Woman charged in fatal accident
PINEDALE (WNE) — The woman charged with aggravated homicide while intoxicated – killing a Pinedale man in a New Year’s Day collision in Hoback Canyon – made her first court appearance Monday at 11:30.
Jade S. Jewkes, 28, who lives in Thayne and works in Jackson, was arrested Jan. 1 after her SUV collided with a pickup-plow truck driven by Shane Deal Friday afternoon near Granite Hot Springs Road.
Jewkes is charged in Sublette County with two felony counts of aggravated homicide, one for driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher and one for being intoxicated to the degree of being incapable of safely driving. She is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
In this hearing Judge Curt Haws explained the charges, penalties, bail and a preliminary hearing where he will decide if there is cause to bond over the felony charges to 9th District Court.
Sublette County Attorney Mike Crosson requested Jewkes’ bail to be set at $75,000 cash only – “Obviously she has demonstrated herself to be a serous threat to the community.”
He referred to numerous calls made by other drivers about Jewkes’ driving and a Wyoming Highway Patrol affidavit.
Crosson asked for $150,000 cash or surety bond; Judge Haws agreed. Jewkes must wear the SCRAM bracelet and stay in Teton and Sublette counties. She is not allowed to drive or consume alcohol or controlled substances.
———
Hospital building new structure for COVID testing
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A new steel building will be constructed soon to provide a drive-thru testing building to accommodate more patients while also keeping providers and patients out of the winter elements.
“People will be able to pull in through a garage-style door and stay in their car while being examined and tested for COVID-19,” Memorial Hospital of Converse County Practice Administrator Terry Moss said.
The new building will be made of metal and will include power and heat and should be completed in the next few weeks, depending on weather.
“Six to eight cars can be in the building at a time, and the closed building will protect employees and staff from weather conditions,” Moss said.
“The is a service to our community to provide safe examinations and treatments to patients without spreading the virus,” Phillip Tigert, PA-C said.
MHCC was able to use some of the CARES funding for the new building, which will be the second one in the state, according to Moss.
“We’re glad we can build this with CARES funds and the building can be moved to another location or used for another purpose in the future.”
Building materials have started to arrive and construction will begin this week.
“We expect to be done in the next two to three weeks,” MHCC Director of Facilities Eric Van Osdol said.
The building will be 60 feet by 40 feet once construction is completed.
———
Dubois military museum named one of best attractions in country
RIVERTON (WNE) — The National Museum of Military Vehicles near Dubois has been recognized as one of the 10 best new attractions in the U.S. for 2020 in a national competition conducted by USA Today.
The museum houses the largest collection of military vehicles in the world. Its primary focus is on vehicles from World War II and the U.S.-involved military conflicts in Korea and Vietnam.
"This award is a tribute not to our museum, but to the service and sacrifice of American veterans and their families," said Dan Starks, founder and chairman of NMMV. "Their stories, and the history of American freedom depicted in our museum, resonate at a deep emotional level with museum guests, as confirmed by this recognition."
He said museum visitors typically respond to their tour of the museum by saying it offers more than they expected. While tanks, jeeps and trucks are the focal point of the facility, NMMV offers other features as well.
"Our prize artifact is the musket that fired the first shot at the Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775," said Alynne Catron, executive director of NMMV. "We refer to this musket as the Liberty Bell of American firearms, given its role in founding our country."
Nominees for the recognition were chosen by a panel including USA TODAY analysts, 10 Best editors, travel experts, and other relevant contributors. The winners were chosen by the public.
