Mountain lion reported in Casper
CASPER (WNE) – The Natrona County School District alerted parents to the possibility of a mountain lion in east Casper Thursday morning.
The district sent out calls and posted to Facebook around 7:30 a.m. a statement advising parents and students to be aware of their surroundings.
Wyoming Game and Fish was aware of the lion and monitoring the situation.
“He’s going to be moving out of his situation if he hasn’t already,” Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokesperson Janet Milek told the Star-Tribune in an interview. If necessary, “we plan to immobilize and relocate it to a safer place,” she said.
Milek asked residents to call the Game and Fish dispatch and 1-877-WGDF-TIP for sightings of the mountain lion or other wild animals. This line will reach Game and Fish after hours.
Photos circulating on Facebook show the lion walking west on 15th Street in front of Manor Heights Elementary School sometime Thursday morning.
The statement also urged residents to call the police and remain inside homes and vehicles if they see the lion.
Mountain lions are a typically nocturnal species and are most active in the evening and early hours. Milek said residents should bring pets inside and keep outdoor lights on. She also encouraged awareness of surroundings at all times, not just in the case of a reported sighting.
Residents should also not feed wildlife, whether that be the turkeys or deer that frequent Casper neighborhoods.
Animals have been known to venture off the mountain, normally in the spring. Sightings in Casper are not altogether uncommon.
In June of 2022, a black bear was spotted in a west Casper neighborhood. That bear was caught and relocated to the Bighorn Mountains. In October, a bull moose was spotted in Evansville.
Secretary of State reiterates opposition to all ESG investments
CHEYENNE (WNE) — During the State Loan and Investment Board’s April 6 meeting, in which it considered two proposals for investment of state funds, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray voiced his strong opposition to approving any investment which considers environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, according to a news release from Gray’s office.
“At all levels, I remain committed to pushing back on the woke clown show ESG agenda, which I view as diametrically opposed to our financial well-being and way of life,” Gray stated in the release. “ Whether it be in my role on the State Loan and Investment Board, or carrying out my duties as Secretary of State, I will continue to stand up against ESG.”
The state treasurer must obtain the State Loan and Investment Board’s approval of the material terms of instruments governing investments in alternative assets before the Treasurer’s Office can make any such investment.
Gray, along with the governor, auditor, superintendent of public instruction and treasurer, make up the State Loan and Investment Board.
Roofs collapse due to historic snowfall
EVANSTON (WNE) — Ashton Anderson, an Evanston contractor and the owner of Wyoming Made Handyman, has dealt with several roof collapses resulting from this year’s historic winter.
A few weeks ago, he visited a garage in Bear River that had begun to collapse.
The key to preventing collapse is in a roof’s structure, Anderson said.
“Generally, if your trusses are on two-foot centers, you’re OK,” he said.
Wider truss designs, particularly in older buildings, can be riskier. When snow rises in temperature, Anderson said, it becomes four times heavier.
“It heats up, and that weight puts a lot of stress on structures,” he said.
The accumulation of ice dams — ridges of ice that prevent water from leaving the roof as snow melts — can add stress to a structure and cause leaks within walls.
Between the 70 and 80 roofs Anderson has seen, he estimates 75% of those structures have had leaks within.
“Unfortunately, we could see a lot more collapses,” he said. “It was warm yesterday, it’s warm today and it’s going to be a lot warmer tomorrow.”
Homeowners should watch for signs their roofs are under stress. The first warning is the development of cracks on walls, the second is visible roof sagging. Other signs include garage door dysfunction, leaking, creaking, ceiling damage, doors popping open and sagging ceiling tiles or sheetrock.
Another issue related to heavy snowfall is basement flooding.
“All this excess snow around the foundation of your house is going to melt quick, and it only takes one crack in your foundation to flood your basement,” Anderson said.
“You need to get the snow removed from the perimeter of your house,” he said. “Any ground around your house that slopes toward your house is going to be a problem.”
Game and Fish program provided 2.6 million acres of hunting access in 2022
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A Wyoming Game and Fish Department program that works with landowners to secure permission for the public to access private lands for hunting and fishing saw another year of success.
In 2022 Access Yes opened access to more than 2.6 million acres of land for hunting as well as 4,007 lake acres and 93 stream miles for fishing on otherwise inaccessible private, state and landlocked public lands.
“Each year we partner with landowners across the state to increase hunting and fishing access to privately-owned and landlocked public lands,” said Rick King, Wyoming Game and Fish Department chief game warden. “Increasing public access for outdoor recreation benefits wildlife populations, mitigates agricultural damage and helps build formidable relationships between landowners, hunters and Game and Fish.”
Revenue for Access Yes comes from the sale of lifetime and annual conservation stamps, court-imposed restitution fees from individuals convicted of wildlife violations and Access Yes account interest. The program also benefits from donations from organizations and individual hunters and anglers. Combined, these sources generated $945,689 last year.
Access Yes coordinators collaborate with landowners to enroll them into one of the Game and Fish access programs: hunter management areas, walk-in hunting areas and/or walk-in fishing areas.
Donations from hunters, anglers and conservation groups are used to make easement payments to landowners for hunting and fishing access.
“Each dollar donated equates to about 2.8 acres of access,” King said.
Currently there are 55 walk-in fishing areas, 332 walk-in hunting areas and 62 hunter management areas throughout Wyoming.
To learn more about Access Yes lands open to hunting and fishing, visit the Game and Fish Public Access page. Anyone can donate to Access Yes when buying and applying for a 2023 license.
Ozone levels still high in Upper Green River Basin
PINEDALE (WNE) — The Upper Green River Basin’s ozone levels continued to peak from April above the federal standard of 70 parts per billion, with the highest reported 1-hour level of 86 ppb on April 11 at the Pinedale Gaseous air-quality monitoring station.
Last week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality Division (AQD) announced a forecast of “ozone outlooks” from Sunday, April 9, through Wednesday, April 12.
AQD staff also forecast possible ozone exceedances and called for a voluntary Ozone Action Day on April 11 and soon added April 12.
The AQD measures and records 1-hour and 8-hour ozone levels around the Upper Green River Basin at its Pinedale, Big Piney, Boulder, Daniel South and Juel Spring air quality monitoring stations with current and historical data for each live site.
On Thursday, April 13, AQD released a new set of “ozone outlooks” forecast for Saturday, April 15, through Monday, April 17.
Operators, businesses and the public are asked to delay burn piles, construction activities, deliveries, production, idling and any other engine uses that create emissions.
“Unseasonal” winter ozone developed in the Upper Green River Basin with expanded drilling and production oil-gas development in the Pinedale Anticline, where air monitoring is required, and Jonah Field.
It is caused when high human-produced emissions of nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds (VOC) are overheated by sunlight and snowbank reflections to form the tasteless, invisible gas.
Excess ozone exacerbates existing respiratory conditions and can cause bronchial illnesses in residents of all ages.
