolling averages to account for daily variability in the testing data. Data includes counts through Thursday.
Debt and coronavirus push Hertz into bankruptcy protection
Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, unable to withstand the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old car rental company's business.
The Estero, Florida-based company's lenders were unwilling to grant it another extension on its auto lease debt payments past a Friday deadline, triggering the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
Hertz and its subsidiaries will continue to operate, according to a release from the company. Hertz's principal international operating regions and franchised locations are not included in the filing, the statement said.
By the end of March, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. had racked up more than $24 billion in debt, according to the bankruptcy filing, with only $1 billion of available cash.
Starting in mid-March, the company — whose car-rental bands also include Dollar and Thrifty — lost all revenue when travel shut down due to the coronavirus. The company made “significant efforts” but couldn’t raise money on the capital markets, so it started missing payments to creditors in April, the filing said. Hertz has also been plagued by management upheaval, naming its fourth CEO in six years on May 18.
“No business is built for zero revenue,” former CEO Kathryn Marinello said on the company’s first-quarter earnings conference call May 12. “There’s only so long that companies’ reserves will carry them.”
In late March, Hertz shed 12,000 workers and put another 4,000 on furlough, cut vehicle acquisitions by 90% and stopped all nonessential spending. The company said the moves would save $2.5 billion per year.
But the cuts came too late to save Hertz, the nation’s No. 2 auto rental company founded in 1918 by Walter L. Jacobs, who started in Chicago with a fleet of a dozen Ford Model Ts. Jacobs sold the company, initially called Rent-A-Car Inc., to John D. Hertz in 1923.
Universal Orlando to begin phased reopening June 5
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort will begin a phased reopening on June 5, nearly three months after closing down because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Friday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved the reopening plan Friday with the recommendation of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, according to a Universal news release. Park officials had presented details of their plan to the county a day earlier. The plan includes the reopening of Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.
“We want to invite guests back to our theme parks in a cautious and thoughtful way,” Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Tom Williams said in a prepared statement. “We have put new health and safety procedures in place for both our team members and guests. And we have worked hard to make sure our guests can enjoy their time with family and friends."
Attendance will be carefully managed and controlled, according to the news release. Universal will soon schedule team members for training on its new procedures, with limited previews in the days leading up to the public opening, when Universal will continue to manage daily attendance.
Legoland Florida announced earlier Friday that it would reopen June 1. Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando haven't announced official reopening plans.
Boy found dead hours after mom said he was abducted
MIAMI (AP) — A 9-year-old autistic boy has been found dead hours after his mother told police he was abducted by two men who “ambushed" her during a late-night drive south of Miami, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed Friday.
An Amber Alert that had been issued for Alejandro Ripley was canceled on Friday morning. News outlets reported a body was pulled from a canal near the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the spot he was allegedly abducted.
Miami-Dade police said the child’s mother, Patricia Ripley, 47, told investigators she driving around 9 p.m. Thursday when she noticed she was being followed by a vehicle.
Ripley told investigators the driver tried to side-swipe her car, forcing her to veer onto another road. The car then blocked her vehicle and a passenger got out and demanded drugs from her, police said.
According to police, Ripley told the man she didn't have any drugs. At that point he took her son and her cellphone.
Authorities said the boy had autism and was non-verbal.
Pence visits Georgia cafe that reopened despite virus
NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence on Friday praised Georgia’s decision to quickly reopen businesses during the coronavirus outbreak during a visit to the state that included lunch with the governor at an Atlanta café that had resumed dine-in service.
“We just went out to lunch and had a great meal, and we were able to do that because of what the people of Georgia have done,” Pence said at a discussion later in the day with restaurant owners and Gov. Brian Kemp.
He said Georgia was “leading the way” in reopening and called Kemp’s leadership “clear and courageous and principled.”
The words were a marked departure from the criticism Kemp faced from President Donald Trump after Kemp announced in April he planned to allow salons, restaurants, gyms and other businesses to reopen later that month. Georgia was one of the first states to allow businesses to start up again during the pandemic.
Trump initially told Kemp he supported the move, but then said publicly he strongly disagreed with it and wasn't happy with Kemp.
The Republican governor has insisted the move was guided by data and state public health officials, but it ran counter to the advice of many experts, who warned that resuming business too soon risked a fresh spike in infections.
Kemp returned Pence's praise Friday, thanking him and Trump for the “level of communication” they've had with governors about the virus. Kemp walked into the meeting with restaurant owners without a mask, and many people in the crowed were not wearing them. The meeting was held at the headquarters of Waffle House, a popular Southern eatery.
Woman who kept husband in freezer sues for return of body
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A woman who kept her husband's body in a freezer in her bedroom at their southwest Missouri home is suing for the return of his remains.
Barbara Watters, 67, of Joplin, was charged in November with abandoning a corpse after police found Paul Barton's body in the freezer.
A judge dismissed the charge in January, ruling that Watters' actions did not meet the legal definition of abandonment of a corpse.
Authorities have said the last time anyone saw Barton alive was in 2018 and his body may have been in the freezer for most of 2019, but the lawsuit says Barton died in September 2019, two months before his body was found.
On May 5, Watters sued Joplin police, the city and the Jasper County coroner’s seeking the return of her husband’s body and items the police seized from her home. The lawsuit was transferred to federal court this week.
Watters alleges that Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel has ignored several requests for the return of her husband's body even after the charges were dismissed and has not provided a death certificate. It says Watters believes she is in danger of losing the body if it is not returned soon.
Watters told The Associated Press in November that she feared doctors wanted to take her husband's brain for research. Watters told police that her husband suffered from Lou Gehrig's disease and they both were concerned doctors wanted to harvest his organs, according to court documents.
The lawsuit also contends the city and police violated Watters' rights by keeping documents and other items that were seized outside the scope of the search warrant, including the couple's marriage license and a document giving her the right to determine what happens to her husband's body.
Cuomo eases ban on groups; NYC beaches open
NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers experiencing cabin fever after two months of coronavirus quarantine were offered an unexpected reprieve when Gov. Andrew Cuomo eased the state's ban on gatherings in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
The governor signed an order late Friday allowing people to assemble in groups of as many as 10 as long as they stay at least 6 feet from other people and wear masks when they can't maintain that distance.
The surprise order came hours after the New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit challenging earlier rules allowing gatherings only for religious services and Memorial Day commemorations. The NYCLU argued the Constitution requires the same right be extended to people gathering for other reasons.
Cuomo's move could clear the way for New Yorkers to picnic together in parks and backyards — if they don't get too close to their friends. They can also head to New York City beaches this weekend, but they shouldn't expect to get in the water, and they'd better be wearing a mask.
The forecast appeared less than ideal for the holiday weekend, however, with rain expected Saturday and clouds on Sunday.
While beaches elsewhere in the region will be open for swimming, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said swimming is not allowed at the city's beaches and may not be all summer.
The main reason the mayor has cited for the swimming ban was to curb the spread of the virus by keeping people off public transportation.
Car wash worker returns stimulus check discovered in trash
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A car wash worker in North Carolina found treasure amid the business’s trash when he discovered a $1,200 IRS stimulus check mixed in with the garbage.
Antonio Hernandez was taking out the trash at the Greenville car wash when he spotted the payment in the can, WITN-TV quoted his daughter, Michelle Alvarado, as saying.
Hernandez and Alvarado were able to track down recipient Charles Thompson, who said he was not even expecting to get a check after recently moving to a new address.
“I was behind on rent, I work construction so I work by the day, and I just try to keep going and going as best I can,” Thompson told the news station. “That money helped put me ahead and put me on the right track a little bit, to get back on my feet.”
Hernandez and Alvarado added that they were happy to help connect Thompson with the lost funds, even though they and Thompson had no idea how the check ended up at the car wash in the first place.
“It was very important for him to receive that check, especially in these uncertain times," Alvarado said.
Court rejects appeal from man convicted in dying blink case
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal court on Friday turned down an appeal from an imprisoned Cincinnati man whose 2013 murder trial hinged on the paralyzed, hospitalized victim having blinked his eyes to identify a picture of his shooter before dying.
The convicted man, Ricardo Woods, challenged how that blinking testimony by David Chandler was allowed to be used in court as a dying declaration. Woods, now 42, argued that his right to confront the witnesses against him was violated in the Hamilton County case.
Woods also argued that prosecutors improperly kept a potential juror off the jury based on race.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected those challenges Friday, affirming an earlier state court decision that upheld the conviction.
Judge demands ICE better explain why it won't release kids
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday criticized the Trump administration's handling of detained immigrant children and families, ordering the government to give the court detailed information about its efforts to quickly release them in the wake of the coronavirus.
U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee on Friday ordered the U.S. government to better explain why it hasn’t released some of the approximate 350 parents and children in three family detention centers.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has come under fire for allegedly asking parents in custody if they would allow their children to be released without them.
Parents at all three facilities — one in Pennsylvania and two in Texas — were called into short meetings and asked if there were sponsors available to care for their children, lawyers who represent the families reported that late last week. They were then asked to sign a form.
ICE has declined to release the form.
Gee wrote that she didn’t find that ICE officially sought to get those formal waivers, but that officers’ conversations with detained parents “caused confusion and unnecessary emotional upheaval and did not appear to serve the agency’s legitimate purpose of making continuous individualized inquiries regarding efforts to release minors.”
While some parents reported slightly different details, the lawyers said they broadly believed they were being asked to choose between staying in custody with their children or letting their children leave.
“They were asking mothers to separate from their 1-year-old infants to go to a sponsor that perhaps had never even met or known the child,” said Bridget Cambria, executive director of the group ALDEA, which represents families at the ICE detention center in Leesport, Pennsylvania.
ER doctor charged with child porn, hiding camera in bathroom
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A former emergency room doctor at Vermont's largest hospital who was charged last month with setting up a video camera in a staff bathroom is now facing federal child pornography charges.
Eike Blohm, 38, of South Burlington appeared in court Friday where he was ordered held pending trial.
In a Friday news release, prosecutors said state investigators found hundreds of videos from a secret camera that were taken in a staff bathroom at University of Vermont Medical Center and other locations. Among the videos are 21 that allegedly show a child bathing at a location associated with Blohm.
Blohm's attorney declined to comment Friday on the case.
Investigators said they also found more than 130 images of child pornography, involving other minors after receiving a warrant to search Blohm's iPad.
Last month Blohm was charged in state court with multiple counts of voyeurism. He has since been fired by the hospital, which is the largest in the state.
The former doctor, who holds both U.S. and German citizenship, is facing a 15-year minimum prison sentence and he has significant financial resources, prosecutors said.
“Experiencing the precipitous fall from successful doctor to inmate in federal prison may be too much for Blohm and, given the foregoing, makes it very likely that he would choose to flee,” prosecutors wrote in court documents. “He presents a significant risk of flight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.