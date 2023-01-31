Sheriff deputy shooting case moves to county attorney
CODY (WNE) — The investigation into the Park County deputy who shot and killed a male suspect in Powell during a traffic stop last year has been forwarded to the county attorney, said Charla Baugher Torczon, executive assistant at the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
In an email sent to the Cody Enterprise in October of last year, Torczon said the case would be submitted to the county attorney once it was completed by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
According to that same email, once submitted to the county attorney, it will then be submitted to a special prosecutor for review.
No other information has been provided at this time.
The deputy-involved shooting occurred on Aug. 30 of last year as a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a male suspect who had an active warrant at the time of the traffic stop, according to the press release.
While conducting the traffic stop, the suspect attempted to flee down a canal road, but he stopped his vehicle and exited with his firearm pointed at the deputy.
He then charged the deputy, at which point the deputy fired shots, killing the suspect, the press release said.
“The deputy was forced to engage the male with lethal force and shots were fired,” the press release said.
The deputy was uninjured during the altercation.
Torczon said the Park County Sheriff’s Office will not release any other information until the entire process has been completed.
This story was published on Jan. 30, 2023.
Wyoming Supreme Court reinstates Cody attorney
POWELL (WNE) — After a disbarment that lasted more than six years, Cody attorney and former state legislator Sam Krone has been reinstated to the Wyoming State Bar.
Krone’s law license had been suspended in 2016, after he was found to have stolen more than $9,600 from the Park County Bar Association.
Krone was fired from the county attorney’s office in February 2016, after he sent a series of expletive-laden and demeaning texts to a woman facing a DUI charge, including taunting her about the pending charge. Krone knew the woman personally and was not prosecuting the case himself, but his boss, County Attorney Bryan Skoric, called the messages “absolutely despicable” and inappropriate.
Several months later, the lawyers’ group reported thousands of dollars missing, and an investigation concluded that Krone, the group’s treasurer, had stolen $9,633.71. He eventually pleaded guilty to the felony.
However, the state Board of Professional Responsibility found this month that Krone had made a “compelling case” for reinstatement, saying he’d demonstrated he’d moved past the issues that led to his disbarment.
In a Wednesday order, the Wyoming Supreme Court unanimously adopted the board’s recommendation and restored Krone’s ability to practice law.
He will be launching a solo practice in the coming months and began work as an assistant public defender on Monday.
After spending the last few years assisting families with behavioral health issues and working with teens struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, Krone told the bar that he wants to focus his practice on youth and those who are indigent and underrepresented.
Under a deferred prosecution agreement, the felony charge was dismissed in November 2020, after Krone successfully completed his probation.
In a Jan. 17 report from the Board of Professional Responsibility that recommended his reinstatement, a three-member panel found “by clear and convincing evidence, that [Krone] has been rehabilitated.”
This story was published on Jan. 31, 2023.
Carey Junior High investigates students with ‘white privilege cards’
CHEYENNE WNE) — Carey Junior High School has completed an investigation into an incident this week where students were found with store-bought “white privilege cards,” according to the school principal.
“Last April, Laramie County School District 1 issued a call-to-action letter in response to bullying and racism in the community,” Derek Nissen, principal of Carey Junior High, said in an email to parents Friday morning. “At that time, we promised consistent, transparent communications going forward.”
“We just completed an investigation of an incident that occurred earlier this week at Carey Junior High. On that day, a series of store-bought ‘white privilege cards’ were handed out to students at the school,” Nissen said.
He continued that, as a school and a district, “this type of behavior is not aligned to our focus on kindness and compassion.”
Staff is working with a “Sources of Strength” team to provide restorative opportunities to those students who were impacted by the distribution of these cards.
“Since last spring, we have been working on programs that foster kindness and develop language and systems of support for students, staff and the community,” Nissen continued. “Some of these programs include Sources of Strength, Olweus Bullying Prevention and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support. However, an incident such as this reminds us there is still work to be done.”
This story was published on Jan. 28, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.