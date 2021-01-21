Klaassen to resign as U.S. attorney
CHEYENNE (WNE) — U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming Mark Klaassen announced his resignation Wednesday morning.
Klaassen was nominated by former President Donald Trump in July 2017 and was sworn into office on Nov. 21, 2017. His resignation is effective at midnight Jan. 31, after which he will take an undisclosed position with the state of Wyoming.
The timing of Klaassen’s resignation announcement – occurring on the same day as the inauguration of President Joe Biden – is coincidental, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mark Trimble said.
While serving as U.S. attorney, Klaassen was chair of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, Subcommittee on Asset Recovery. During his tenure, the district office “refocused its efforts on violent crime prosecution, including firearms offenses,” a news release said. Klaassen also focused on major drug crimes and prosecuting one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in Wyoming history.
Klaassen “led an interagency effort to reinvigorate the district’s current Project Safe Neighborhood program, a cooperative arrangement with state and local law enforcement partners to identify and aggressively target the most violent offenders in a given community,” the release said.
Before his stint as U.S. attorney, Klaassen was elected to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, serving from 2014 until his swearing-in in late 2017. He had served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Wyoming for eight years prior to his nomination, according to previous reporting.
———
Jackson, Teton County officials urge limited gatherings because of COVID variant
JACKSON (WNE) — Town, county and health officials are once again aligned in recommending that people only gather with members of their own households, this time to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases and the detection of a fast-spreading variant.
“It is now more important than ever for members of our community, living and working in Teton County, to be vigilant,” the Teton County Board of County Commissioners wrote in an open letter stressing “personal responsibility.”
“We must recognize the influence that individual actions have on our community. We are still all in this together, and we must all do our part,” the letter reads.
There were 255 active and four probable infections in Teton County on Wednesday, and 19 new cases were reported. On Monday, Jackson Hole had 313 active cases — the highest number since the pandemic began.
The Jackson Town Council and the county commission both unanimously supported Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell’s gather-only-with-your-household recommendation.
Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson read the town’s resolution Tuesday evening. Councilor Arne Jorgensen then acknowledged that “clearly, we’re tired, we’re frustrated, we are resigned to where we are at the moment.”
But, he said, “we have to continue to do the things that we’re told, that we know help protect us and protect our health care workers and others in our community.”
———
Buffalo man dies after being hit by bus
BUFFALO (WNE) — An adult male pedestrian was struck by a Johnson County School District bus Tuesday morning and died as a result of injuries he sustained. An investigation is ongoing according to Buffalo Police Chief Jason Carder.
The victim's name has not been released.
The school bus with students aboard was traveling southbound on Main Street when it struck the pedestrian near the intersection of South Main Street and Keays Street.
According to the Buffalo Police Department, a preliminary investigation shows that the Buffalo man was struck by the bus when he attempted to access his vehicle that was parked on South Main Street.
The victim sustained critical injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Johnson County Hospital.
No students were injured, according to district transportation director Dennis Zezas.
Following the accident, another Johnson County School District bus arrived at the scene and students were transferred to that bus and delivered to their respective schools.
In an email Tuesday afternoon, Johnson County School District attorney Ben Kirven wrote, “the investigation in this matter is pending, and the District cannot comment or answer questions at this time. JCSD1 is cooperating fully with the investigation.”
———
Sheridan Co. Commission delays solar facility decision
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Dozens of concerned landowners packed into the Sheridan County Fairgrounds’ Exhibit Hall Tuesday to discuss their concerns about what could be the first commercial solar facility in Sheridan County.
The two hours of public comment on the proposal of Sheridan Solar, LLC, came as the Sheridan County Commission considered whether to approve the project. A few weeks ago, the project received a 2-1 approval from the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission.
As of the end of Tuesday’s meeting, no decision was made. Sheridan County Commission Chair Nick Siddle said the commission would take up to 45 days to consider the written and verbal testimony the county has received on the issue, while considering the 300-page plan from Sheridan Solar owner Ros “Rocco” Vrba. The commission will vote on the issue at a public meeting to be announced at a later date, according to Siddle.
Sheridan Solar, LLC, has proposed to construct an approximate 20-megawatt commercial utility-scale solar energy facility on a 163-acre parcel of land at the west end of Swaim Road. The facility itself will be 96 acres, according to Reid. This is roughly the size of 96 football fields.
Vrba said the facility could be a source of long-term energy for Sheridan residents.
“It has to do with diversity,” Vrba said. “It has to do with a new form of generation coming to this county.”
———
Prosecutors seek life sentence in October wreck
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man is facing decades in jail for injuring people in a wreck in October allegedly caused by his impaired driving.
Kenneth Stone, 60, has been charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and causing serious bodily injury while driving under the influence of alcohol in a wreck that injured four people.
The felony carries a jail term of up to 20 years, but the prosecution is pushing for a life sentence because of prior felonies. Stone has been charged with at least three other felonies since 1994.
Stone was also injured in the crash. Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence said he drifted into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park on the morning of Oct. 6 and collided with a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by a 29-year-old from Cincinnati, Ohio, who was traveling west around a left-hand corner.
In his full investigation, Pence determined Stone was impaired by medication and alcohol while driving. Pence said Stone only blew a .02, but that was three hours after the incident.
He was arrested Jan. 12 and the following day at his initial hearing was given a $750,000 cash-only bond.
Park County prosecutor Jack Hatfield argued for a high bond based on Stone having multiple felonies on his record and being a flight risk, as he fled the country decades prior after pleading guilty to a crime in Arizona.
The county also argued that his three prior felonies made him a habitual offender and therefore deserving of more jail time.
———
J.C. Penney statue headed to Kemmerer
KEMMERER (WNE) — On Saturday, Jan. 16, the Kemmerer City Council gathered for a special meeting to discuss a proposal to transport the J.C. Penney statue donated by the J.C. Penney Corporation.
In December 2020, the Kemmerer City Council was contacted by the J.C. Penney Corporation for donation of a 7-foot bronze statue of J.C. Penney. As part of their bankruptcy and sale, their headquarters was moved to a different location. However, the new location doesn’t have room for the statue and other elements that were in the Texas location.
The council voted to accept the statue and paid a company to dismantle and store the statue, desk, and plaques involved in the donation. Since then, the council has been researching and discussing ways to transport the statue from Texas to Kemmerer.
On Jan. 16, the council received a proposal from local contractor Vivianos Concrete. The company is currently in Texas and offered to transport the statue up to Kemmerer on their way back.
The council agreed to pay for transportation not to exceed $3,000, according to City Administrator Brian Muir.
“It saves us money and saves us from going both to and from Texas,” Muir said.
The statue should arrive in Kemmerer by the end of the month, according to Muir.
