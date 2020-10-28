California utility slow to pull plug before wildfire erupted
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Facing extreme wildfire conditions this week that included hurricane-level winds, the main utility in Northern California cut power to nearly 1 million people while its counterpart in Southern California pulled the plug on just 30 customers to prevent power lines and other electrical equipment from sparking a blaze.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. avoided major wildfires during its outage, while Southern California Edison is trying to determine if one of its power lines started a massive fire that drove nearly 100,000 people from their homes in Orange County during fierce winds and extremely dry conditions early Monday.
“I don’t know why they did not shut power off,” said attorney Gerald Singleton, who has sued utilities for devastating wildfires caused by their equipment. “They seem to be still be operating as if climate change and all these things we’re dealing with are not a reality.”
The utility defended its decision not to institute a type of blackout used increasingly as a means of protecting residents after several devastating wildfires, including a 2018 inferno sparked by PG&E equipment that nearly razed the community of Paradise, killed 85 people and destroyed 19,000 homes and other buildings.
Edison spokesman Chris Abel said wind speeds in the mountains above the city of Irvine at the time had not reached the threshold to pull the plug on the power, though they did later in the morning when some electric circuits were cut.
“It’s not something that we take lightly,” Abel said of the decision to shut off electricity. “We know that not having power is a tremendous burden on our customers.”
The Silverado Fire broke out in gusty weather just before 7 a.m. Monday near Irvine, a city of 280,000 about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Los Angeles. According to SoCal Edison’s report to state utility regulators, a “lashing wire” that ties a telecommunications line to a supporting cable may have come into contact with a separate 12,000-volt Edison conductor line above.
That blaze and the Blue Ridge Fire farther north in the county, which broke out several hours later in the brushy hills of Yorba Linda, kept more than 70,000 people from their homes Tuesday as winds returned, but not as strongly as the day before when they blew over tractor-trailers and grounded firefighting aircraft.
Van Halen's California hometown plans memorial to guitarist
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Eddie Van Halen's Southern California hometown will memorialize the late guitar legend, but it's still unclear what form the tribute will take.
The Pasadena City Council on Monday directed officials to come up with ideas and report back on how to best remember the rock icon who died of cancer Oct. 6 at age 65.
The city might consider renaming a street or alley near one of Van Halen's 1970s rehearsal spaces, the Pasadena Star-News reported.
Other considerations are building a statue, installing a plaque or rechristening a city building, the newspaper said.
A memorial has grown outside the home just northeast of Los Angeles where Eddie Van Halen and his brother, Alex, grew up. Some fans want the house designated a historic landmark.
One person pressed the city to preserve the concrete where a teenage Eddie Van Halen wrote his name in the sidewalk outside a liquor store.
The Van Halen family moved to Pasadena after emigrating to the U.S. from the Netherlands in 1962. The band Van Halen formed about a decade later with singer David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony. They all grew up in the Pasadena area.
With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen propelled his band to the top of the charts starting in the late 1970s with their self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984,” which contains the classics “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”
Test to allow Japanese visitors to bypass Hawaii quarantine
HONOLULU (AP) — Starting next week, Hawaii will begin allowing visitors from Japan to bypass the state's 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19.
But Japanese travelers will still have to spend two weeks in quarantine upon returning home, which will likely limit the number of people taking advantage of the plan.
The testing option takes effect on Nov. 6. Travelers must take a COVID-19 test from an approved clinic or hospital in Japan within 72 hours of their departure.
Hawaii earlier this month implemented a similar testing program for travelers from other parts of the U.S.
Hawaii's tourism-dependent economy gets more travelers from Japan than any other foreign country. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the state would welcome about 5,000 visitors from Japan daily. Those numbers have dwindled to almost none.
Due to the pandemic, Japan continues to prohibit entry to Americans except for exceptional circumstances.
Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks
CHICAGO (AP) — Two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer were ordered held without bond Tuesday.
The alleged attack late Sunday by Jessica Hill, 21, and Jayla Hill, 18, left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition, police spokeswoman Karie James said.
An argument that began after the women refused the guard’s request to wear masks became physical when one of the women punched the man, James said. Jessica Hill allegedly pulled a knife from her back pocket and began stabbing the man, while Jayla Hill held him in place by his hair. The man was stabbed in his chest, back and arms.
The women were arrested at the scene of the attack and both were treated for minor lacerations at a nearby hospital, James said.
During Tuesday’s bond hearing before Cook County Circuit Judge Mary C. Marubio, the women’s court-appointed attorney said the stabbing was self-defense, adding both women suffered from a bipolar disorder.
Prosecutors said the guard never approached either women before the attack.
Judge stops Election Day gun ban near Michigan polling sites
DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday blocked a ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day, agreeing with critics who said a Democratic secretary of state failed to follow state law with her sudden order.
Gun-rights groups accused Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of exceeding her authority in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet (30.48 meters) of voting sites. She acted after authorities recently busted up an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
But Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process required under state law, Judge Christopher Murray said.
Compliance “is no mere procedural nicety,” Murray said. “Instead, our appellate courts have repeatedly emphasized the importance of the democratic principles embodied in the (law), which requires notice and an opportunity to be heard on the subject under consideration.”
Earlier in the day, Assistant Attorney General Heather Meingast said lawmakers have given secretaries of state discretion to set certain election rules, including safety. Separately, armed critics upset with the governor's orders about controlling the coronavirus have rallied at the Capitol.
“There are dozens — we’ve had numerous complaints,” Meingast told the judge. “There are voters who are afraid. There are election workers who are afraid to go to work on Election Day.”
Murray said voter intimidation already is illegal.
Amazon to build center in Papillion, bringing 1,000 jobs
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Amazon officials said the company plans to build a center in Papillion that will eventually bring about 1,000 full-time jobs to the region.
The e-commerce company announced on Tuesday it plans to open the center sometime next year. Employees will make a minimum of $15 an hour, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.
Mike Flannery, director of regional operations at Amazon, said the 700,000-square-foot fulfillment center will use workers and robot assistants to fill orders.
David Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, said an economic impact study estimated the Amazon center will have a more than $200 million annual economic impact on the region.
Health panel proposes colon cancer tests start at 45, not 50
NEW YORK (AP) — A panel of health experts wants U.S. adults to start getting colon cancer screenings at age 45, five years younger than it previously recommended.
While overall, colon cancer rates have been declining, the draft guidelines issued Tuesday by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force reflect a growing concern about rising rates in people under the age of 50.
“We’ve seen more data showing that younger people are getting colon cancer at higher rates," said Dr. Alex Krist, a family doctor at Virginia Commonwealth University and a member of the task force. "Basically a 45-year-old today has the same risk of getting colon cancer as a 50-year-old from years past.”
The task force is a volunteer panel of doctors that regularly reviews evidence and issues advice on medical tests and treatments.
The group is proposing that adults of average risk for colon cancer be screened from ages 45 to 75. How often the tests are done depends on the type of screening: a colonoscopy is usually every five to 10 years while stool-based tests are every year. After age 75, the task force says screening decisions should be made on an individual basis.
“Most people who get colon cancer have no signs, no symptoms and no risks. And so that’s why we recommend that everyone get screened,” Krist said.
DNA sample after gun charge led to 1976 SC murder arrest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A DNA sample taken from a South Carolina man after his arrest for pointing a gun while drunk has cracked a long-cold case, identifying him as the lead suspect in the slaying of a woman four decades ago, according to documents.
Charles Ugvine Coleman, 65, was arrested last week and charged with murder and rape in the killing of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson, who disappeared after her shift at a textile mill on March 20, 1976, officials said.
The break in the case happened April 27, when a man called police to say someone who gave him $20 to buy crack cocaine fired a rifle at him when he failed to deliver the drugs or refund the money several hours later, according to a Union County Sheriff's Office report.
A deputy found Coleman at a nearby store, where he said he thought the man with his $20 had a gun, so he drove away and only fired several shots in the air to scare the other man when he was far enough away to make sure he missed him, according to the report obtained by The Associated Press.
Deputies arrested Coleman. They also arrested the other man, charging him with breach of trust for taking the $20 and not returning it.
South Carolina law required Coleman's DNA be collected and sent to state officials after his arrest in April, because pointing and presenting a firearm is a felony punishable by at least five years in prison if convicted at trial. He was also charged with using a firearm while under the influence.
Coleman pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced to five years in prison, with the sentence suspended if he successfully completed 2 1/2 years of probation.
Then, the DNA results came back, linking him to evidence found after Wilson's body and vehicle were discovered in Fairfield County, The Herald of Rock Hill reported, citing court documents and police.
Wilson worked at a mill in nearby Chester County.
Now Coleman could get a life sentence if convicted in the murder case.
South Dakota medical groups promote masks, countering Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's largest medical organizations on Tuesday launched a joint effort to promote mask-wearing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the state suffers through one of the nation's worst outbreaks, a move that countered Gov. Kristi Noem's position of casting doubt on the efficacy of wearing face coverings in public.
As the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have multiplied in recent weeks, the Republican governor has tried to downplay the severity of the virus, highlighting that most people don't die from COVID-19. Noem, who has staked out a reputation on refusing to issue any mandates to stem the virus' spread, has repeatedly countered recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear masks in public settings.
Shortly after the Department of Health reported that the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 broke records for the third straight day on Tuesday, people who represent doctors, nurses, hospitals, school administrators and businesses huddled to promote mask-wearing, social distancing and handwashing. They warned the state’s hospitals could face a tipping point in their ability to care for COVID-19 patients.
“Masking is a simple act that each one of us can participate in and it can save lives,” said Dr. Benjamin Aaker, the president of the South Dakota State Medical Association. “If you mask, that life could be your mother, father, your friend, or even your own.”
Noem's spokesman Ian Fury noted that the governor does not oppose all mask-wearing, but is trying to promote a “nuanced” approach to masks. She has said it is appropriate to wear masks around people with symptoms of COVID-19 or in hospitals. But she has not encouraged people to wear face coverings in public, as recommended by the CDC.
