Casper snowmobiler dies on Togwotee Pass
JACKSON (WNE) — Joshua Holder, a 42-year-old Casper man, was killed Sunday afternoon on Togwotee Pass after his sledding partner found him pinned under his snowmobile in the snow.
It’s not clear how the sled ended up on top of him, said Matt Hansen, the Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation’s communications director. Holder and his partner separated shortly before the accident. It’s also not clear how, exactly, Holder died.
Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said his office hadn’t determined a cause of death by press time Monday.
The accident was also not avalanche-related. Hansen said first responders didn’t see a debris path or any other signs of instability in the area where Holder was found. They did, however, find deep, sugary, unconsolidated snow beneath his snowmobile.
Teton County Search and Rescue “has responded to accidents like this before where snowmobilers get upside down underneath their snowmobile,” Hansen said. “Sometimes they make it out, sometimes they don’t.”
Before the most recent accident, Holder and his partner lost sight of one another while riding near the X Trail, a spur of the larger Continental Divide Trail on Togwotee Pass. When Holder’s partner found him pinned under his snowmobile, he sent out an SOS alert on a satellite device which mobilized Search and Rescue into the field with snowmobiles and a helicopter.
They were joined by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS.
On scene, responders determined Holder was dead and that his death had not been caused by a slide.
Hansen said it’s critical to keep “an eye on each other,” and make sure “you know where your partner is.”
This story was published on March 14, 2023.
Delta not returning to Yellowstone Regional Airport this year
CODY (WNE) — Flights from Cody to Salt Lake City via Delta and SkyWest Airlines are not likely to return in the summer of 2023.
However, Yellowstone Regional Airport Director Aaron Buck said he is hopeful he can bring the flights back in 2024 and beyond, and said he will continue to work with Delta and SkyWest on an agreement.
“We understand that the flight from here to Salt Lake City is an important flight for our community, and we are actively looking for a solution,” he said.
Buck said he is also considering a pair of projects that could help bring Delta — as well as new airline service — to Cody in the future.
Buck said Delta’s return to the airport hinged on the approval of its Part 135 application with the Federal Aviation Administration. The application would allow the airline to fly jets with 30 seats, rather than 50, he said. This, in turn, would allow them to employ pilots with fewer hours of flying experience.
But, as of March 8, the FAA still had not ruled on the application, Buck said
“Even if the FAA ultimately says yes, I’m worried we won’t have the time needed to sign the agreement, advertise the flights and actually have them be successful this summer,” he said. “So I think the timing prevents us from proceeding with that agreement, at least for this year.”
In Cody, Delta ran flights one to two times daily from early May to early October in 2021 and made up between 18% and 36% of the airport’s total flights, according to previous Enterprise reporting. In 2021, Delta Connection accounted for 5,363 enplanements.
This story was published on March 13, 2023.
