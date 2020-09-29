EPA ridicules California's proposed ban of new gas cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler on Monday ridiculed California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, saying the proposal raises “significant questions of legality.”
Last week, Newsom signed an executive order directing state regulators to come up with rules that would ban the sale of all new gas-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035. He said the plan will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35%.
On Monday, Wheeler sent Newsom a letter questioning how the state could add millions of electric vehicles despite having “a record of rolling blackouts." He said it “begs the question of how you expect to run an electric car fleet that will come with significant increases in electricity demand, when you can't even keep the lights on today.”
California had its first rolling blackouts in nearly 20 years last month when demand for electricity during a heat wave was so high the state ran out of power. More than half a million homes and businesses lost power for about an hour. The state came close to mandatory power shutoffs a few other times this year, but was able to avoid them.
“The truth it that if the state were driving 100 percent electric vehicles today, the state would be dealing with even worse power shortages than the ones that have already caused a series of otherwise preventable environmental and public health consequences,” Wheeler wrote.
Agent: Video contradicts Georgia trooper charged with murder
SYLVANIA, Ga. (AP) — Dash camera video contradicts a former Georgia state trooper's statement that he fatally shot a motorist fearing the man was trying to run him over, an investigator testified in court.
Jacob Thompson is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the Aug. 7 death of Julian Lewis. Thompson was on duty with the Georgia State Patrol when he tried to pull Lewis over for a broken tail light in rural Screven County. When Lewis refused to stop, the trooper chased him and forced his car into a ditch, then shot Lewis in the head.
Thompson later wrote in his incident report that he shot Lewis as he was revving his engine and turning his steering wheel, as if he was trying trying to ram the trooper. But Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Dustin Peak testified at a preliminary court hearing Monday the evidence contradicts Thompson's account.
Peak told a judge the battery to Lewis' car became disconnected when it hit the ditch, rendering the vehicle inoperable. He said dash camera video from Thompson's patrol cruiser shows he shot Lewis immediately after exiting the car.
“We determined that approximately one second after Trooper Thompson took his foot off the brake of his patrol vehicle, there was one shot that was fired,” Peak said.
The judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for a grand jury to decide whether to indict Thompson, who remains jailed without bond.
Thompson's defense attorneys Monday called to the witness stand GBI forensics experts who testified that Lewis had cocaine, methamphetamine and Prozac in his system when he was killed, WTOC-TV reported.
Purging water system of brain-eating microbe to take 60 days
LAKE JACKSON, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area official said it will take 60 days to ensure a city drinking water system is purged of a deadly, microscopic parasite that doctors believed killed a boy and that led to warnings for others not to drink tap water.
Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said Monday that three of 11 samples of the city’s water indicated preliminary positive results for the naegleria fowleri microbe. Mundo said Lake Jackson residents are still urged to boil their tap water before using it.
One sample, Mundo said, came from the home of Josiah McIntyre, the 6-year-old boy whom doctors said died earlier this month after being infected with the brain-eating parasite.
Maria Castillo, Josiah's mother, said Monday that her son first started showing flu-like symptoms. But those quickly worsened to the point where he had trouble standing and communicating.
Doctors took measures to alleviate swelling in the child’s brain and tried to save him.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality warned the Brazosport Water Authority late Friday of the potential contamination of its water supply by the deadly microscopic flagellate. The TCEQ has advised the community to flush out its water distribution networks with chlorine to help eradicate the microbe, Mundo said.
The city's water utility is trying to purge its system of any “old water” so the system can be disinfected and replaced with fresh water.
“We’ll be doing that for a 60-day period,” Mundo said.
The investigation into Josiah's death led to the detection of the brain-eating amoeba after heath officials conducted water sample tests.
Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A grand jury in Texas decided Monday to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people at a Fort Worth-area church in late December, prosecutors said.
Jack Wilson, a firearms instructor who trained a volunteer security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, fatally shot Keith Thomas Kinnunen during a Dec. 29 service after he shot and killed 67-year-old Richard White, another security volunteer, and 64-year-old Anton “Tony” Wallace, a server.
As the attacker shot the two men, congregants scrambled for cover. The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary as Wilson searched for a clear line of fire. His single shot quickly ended the attack.
Prosecutors said there were about 260 people in the church at the time.
Tim Rodgers, a prosecutor with the Tarrant County district attorney’s office, said Monday that Texas law allows a person witnessing someone placing others at risk of serious injury or death to act with deadly force to protect others.
“Mr. Wilson did just that. He did it responsibly and, as a result, he was justified under the law in his actions,” Rodgers said. “Based upon the grand jury’s decision, the law enforcement investigation and our review of the case are complete. We believe the grand jury made the right decision.”
After the shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott gave Wilson Texas’ highest civilian honor: the Governor’s Medal of Courage.
Seattle-area Amazon employee charged with insider trading
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Monday against an Amazon finance manager accused of leaking confidential company information to family members, allowing them to make nearly $1.4 million by trading based on insider tips.
Laksha Bohra, a former manager in Amazon’s tax division who lives in Bothell, Washington; her husband, Viky Bohra; and father-in-law Gotham Bohra have agreed to pay back the stock gains, as well as another $1.2 million in penalties and interest, The Seattle Times reported.
The U.S. attorney also filed criminal charges against Viky Bohra. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment to the newspaper about the fact that no other family members were criminally charged.
“Vik Bohra deeply regrets this conduct, accepts full responsibility, and intends to promptly repay the funds,” lawyer Peter Offenbecher said in a statement. An attorney for Laksha Bohra declined to comment. Gotham Bohra could not be reached.
Laksha Bohra, the SEC’s civil complaint alleged, ignored reminders from Amazon not to divulge confidential financial information or to illegally trade in the company’s securities based on her knowledge about the company’s financial position.
Between 2016 and 2018, Viky and Gotham Bohra “regularly” traded in Amazon securities based on confidential insider information from Laksha Bohra, the complaint said.
