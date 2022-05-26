Sheridan woman’s sentence deferred in perjury case
BUFFALO (WNE) — A Sheridan woman charged with perjury received a deferred sentence on condition of successfully completing three years of probation.
According to court documents, Miranda Craig testified in October 2020 in the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court that the father of her child abused her, prompting the court to issue a protection order against the father of Craig's child.
But a month later, Craig admitted that she had lied.
She was charged in October 2021. She pleaded guilty to perjury, a felony, which comes with a maximum punishment of five years in prison and a fine of $5,000.
Johnson County Attorney Tucker Ruby, the prosecutor, and Jordan Camino, Craig's defense attorney, both requested the deferred sentence and three years' probation at a May 12 sentencing hearing.
Under Wyoming law, a person who has been charged with a felony (other than murder, first- or second-degree sexual assault and some other violent offenses) and has not previously been convicted of a felony may be eligible to have proceedings in a case deferred by the court. If the person successfully completes one to five years of probation, the charges may be dismissed.
Judge William Edelman agreed to the deferred sentence.
Riddell celebrates COVID-19 response, honors dead in annual report
JACKSON (WNE) — The Teton County Health Department has placed 16 white flags outside of its East Pearl Avenue headquarters in memory of the 16 Teton County residents who died from COVID-19.
The action mirrors nationwide efforts to mark the new U.S. pandemic toll of one million COVID deaths.
Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell noted the local death toll Tuesday during his annual presentation to the Teton District Health Board, while also expressing gratitude that the coronavirus is starting to take more of a backseat in everyday life.
“COVID, I’m happy to say, has become less and less of a dominant force in my life over the last few months,” Riddell said. “We may not have won the war, but we’ve won some battles. And I think that’s worthy of recognition.”
Despite leading the nation in per capita COVID cases during the omicron surge, Teton County did not experience a related surge in hospitalizations or deaths, something Riddell attributed to the county’s high vaccination rate. (Teton County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country.)
“That’s not to say that we all couldn’t have done better,” Riddell said. “We have had 16 deaths from COVID here in this community.”
The county’s last known COVID-related death was reported in late February.
Each flag is symbolic of one of those deaths and a reminder of the importance of a rigorous public health response.
Laramie named Great American Main Street city
LARAMIE (WNE) — Local efforts to support Laramie’s downtown economy have been recognized on the national level.
The Laramie area was named a 2022 Great American Main Street.
The award, which is given by Main Street America, recognizes downtown areas that have done exceptional work in building the economy while preserving a sense of history and place.
“This brings Laramie national recognition among our peers and those working in economic development,” said Trey Sherwood, executive director of Laramie Main Street Alliance.
Since 2005, the organization has worked to build partnerships with the city of Laramie, University of Wyoming and local businesses to work toward economic success. It was the group’s holistic approach to economic development that caught the attention of the award committee, Sherwood said.
Some of the organization’s most notable efforts include starting a mural project in the downtown area, creating a gift certificate program for UW students to spend money downtown and hosting a variety of events such as the local farmers market and Laramie Brewfest.
“It’s a reflection of not just doing events, but doing that in coordination in a strategic way with a long-term vision,” Sherwood said.
Nearly 400 private rehabilitation projects and $21 million in public and private investment have been completed in Laramie since the Main Street Alliance was formed, according to a press release.
There also has been a net gain of 148 new businesses and 689 new jobs.
In addition to special projects, the diversity of gender and socioeconomic status among Laramie Main Street Alliance members was noted as a positive aspect of the organization.
Worland woman announces bid for governor
WORLAND (WNE) — Worland Democrat Terry Livingston announced her bid for the state’s highest position on Monday.
Livingston told the Northern Wyoming News that she would be filing for governor on the Democratic ticket prior to Friday’s filing deadline.
Livingston ran on the Democratic ticket two years ago for State Senate District 20 seat, falling to Republican candidate Ed Cooper.
She said she ran two years ago for one of the same reasons she is running this year: to provide people with a choice and encourage people to vote, especially young voters.
Livingston wants to be a champion for women’s rights and health care —- especially women’s health care. She would also like to expand Medicaid and improve mental health care and suicide prevention in Wyoming.
Livingston was born and raised in California. As the daughter of a military man and during her own nine years in the Air Force, she traveled extensively, during which she learned about the health care system in other countries, she said.
She moved to Lander in 1992 and later to Cheyenne, where she began working for the Bureau of Land Management. She moved to Worland in 2011 and retired from the BLM as support service supervisor in 2016.
Livingston has no experience in an elected office, but she has been active in the community, serving on the Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative, the Bighorn River Blueway Trail Committee, the Washakie County Visitors Council, the Washakie County Public Library board, and the Crisis Prevention and Response Center board. She was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon to the Wyoming State School Facilities Commission.
