City of Laramie gets money for new solar array, EV charging stations
LARAMIE (WNE) — A local green energy initiative that has already seen the installation of solar panels at the Laramie Community Recreation Center and the Laramie Ice & Event Center is expanding.
The city of Laramie has received an award of nearly $40,000 from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky Renewable Energy Program participants to install a solar array and electric vehicle charging stations at Laramie Fire Station 3 west of town near Laramie Regional Airport. The installation supports a Laramie City Council initiative that aims to reduce carbon emissions from municipal government operations and work toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, according to the city.
“This continues to address the city’s carbon neutrality goal by reducing the cost to operate city facilities along with reducing the amount of energy needed from the grid to operate these facilities,” said Todd Feezer, assistant city manager.
Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring, and the site is expected to be functioning by June 30.
When operational, the new system will produce 24% of the fire station’s power, while the EV charging stations will be available for public use for a fee, Feezer said.
The city estimates the solar panels will save roughly $5,000 a year.
Feezer said the award will cover about half the installation costs, and the rest of the money will come from unencumbered funds or the city’s General Fund.
Between the three solar projects, Blue Sky partners have covered more than 75% of the estimated $240,000 needed to build them, Feezer said. That includes about half of the nearly $80,000 needed for the Fire Station 3 project and about $144,000 of the $160,000 for the rec center and ice arena.
———
Crater Ridge fire officially out
SHERIDAN (WNE) — On Friday at 8 a.m., Bighorn National Forest, Medicine Wheel Ranger District fire officials declared the Crater Ridge Fire out. The closure area will remain in effect through the winter and into next summer.
“Dozer lines and temporary roads need rehabilitated and hazard trees along open roads need cut down,” said Brandon Houck, Medicine Wheel District ranger. “Remains of the burned cow camp may also be a danger to the public and need to be removed.”
It may take crews into next summer to complete all necessary fire rehabilitation before the closure can be lifted. A map of the closure area is available on the Bighorn National Forest website, fs.usda.gov/bighorn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.