Hundreds evacuated as wildfire threatens homes near Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — A brush fire that quickly spread to about 1,500 acres (607 hectares) in the desert hills north of Phoenix early Monday was threatening the town of Cave Creek.
The fire came within about 100 yards of houses and forced the evacuation of as many as 150 homes, according to the Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department.
Hot and windy weather were posing challenges to containment of the wildfire, Fire Chief Brian Tobin said.
About 400 firefighters were trying to put out blaze. No homes burned as of Monday morning, azfamily.com reported.
Investigators open criminal probe into LA explosion
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police and fire investigators launched a criminal probe Sunday into the cause of an explosion at a hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles that sent firefighters running for their lives.
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's major crimes division were working with the city Fire Department's arson investigators to determine what might have sparked the blast that shot a ball of flames out of the building Saturday night and scorched a fire truck across the street, police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said.
“We're in the very early stages of the investigation ... to understand what happened and figure out how to move forward,” he said.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting local fire investigators, an agency spokeswoman said.
The blast injured a dozen firefighters. Some of them who ran out onto sidewalks, where they tore off their burning protective equipment, including melted helmets, officials said.
“Everybody off the roof!” a firefighter shouted in scanner traffic captured on Broadcastify.com.
“Mayday mayday mayday! All companies out of the building. Mayday mayday mayday!” another shouted.
Firefighters first thought they were battling a routine structure fire, city fire Capt. Erik Scott told KNX Radio, but as they got a little farther in the building they started to hear “a loud hissing sound and a significant rumbling that you could feel vibrating throughout the area.”
Big Cat Rescue founder sells coronavirus masks
CITRUS PARK, Fla. (AP) — Are you a cool cat or kitten? There’s now a coronavirus mask out there for you.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, prominently featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," started selling face masks with her oft-quoted catchphrase Saturday.
The dual-layered tie masks feature the words “Hey all you cool cats and kittens” above a whiskered feline smile. Viewers of the popular docu-series know that's Baskin's catchphrase.
Masks cost $11 each and come in black or leopard print. The masks are being sold to raise money to help big cats. Portions of the proceeds also support first responders.
Big Cat Rescue is closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak. A post on bigcatrescue.com said the animal rescue is losing $160,000 a month in tour revenue.
Tropical Storm Arthur crawls closer to coast
MIAMI (AP) — Life-threatening surf and rip currents will spread along U.S. East coast beaches in the days ahead as Tropical Storm Arthur kicks up ocean swells offshore, the National Hurricane Center warned on Monday.
It's another early start for the Atlantic hurricane season: Arthur formed Saturday in waters off Florida, marking the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before June 1.
The Hurricane Center said Arthur is expected to move near or just east of the coast of North Carolina, where up to 3 inches (7.6 cm) of rain was expected Monday before turning away from the East Coast Tuesday. A Hurricane Center advisory said that Arthur was bringing “heavy rains and gusty winds," and some isolated areas could see higher rain totals.
At 8 a.m. EDT, the storm’s center was located about 50 miles east-southeast of Morehead City, North Carolina. Arthur had top sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving to the north-northeast at 24 mph.
A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of North Carolina’s coast, from Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, and heavy rainfall is expected for much of the eastern part of the state, said Michael Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Newport, North Carolina.
“The main threat that we’re really trying to get out there is that there is enhanced risk for dangerous rip currents both today and tomorrow. So, any folks who want to try to go to the beach and get in the water, we have a high risk out for most of our beaches,” Lee said.
The weather service said eastern North Carolina should prepare for some localized flooding and dangerous marine conditions along the coast.
Florida Keys will reopen to visitors June 1 amid pandemic
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Keys will reopen to tourists on June 1, more than two months after the island chain closed to visitors to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
Checkpoints that barred visitors from coming into the Florida Keys will be removed next month and hotels and other lodging establishments, including campgrounds and vacation rentals, will also be allowed to reopen at 50% occupancy, Monroe County Emergency Management said in a statement on Sunday.
These businesses must implement sanitation stations and follow the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s cleaning guidelines for COVID-19, the statement said. Airport screenings and bus restrictions will also be lifted in June.
The decision to reopen comes amid the low coronavirus infection rate in the Florida Keys, the Miami Herald reported. As of Sunday, Monroe County had 100 positive coronavirus cases and three people deaths.
If the Florida Keys experience a surge in cases after reopening in June, “restrictions may be heightened and amenities may again be closed,” the statement said.
The move to reopen was the “toughest decision” Monroe County officials had to make, Monroe County Spokeswoman Kristen Livengood told the Miami Herald.
The Florida Keys had been closed off to non-residents since March 22. Checkpoints at U.S. 1 and State Road 905 were set up five days later to bar visitors from coming into Monroe County.
US military's mystery space plane rockets back into orbit
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. military’s mystery space plane rocketed into orbit again Sunday, this time with an extra load of science experiments.
It’s the sixth flight of an X-37B, a solar-powered plane that's flown by remote control without a crew.
Officials aren't saying how long the spacecraft will remain in orbit this time or the purpose of the mission. But a senior vice president for X-37B developer Boeing, Jim Chilton, noted each mission has been progressively longer.
The previous mission lasted a record two years, with a touchdown shrouded in darkness at NASA's Kennedy Space Center last year.
The winged spacecraft resembles NASA’s old shuttles, but is just one-quarter the size at 29 feet (9 meters) long. The one just launched features an extra compartment for experiments, including several for NASA and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, making it the biggest science load yet for an X-37B.
The Air Force has two of these reusable space planes. Their home base is a former space shuttle hangar at Kennedy.
“You could say that the X-37B stands on the shoulders of the space shuttle,” Chilton said. “From a common shape to a common home.”
Since the first flight in 2010, the secretive space planes had logged a combined 2,865 days in orbit as of Sunday.
Appeals court clears way for execution of Missouri inmate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has cleared the way for a Missouri death row inmate to be executed Tuesday and ordered his petition for post-conviction relief dismissed, despite questions raised about evidence used to convict him.
The Sunday decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacates a 30-day stay of execution granted Friday to Walter Barton by a federal judge.
The execution would be the first in the U.S. since March 5 and is scheduled despite concerns about the coronavirus that prompted other states to postpone lethal injections. Barton, 64, is set to die by lethal injection for the 1991 killing of 81-year-old trailer park operator Gladys Kuehler.
Kuehler was beaten, sexually assaulted and stabbed more than 50 times in Ozark, near Springfield. The federal judge on Friday had decided the court needed more time to consider issues raised by Barton’s attorneys, including new concerns about blood spatter evidence used to convict him.
Prosecutors appealed the judge's stay, and the 8th Circuit said it saw “no possibility of success” on Barton's claims, which it said presented no new evidence.
Barton’s attorney, Fred Duchardt Jr., said last week that three jurors involved in Barton’s 2006 trial now express misgivings, based on new blood spatter evidence.
A blood spatter expert hired by the defense found the assailant would have had far more blood on his clothing than was found on Barton’s clothing. Duchardt said three jurors recently signed affidavits saying the new evidence would have affected their deliberations. The jury foreman said, based on the evidence, he would have been “uncomfortable” recommending the death penalty, Duchardt said.
Kroger announces new bonuses after cutting hazard pay
CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Just days after announcing it would end hazard “hero” pay to front-line workers, Kroger says it will give them extra “thank you” bonuses, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The move comes after an outcry from the grocery store's union, the United Food and Commercial Workers International, which said workers are still risking their lives by coming to work.
The bonus is $400 for full-time workers and $200 for part-time workers to be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18, Kroger announced Friday. Hazard pay was a $2-per-hour supplement.
UFCW Local 75 president Kevin Garvey said the union will continue to pressure the company to provide bonus pay for as long as the pandemic goes on.
“COVID-19 is not going away soon,” he said. "Our members still have to work in the same conditions and deal with the same pressures. They are worth every penny of the $2.00 premium and the (latest) bonus.”
Transportation agency hacked in 2nd Texas government attack
DALLAS (AP) — Texas' transportation agency has become the second part of the state government to be hit by a ransomware attack in recent days.
On Thursday, someone hacked into the Texas Department of Transportation's network in a “ransomware event,” according to a statement the department posted on social media Friday.
The departments' website says some features are unavailable due to technical difficulties, but it is not clear what functions were affected by the attack. Agency officials did not respond to emailed questions Sunday.
The hack comes days after another ransomware attack took down the websites and case management systems of Texas' appellate and high courts. The courts and transportation agency both said they are working with the FBI to investigate.
Hackers use ransomware to invade computer systems and encrypt files in an effort to extort payments to unlock them.
Upon detecting the hack, staff at the transportation department “immediately” isolated the affected parts of the network and “shut down further unauthorized access,” according to the statement. James Bass, the department's executive director, said his staff is "working to ensure critical operations continue during this interruption.″ The hacks follow a ransomware attack of unprecedented size that hit more than 20 local governments in Texas last summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.