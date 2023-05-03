Wyoming’s average gas prices dip less than a penny per gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming dipped 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon Monday, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 13.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 71.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.07 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.95 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.04.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon Monday.The national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on May 3, 2023.
Sheridan man rescues stranger from house fire
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Joe Kosma and his wife Kori Malles were out on a drive Saturday when they witnessed a fire barreling out of 519 N. Gould St. Amid the smoke and flames, a gentleman on the front porch turned around and walked right back into the burning home, Kosma said.
Kosma and Malles parked their car nearby, and Kosma rushed into the home.
“It seemed like he was older, he was in shock, he just didn’t believe it,” Kosma said. “Within seconds the porch was fully engulfed … I ran in the house and I found him in the living room standing there looking at the flames like he was in total shock. It was like in the movies, the flames coming in from the outer wall in front of the house, in the living room, rolling up on the ceiling, and I’m like, ‘We’ve got to go now.’”
Kosma said the room was completely black with smoke, impairing his vision while he attempted to drag the man out of the burning house.
“I had to do everything I could and all I thought was, ‘I’m going to die with this guy because I can’t leave him,’” Kosma said.
As he neared the back door with the man, a few other bystanders joined to help pull the man through the back door and some clutter on the back porch. Soon after, both Kosma and the man in the house were treated at Sheridan Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.
The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a Sheridan Fire/Rescue release.
According to the release, SFR arrived on scene at 4:16 p.m. to find fire and black smoke coming from the single-story home. After the fire was brought under control, a search of the main floor of the home confirmed there were no occupants or pets still inside the home.
This story was published on May 2, 2023.
Kickstart Scholarship Program geared toward those age 24 and older
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Kickstart Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship is a new state-wide program that offers up to $1,800 per semester toward tuition at Wyoming’s eight community colleges and the University of Wyoming.
The state-funded scholarship program is for those aged 24 and older.
The scholarship was created by the Wyoming Legislature to help working adults obtain the skills and education necessary to re-enter the workforce, move up in their current careers, or pursue new career paths.
Those eligible could receive up to $1,800 per semester if they are enrolled in 12 or more credit hours, and students are eligible for up to four full-time academic terms.
All awards are dependent on funding availability. Beyond the age requirement, applicants must be Wyoming residents, complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid and register for the Wyoming At Work program through the Department of Workforce Services.
This program provides access to information and career resources to assist in the job search process.
For more information, contact the financial aid advisement office at any of the eight community colleges and the University of Wyoming.
This story was published on May 3, 2023.
After tough winter, Grand Teton park asks recreationists to avoid areas for another two weeks
JACKSON (WNE) — Grand Teton National Park is asking backcountry skiers and snowboarders to avoid Mount Hunt, Static Peak and Prospectors Mountain for two weeks longer than usual to protect bighorn sheep.
“Wildlife, including bighorn sheep, need help from all of us after a tough winter,” Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins said in a press release. “We are asking people to be actively engaged in the stewardship of these animals, because their survival depends on it.”
The three southern peaks are typically closed from Dec. 1 to April 30, aiming to allow the park’s skittish, alpine-dwelling inhabitants space during the toughest months of year — months when the animals’ fat reserves are depleted, and the sheep dwell on some of the highest, rocky faces in the Tetons to nibble on exposed vegetation. All three closures have been in place since the early 2000s.
The park has also asked skiers to avoid “voluntary closure” areas it has established in the past few years.
The population of bighorn sheep that dwell in the Tetons is relatively small and isolated. Using DNA sampled from sheep scat throughout the range, park biologists estimated that in 2020 some 178 sheep lived in the range.
Research shows that sheep can get used to regular, predictable activity like people on a trail but struggle to adapt to irregular activity like people skiing all over a backcountry area. That can cause them to abandon precious winter habitat, threatening their critical fat stores.
Voluntary closures have aimed to establish designated routes through closed areas to reflect that science and strike a balance between sheep and skier’s interests.
This story was published on May 3, 2023.
Glendo residents turn out for Marge Cares Fundraiser
GLENDO (WNE) -– The population of Glendo turned out en masse once again for the annual Marge Cares Foundation fundraiser.
The Marge Cares Foundation raises money from within a little town in Wyoming, and it exceeded all expectations this year by raising $39K Saturday in the one-day annual Big Bucks Bingo and chili supper.
The multiple roasters of chili were hot, and although a few circuit breakers had to be reset, everything went on with great excitement and fanfare.
The foundation is named after Marge Wilson, who battled cancer and had the idea from her hospice bed to create a fund to make it easier for those battling and having to travel to find some financial relief. She passed away on April 8, 2011.
The first fundraiser was exactly a year later.
Since then, the Marge Cares Foundation has been faithfully raising between $20- 25K each year to help families in need find the funding that insurance will not cover.
“Every year I wonder if anyone will come,” MCF organizer and Marge Cares board president Candy Underwood Geringer said. “This year they all came again and packed our facility as they have in previous years. I believe we had almost 200 donations for the auctions and silent auctions this year. I just can’t believe the talented people that come together to support this incredible cause.”
In addition to chili and bingo, the annual fundraising event has expanded to include a silent auction, live auction, musical entertainment — and it drew a standing-room-only crowd in the Glendo High School gym again this year.
Because everything is donated and the foundation is run entirely by volunteers, the funds raised go out directly to help those in need.
This story was published on May 3, 2023.
