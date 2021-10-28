Homeland Security official arrested on DWUI charge
POWELL (WNE) — The director of the Park County Office of Homeland Security was arrested outside of Casper on Sunday night on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Charging documents allege that Jack Tatum — who was driving his county-owned vehicle — had a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit for driving.
Tatum pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of DWUI at a Monday appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court. The 33-year-old was released on bond pending a trial.
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward, who supervises the Homeland Security office, said Wednesday that Tatum has been placed on administrative leave. The sheriff declined to comment further on the personnel matter.
Tatum had been attending the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, where he was training to become certified as a peace officer.
According to charging documents, a citizen called law enforcement around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to report that someone in a “Park County Homeland Security” pickup truck had cut off another driver, was swerving all over the road and traveling slow at times on U.S. Highway 20/26 west of Casper.
After stopping Tatum, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper said he smelled alcohol on his breath.
Once at the Casper jail, around 9:45 p.m., Tatum provided two breath samples, which put his blood alcohol level at 0.272% and 0.267%.
———
Western Sugar eyes favorable year
LOVELL (WNE) — A tumultuous workforce hiring season has not stopped Western Sugar from having a very solid year, factory manager Shannon Ellis shared with the Lovell Chamber of Commerce on Oct 18.
Ellis said that harvest was 55% done as of that Monday, with workers able to get 5% to 6% more of the harvest done on a good day. Early autumn frosts were not cold enough to kill any beets, Ellis said, meaning the crop remains in excellent shape.
“We’re having a pretty favorable year,” Ellis said.
Meanwhile the factory is operating at as high an efficiency as Ellis said he’s seen it.
“We’re probably the smallest sugar factory in the U.S., but we’re operating at a very high level,” Ellis said. “We’re cutting about 3,000 tons of beets per day and producing around close to 9,000 hundredweights of sugar, Sometimes we’re hitting the 10,000 mark.”
A hundredweight is equal to 100 pounds.
“Extraction-wise, we’re reaching 87% to 88%,” Ellis said. “In the industry, that’s a high level.”
The only hiccup is a difficult one. A good workforce is hard to find right now.
“The single thing that’s been an issue this year is people and hiring people, that’s been a struggle. It’s a give and take every week, we hire a few and then we lose a few,” Ellis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.