Lawyer files motion to deny access to mental evaluation in Williams case
CODY (WNE) — Moshe Williams’ lawyer has filed a motion to deny co-defendant Carolyn Aune access to his mental competency evaluation report.
Williams is facing a first degree murder charge for the death of his 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams. According to the motion, Williams wants Park County District Court to not only prevent Aune from receiving the report but also prevent her from any hearings on the subject.
The motion was filed by Williams’ counsel, Dylan Rosalez, following his concerns about comments Aune’s counsel made at a pretrial status conference about the Wyoming State Hospital’s request for more time to complete a mental competency evaluation of Williams.
“At a recent pretrial status conference, counsel for Ms. Aune has stated she does not have an objection to any delay from evaluation or the report, as it may contain exculpatory evidence,” Rosalez wrote in the motion.
Exculpatory evidence is any evidence favorable to the defendant.
“The Wyoming Supreme Court has held that one co-defendant is not entitled to obtain a copy of the mental status evaluation of another co-defendant,” Rosalez added in the motion.
Rosalez asked Park County District Court for a ruling on this motion before the competency evaluation report is filed with the court “to prevent any improper distribution of the report to counsel for Ms. Aune.”
According to the request, the state hospital would have the competency evaluation completed on or before Oct. 21.
As of Oct. 25, Williams’ motion had not been accepted or denied by the court nor had the court ruled on the state hospital’s extension request.
This story was published on Oct. 25, 2022.
————-
Powell man sentenced for felony possession
POWELL (WNE) — A Powell resident has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation for a third or subsequent possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and interference with a peace officer, a misdemeanor.
Tylor Michael was also charged with attempting to commit strangulation of a household member, domestic battery and two counts of theft, which were dismissed with prejudice.
One count of theft was filed based on items allegedly taken from an acquaintance in Colorado.
Michael is currently facing extradition for charges of criminal mischief $1,000-$5,000, domestic violence and harassment, an act of domestic violence. This criminal offense is a felony in Colorado, according to the affidavit for fugitive warrant filed by Park County on Aug. 15.
The extradition case is still pending as of Wednesday morning.
Due to prior felony convictions, Michael was initially classified as a habitual criminal meaning he had the potential to face 10-50 years in prison.
A sentence of not less than three years and not more than five years in a state penal institution with 156 days served has been suspended pending the completion of Michael’s probation. He must also pay $325 to the court.
This story was published on Oct. 27, 2022.
—————
Jackson’s charity fun run nets $20M
JACKSON (WNE) — For more than 25 years, the total fundraising yield for Old Bill’s Fun Run for Charity — the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole’s innovative contribution to philanthropy — has steadily increased.
The results for the 2022 event continue that trend, with a total of $19,957,301 raised to support local nonprofits, an increase of 1.2% over last year, the foundation announced Wednesday evening at the Old Bill’s Awards Party at the Center for the Arts.
That sum represents $14,951,322 in individual gifts earmarked for specific nonprofits, plus $5,005,979 in matching funds from Mr. and Mrs. Old Bill and co-challengers.
This year’s figures bring the total sum that Old Bill’s has raised for Teton County’s nonprofit community to $228,714,344.
The nearly $20 million donated by members of the valley’s community to support 239 Jackson Hole nonprofits came in the form of more than 24,000 donations from 4,193 donors.
The $5 million match pool — $1 million from Mr. and Mrs. Old Bill, the anonymous couple that dreamed up the Fun Run model, plus gifts from 85 co-challengers — means that donations up to $30,000 garnered by individual participating organizations will be augmented by about 61% through Old Bill’s this year.
“Old Bill’s inspires the spirit of philanthropy in our community and brings everyone together to rally around our local nonprofits,” said Stacey Morse, board chair of the Community Foundation. “We are grateful to the generosity of the thousands of community members who make this possible.”
This story was published on Oct. 27, 2022.
