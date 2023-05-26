LARAMIE WYO 130 through the Snowy Range reopens
CHEYENNE (WNE)—The seasonally closed section of Wyoming Highway 130 through the Snowy Range has officially reopened for the summer.
Crews from Laramie and Saratoga, with some assistance from Arlington and Cheyenne crews, started work on the 12-mile stretch of the scenic byway in early May with a target reopening date of Memorial Day weekend. Rotary plows, snowcats and other heavy equipment was used to clear drifts of snow as tall as 15 feet.
Although the highway is now open to traffic, motorists — including bicyclists and motorcyclists — should stay alert as they travel through the mountain pass.
Severe weather is still possible at higher elevations in late spring, including heavy, wet, intense snowstorms. Check road conditions before you travel at wyoroad.info or on the Wyoming 511 mobile app.
The highway is one of several high-elevation mountain roads in Wyoming that closes annually in late autumn when relatively low traffic and deep snow accumulations render plowing operations impractical.
The scenic byway, which tops out at 10,800 feet in the Snowy Range, closed for the winter season Nov. 10.
Fort Bridger man pleads guilty to child porn charge
EVANSTON (WNE)—Fort Bridger resident Tyelure Schroeder pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography possession on Tuesday, May 23, before the U.S. District Court in Cheyenne.
According to the sworn affidavit of Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Ryan Hieb, a cybertip linked to Schroeder was received on Aug. 9, 2022, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
An account allegedly associated with Schroeder had uploaded 42 files depicting the sexual exploitation of children. An automated categorization based on NCMEC’s review identified 34 images as “apparent child pornography,” six images as “child pornography (unconfirmed)” and two as “unclothed children.”
Hieb reviewed the 14 files which had been previously reviewed by the service provider and determined that the files depicted early pubescent and prepubescent females.
When interrogated in 2014, Schroeder claimed he had first discovered child pornography by mistake, while searching for “younger looking girls” on the internet. He said he would search for it intentionally while inebriated.
He was sentenced in March 2015 for possession of child pornography in Wyoming. He received 24 months in prison before five years of supervised release.
On Sept. 27, 2022, Hieb received a search warrant for evidence related to child exploitation within Schroeder’s Gmail account, having learned that Google submitted the tip on June 24.
Hieb’s affidavit reads, “The account contained 31 image files constituting child pornography. Sixteen of those files depicted infants/toddlers.”
The recent federal indictment lists two counts of possession, one of which will be dropped in accordance with the plea deal.
Schroeder will face up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, supervised release lasting between five years and life, and $22,100 in special assessments.
His sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11, in Cheyenne.
Sheriffs’ MOU allows officers to cross county lines
TORRINGTON (WNE)—Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak and Goshen County Sheriff Kory Fleenor have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between their two departments that permits deputy officers to cross county lines while on duty.
The MOU was signed into agreement between the two sheriffs, along with the signed approval of county commissioners, roughly three weeks ago.
Kozak said the agreement will make the everyday responsibilities of officers from both counties far more easy and manageable. It will also allow situations to be handled much safer, as there will be a far better effort in teamwork according to Kozak.
“Basically, under state law there’s some limitations for officers. They can’t leave their jurisdiction unless they’re in hot pursuit. One of the things that I thought is that I didn’t want to second guess where our officers are at, especially on the border of the two counties.
There are some roads going in and out of the other counties that can get kind of into the communities. I didn’t want deputies to be worried about that.”
Kozak said it comes down mostly to teamwork.
“In Cheyenne, some of the people have said it’s great to see that our sheriff’s office is working with the departments in the surrounding counties,” he said, adding that agreements have already been made with Albany and Platte counties as well.
“In fact, today I’m working with Chief Brown of the Laramie Police Department,” Kozak said. “We’ve been talking about sharing resources, especially during football season when it gets very busy for them, and they send some deputies to Frontier Days just to help us.”
Fleenor had no comment on the MOU.
