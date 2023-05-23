Gogerty pleads not guilty
CODY (WNE) — The Cody man who turned himself in for killing the grizzly bear found dead on the North Fork Highway on May 1 pleaded not guilty during his arraignment May 19.
Patrick M Gogerty, 65, represented himself during the arraignment, with Park County Circuit Judge Joey Darrah recommending he get an attorney within the next 10 days.
Darrah told Gogerty, who was charged with taking a grizzly bear without a license, that he had been charged with a “high misdemeanor,” which meant he could face up to one year in prison in addition to a $10,000 fine.
Gogerty also could end up having to pay up to $25,000 in restitution to the state, Darrah said.
“You stand to lose your hunting and fishing license,” Darrah told Gogerty.
Park County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele said the state wanted Gogerty not to hunt while out on bond.
Darrah gave Gogerty an own recognizance bond, meaning he wouldn’t have to post bond, but would have to provide a written promise to appear in court when required to do so.
Darrah further ordered that Gogerty not be allowed to hunt while out on bond, but would be able to apply for preference points.
The matter was set for a jury trial in October.
This story was published on May 22, 2023.
Mihara receives grant to teach about Japanese American incarceration in Wyoming
POWELL (WNE) — Sam Mihara, who was incarcerated at Heart Mountain as a child, has received a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council to travel around the state and teach about Japanese American incarceration.
A board member of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, the 90-year-old Mihara is an award-winning educator who also received the 2022 Japanese American of the Biennium Award from the Japanese American Citizens League.
Since he started speaking about his incarceration experience in 2011, he has delivered his presentations in person to more than 95,000 people.
The Wyoming Humanities grant covers three trips to take place in August, September and October this year. He will visit Gillette, Buffalo, Sheridan, Jackson, Pinedale, Rock Springs and Evanston and is now considering a tour of the southeast sector of Wyoming, including Laramie and Cheyenne.
He will also be at Heart Mountain in June and July as a faculty member for Heart Mountain’s workshops for educators, sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities. He is also scheduled to speak during a visit by the Bar Association of the District of Columbia and attend the annual Heart Mountain Pilgrimage.
His work is part of the larger educational mission of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, which includes in-person and virtual field trips to the museum and interpretive center.
The foundation is also building the new Mineta-Simpson Institute dedicated to spreading the sense of public service and bipartisanship exemplified by Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta and Sen. Alan Simpson, who first met as Boy Scouts behind the barbed wire at Heart Mountain in 1943.
This story was published on May 23, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.