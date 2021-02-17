Two charged after discoveries of pipe bombs
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Two Rock Springs men have been charged after the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) discovered two separate pipe bombs.
Spencer Cottrell was arrested Sunday night when a pipe bomb was discovered in his vehicle after he allegedly attempted to flee from law enforcement. The RSPD has been continuing the investigation into this incident, and after several search warrants were executed officers located an additional pipe bomb that was safely disarmed by the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad.
Spencer Cottrell and Bryan Foster have both been charged with felony possession and manufacture, transportation, sale of explosives-intent to unlawfully endanger Wyoming State Statute 6-3-111(b).
Bryan Foster was already in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center after being arrested on Feb. 8 on a long for warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Around 9 p.m. on Feb. 14, the Rock Springs Police Department initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle. Police said Cottrell, the driver, attempted to elude officers. When his vehicle became stuck in the snow, Cottrell fled on foot.
Officers were able to catch Cottrell and allegedly found him to be in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine. In addition to the methamphetamine, Cottrell’s vehicle allegedly contained a pipe bomb in the front passenger area, according to a press release. The Sweetwater County Bomb Squad was called to the scene and safely disarmed the pipe bomb.
———
Health Department warns against vaccine scams
CASPER (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Health is asking residents to be vigilant about scammers promising expedited access to a COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for personal information over the phone.
“We are hearing about unexpected calls going to residents from people falsely claiming they represent a local health department or the Wyoming Department of Health,” Michael Ceballos, director of the state health department, said in a Tuesday news release. “The callers go on to request payment or personal details such as social security numbers.”
The health department stresses that COVID-19 vaccines are entirely free and recipients won’t be asked for their health insurance information or Social Security number over the phone.
County health departments may ask for a person’s insurance or Medicare information at the appointment, but insurance is not needed to get a vaccine.
Wyomingites can report vaccine scams to the attorney general’s office’s Consumer Protection Unit, which can be reached at 307-777-6397, ag.consumer@wyo.gov or through the complaint form at ag.wyo.gov/cpu/consumer-complaints.
Wyoming is in Phase 1b of its vaccine priority schedule. That phase includes residents 65 years and older, people with certain health conditions and a variety of front-line workers, but most counties are still in the early stages of that phase, vaccinating residents 65 years or older.
The state is working through its vaccine allotment faster than most states. Wyoming is just short of the top 10 for states that have at least partially inoculated the largest chunk of their population.
———
COVID aid reduces need for air subsidy
RIVERTON (WNE) — Federal coronavirus relief has drastically, if temporarily, reduced the “minimum revenue guarantee” payment required to maintain service at Riverton’s airport.
The City of Riverton and its community partners regularly cover 40 percent of the MRG that keeps SkyWest Airlines at Central Wyoming Regional Airport, with the State of Wyoming paying the remainder.
But last year the Wyoming Department of Transportation received federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money that covered two-thirds of the MRG through the end of 2020.
The remaining one-third of the MRG was split between the state (60 percent) and city (40 percent), with Riverton’s portion amounting to $31,000 for the first quarter of the fiscal year – “significantly less than what we’ve paid (in the past),” finance director Mia Harris told the Riverton City Council last week.
When Key Lime Air provided service at Riverton’s airport, operating as Denver Air Connection, Harris said, the MRG cost as much as $31,000 per week.
All of the CARES Act money for the MRG was spent by the end of 2020, so the amount Riverton and its community partners pay for air service will rise back to normal levels in the second half of the fiscal year, public works director Kyle Butterfield said.
By the end of the year, however, revenue from the new voter-approved half percent sales tax for economic development will begin flowing toward the MRG, “absorbing some of the cost for air service going forward,” Harris told the council.
———
District courts adapt, pick up pace of jury trials
RAWLINS (WNE) — With the gradual reduction in COVId case numbers, Wyoming courts have picked up the pace of jury trials, with more scheduled for the coming months.
“We have been able to keep doing the bulk of our work thanks to good technology that allowed us to conduct many proceedings remotely, and to court staff and county health personnel who made it possible for us to adopt the necessary precautions for in-person proceedings,” said seventh Judicial district Court Judge Catherine Wilking.
District courts, which handle civil cases over $50,000, criminal felonies, divorces, juvenile cases, probates and guardianships, conducted approximately two dozen jury trials during the three months in 2020 when restrictions were relaxed.
“Pretty impressive when you consider all the logistical challenges of conducting a jury trial during a pandemic,” Judge Wilking, who is President of the District Court Judges Conference, said.
“It’s also an impressive showing by Wyoming citizens who fulfilled their civic duty,” she added.
Already this year, a dozen jury trials have been set in district courts throughout the state, with four or five completed.
“It’s not unusual for cases to settle or criminal pleas to be entered just before trial,” Judge Wilking explained. “The impending trial tends to motivate people to work out their differences.”
Many more jury trials are scheduled in February, March, and beyond, and with COVID numbers dropping in Wyoming, are expected to proceed.
———
Credit union reports data breach
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Reliant Federal Credit Union announced a data breach in letters mailed out to customers Feb. 1.
The Wyoming credit union has branches located in Casper, Douglas, Glenrock and Cody.
According to the announcement, the breach occurred in the credit union’s systems some time between March and June of last year. The incident did not involve Reliant’s core banking systems, officials said.
“We have no reason to believe your personal information has been misused for the purpose of committing fraud or identity theft, or that any of your personal information was actually viewed or acquired by any unauthorized party,” credit union officials stated.
However, in the letter they do admit “some of your information could have been viewed by an unauthorized third party who gained access to some of our employees’ email accounts between March-June 2020.”
Reliant said they brought on a forensic security firm to conduct an investigation into the infiltration and to search for customers whose information may have been compromised.
The types of information listed under the breach differs per individual, but may have included names, addresses, social security numbers, credit or debit card numbers and/or tax identification numbers.
Due to the breach, Reliant is offering a complimentary one-year membership of credit bureau Experian’s IdentityWorks Credit3B program to customers.
