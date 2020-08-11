Cow chase leads to helicopter rescue of California couple
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A confrontation between an elderly couple and a cow and her calf required the intervention of the California Highway Patrol in Northern California this weekend.
Authorities said on Facebook that the unidentified couple had fallen to the ground after a cow gave chase to them in the Lynch Canyon Regional Park. They were hoisted into a helicopter to elude the angry bovine.
In a minutes-long video taken by highway patrol mid-air, a cow and calf are seen standing feet away from the couple on the barren trail. As the chopper hovers above the site, the cow is seen rearing its head and bellowing, while the calf stands nearby.
Highway patrol succeeded in moving the cow by sounding the helicopter’s alarm, CHP wrote in a Facebook post.
Officials lifted the couple 75 feet into the air and transported them to a hospital to treat their injuries. There was no word on what happened to the mother cow or her calf.
More arrests expected in brawl during Fort Collins pro-police rally
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Police are still seeking investigating a brawl that broke out during a pro-police rally in northern Colorado over the weekend and expect to make more arrests.
While counter demonstrators saw some of the pro-police rally goers as the instigators in Saturday's melee, Fort Collins police chief Jeff Swoboda on Monday stood by his statement that there were aggressors on both sides, the Coloradoan reported. He said several people on each side were armed with weapons including sidearms, brass knuckles, pepper spray and fireworks.
“You’ll see, when arrest information comes out, (that) this was a destination for people looking to get into a fight for some,” he said, noting that most of the people involved in the fight were not from the city, home to Colorado State University.
Video footage showed members of the pro-law enforcement crowd walking toward counter protesters who are backing away.
Swoboda criticized those claiming to support police for participating in the fighting.
“Simply throwing on an ‘I support the police’ T-shirt, but then acting like a person with no regard for the law or safety of other people — that is not support, we do not want your support and we do not need your support,” he said.
Video: Police tried to cuff young boy at Florida school
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A civil rights lawyer plans to sue the police and school district in Key West over the arrest of a crying 8-year-old boy accused of punching a teacher. Police video of the 2018 arrest, posted on social media by the lawyer, shows officers lecturing the boy and escorting him out on a felony battery charge.
Tallahassee attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement on Twitter that he and civil rights attorney Devon Jacobs plan to file a federal lawsuit this week against the police department and the Monroe County School District. They were retained by the boy's mother, Bianca N. Digennaro.
“Unbelievable!! @KWPOLICE used “scared straight” tactics on 8yo boy with special needs. He’s 3.5 ft tall and 64 lbs, but they thought it was appropriate to handcuff and transport him to an adult prison for processing!! He was so small the cuffs fell off his wrists!” Crump tweeted.
Key West Police Chief Sean T. Brandenburg said in a statement Monday that his officers did nothing wrong: “Based on the report, standard operating procedures were followed,” he said.
The video was posted Monday by Crump, whose client list of people alleging police abuse has grown since he began representing the family of George Floyd, the Black man who died at the hands of a Minneapolis officer in May.
Crump accused the officers of trying to “shame and terrify the small child,” who he said had behavioral and emotional disabilities.
The Miami Herald reported that the incident in Grace Adams Elementary School began when the boy was not sitting properly on his cafeteria bench seat, and a teacher asked him several times to sit down out of concerns for his safety.
According to School Resource Officer Michael Malgrat's arrest report, which the newspaper obtained, the teacher then told the boy to set next to her, and he refused, saying “Don’t put your hands on me.” Then she told him to walk with her, and the boy said, “My mom is going to beat your a--,” and punched her with his right hand.
Malgrat, who was in the school’s administrative office when the teacher and the boy arrived, wrote that the boy “had his hands clenched into fists and he was postured as if he was ready to fight.” Two more officers were called, and they lectured him in a hallway before booking him into Key West's juvenile justice facility on a felony battery charge.
The video footage shows officers telling the sobbing boy that he's “going to jail." They frisk him and then have him experience the feeling of metal handcuffs, which were too big for his wrists.
No evidence that police fired at fleeing Black children
WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have asked residents in southeastern Georgia to turn over any video taken of a traffic stop where a police officer has been accused of shooting at Black children who were running away from the scene.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that there is no evidence suggesting the Waycross officer fired at the fleeing minors, ages 9, 12 and 14. Investigators said a different officer did fire shots — but that was when two teenagers who were still in the car drove at the officer. Nobody was hurt by the gunfire.
The GBI said no body camera footage was taken of the Saturday morning traffic stop, nor of the officer allegedly shooting at the three children.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the officer attempted to turn on the body camera but failed, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Waycross police don't have dashcam video.
On Saturday, the three younger children, along with a 15-year-old and 16-year-old, were followed by police after an officer witnessed the car run through a stop sign, authorities said.
Investigators said the vehicle stopped and the three younger children got out and ran, prompting one officer to follow them in his patrol car before turning back.
A second officer approached the vehicle from the front when it began driving toward him, the GBI said. That officer fired multiple shots at the vehicle as the 16- and 15-year-old boys were still inside. No one was shot.
Father Dominique Goodman Sr. told WJXT-TV that he heard screaming and stepped outside. Goodman said he saw the three younger children running and heard gunshots in the background.
“We open the door, we see my 9-year-old, my 12-year-old and a 14-year-old running from the police behind them with gunshots coming behind them,” Goodman said. “We go down the street and we see our 15-year-old and our 16-year-old on the ground.”
Waycross police said both teenagers inside the car were arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm by a minor. The 16-year-old driver was also charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, reckless driving, running a stop sign and driving without a license.
1 dead after powerful storm leaves devastation in Midwest
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of thousands across the Midwest remained without power on Tuesday after a powerful storm packing 100 mph winds battered the region a day earlier, causing damage linked to the death of a woman found clutching a young boy in her storm-battered mobile home.
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage. The storm left downed trees and power lines that blocked roadways in Chicago and its suburbs. After leaving Chicago, the most potent part of the storm system moved over north central Indiana.
In Iowa, three of the state’s eight mobile coronavirus testing sites — in Marshalltown, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport — were temporarily closed Tuesday after suffering storm damage.
In Fort Wayne, Indiana, a woman died at a hospital after firefighters pulled her from debris inside her mobile home after high winds rolled it onto its side Monday night, said Adam O’Connor, deputy chief of the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters found her under debris inside her toppled trailer and discovered that she was clutching a 5-year-old boy believed to be her grandson, he said. The boy was not injured but the woman died later at a hospital.
“They had to stabilize the trailer, crawl inside the trailer, find the two victims and bring them out,” O’Connor said.
“It’s awful. I was thinking about that all last night,” he said.
He said it took firefighters 14 minutes to remove the woman from the debris and lift her through the door of the trailer — now on its roof because it was toppled onto its side — in an area of Fort Wayne’s northeast side where there was widespread storm damage, including damaged trees.
Local officials reported roofs torn off of homes and buildings, vehicles blown off of roads and hit by trees, and people hurt by flying debris. So far, dozens of injuries but no fatalities in Iowa have been reported.
Farmers reported that some grain bins were destroyed and corn fields were flattened by the storm, and Iowa officials were assessing the total damage to its powerful agriculture industry.
“While we’re unable to quantify the number of acres lost at this time, we’re hearing of widespread crop damage,” said Keely Coppess, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. “We’re also aware of commercial and on-farm grain storage losses, which may affect storage capacity during harvest.”
Death toll rises to 2 people from Baltimore gas explosion
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people are now confirmed dead following a natural gas explosion that destroyed three row houses in Baltimore and sent seven people to the hospital, authorities said Tuesday.
Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said at a 9 a.m. news conference that a man was pulled from the debris shortly before 1 a.m. A woman had been pronounced dead at the scene shortly after Monday morning’s explosion. Seven others were hospitalized, five in critical condition, Adams said. The conditions of the other two were still being determined, she said.
More than 200 people in the neighborhood were affected by the blast, and about 30 have utilized temporary shelter since the explosion, she said.
The natural gas explosion Monday morning leveled three row houses and ripped open a fourth, trapping people in the debris and scattering shards of glass and other rubble over the northwest Baltimore neighborhood of Reisterstown Station. Dozens of firefighters converged on the scene to free the injured.
“It’s a disaster. It’s a mess. It’s unbelievable,” said Diane Glover, who lives across the street. Her windows where shattered and her front door was blown open. “I’m still shaken up,” she said hours later.
The exact cause remains unknown, and the Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. appealed for patience as they investigate. No gas odors were reported before the explosion, and BGE did not receive any recent gas odor calls from the block of homes that were damaged, the utility said in a statement late Monday.
BGE also said it last inspected the area’s gas mains and services in June and July of 2019 and no leaks were found.
The utility statement said it's “committed to fully understanding the cause of this incident and will inspect all BGE equipment once rescue efforts are complete. This is an active investigation and we cannot speculate on the possible causes.”
The Baltimore Sun reported last year that dangerous gas leaks have become much more frequent, with nearly two dozen discovered each day on average, according to the utility’s reports to federal authorities. BGE has said it has thousands of miles of obsolete pipes that need to be replaced, an effort that would cost nearly $1 billion and take two decades, the newspaper said.
Volunteers rescue dozens of dolphins stranded on beach
WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Nearly 50 dolphins were stranded on a beach on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, over the weekend and needed to be rescued by dozens of volunteers, officials said.
The International Fund for Animal Welfare said some 45 dolphins were found stranded by harbor officials in Wellfleet on Sunday morning.
Stacey Hedman, a manager with the Yarmouth-based group, said many of the dolphins were already sunburned and overheating by the time the organization's Marine Mammal Rescue and Research team responded to the stretch of beach known locally as The Gut.
She told The Cape Cod Times it appeared the dolphins got stranded sometime overnight as the tides changed.
“It was a sad scene to see them out of the water, unable to swim,” Hedman told newspaper.
She said the team of roughly 50 volunteers used beach-ready stretchers to carry nearly a dozen of the dolphins to safety. They also gave the marine mammals IV fluids and vitamins, and deployed boats to guide them back to deeper waters.
Two dolphins, however, were in poor health and ultimately were euthanized, Hedman said.
Voters will judge Omar's mix of progressivism and celebrity
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rep. Ilhan Omar is about to learn whether voters in her Minneapolis-area congressional district support the mix of confrontational, anti-Trump progressivism and celebrity that she brings to the job.
Omar, the first Somali American and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, is facing a surprisingly well-funded challenger in Minnesota's Democratic primaries on Tuesday. Antone Melton-Meaux, a Black lawyer and mediator, raised millions of anti-Omar dollars to fill mailboxes and flood airwaves. His “Focused on the Fifth” message has portrayed Omar, a member of “The Squad” of four progressive female lawmakers, as out of touch with the 5th District.
Omar rejected Melton-Meaux’s attacks, saying they were funded by interests that wanted to get her out of Congress because she’s effective. She also downplayed Melton-Meaux’s money and played up her ground game before the vote, saying, “Organized people will always beat organized money.”
The outcome may not be known Tuesday night if the results are close. Absentee voting in Minnesota was heavy, and officials must count mail-in ballots that arrive as late as Thursday under safety rules imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Apt Bible passage at Catholic Mass coincides with earthquake
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Scripture quite literally came to life for several Catholic churches in North Carolina as a rare earthquake rattled portions of the state over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Diocese of Charlotte, Father Richard Sutter of St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church said the lector in the Sunday service had just reached the 19th chapter of 1 Kings, a Bible passage referring to the prophet Elijah, which said, “After the wind there was an earthquake — but the LORD was not in the earthquake.” It was then that parishioners felt the 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Sparta, the most powerful to hit the state in more than 100 years.
Monitors said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier. There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads. Images on social media also showed items knocked off of grocery store shelves.
The Charlotte Observer reported that while he didn’t feel it himself, Sutter said parishioners came up to him as soon as the service ended. He said the moment can be a lesson for the times.
“When there’s fear from an earthquake, when there’s fear from a storm, when there’s fear from a pandemic and uncertainty ... you have to let the Lord speak to us the truth,” he said. "Let’s keep our eyes on Jesus Christ and not the waves (or even earthquakes) we cannot control,” he said.
Masks required for students, staff in Rapid City schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Students and staff at Rapid City Area Schools will be required to wear masks when classes resume next month.
The school board voted Monday night in favor of the requirement.
Superintendent Lori Simon said teachers will have to wear a mask when six feet of physical distance isn't possible.
School board member Kate Thomas abstained from voting on the matter saying if there are no repercussions for failing to wear a mask, the mandate looks like a joke.
Assistant Superintendent Mark Gabrylczyk said the board doesn’t have a choice to forgo a mask requirement, the Rapid City Journal reported.
“We have a duty to keep everyone safe who’s on our campuses,” he said.
The Rapid City Education Association held a demonstration outside of the building before the board meeting where more than a dozen teachers held signs in support of masks for students and staff.
Students return to the classrooms Sept. 8.
Virginia man who drove through BLM protest gets 6 years in jail
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who a prosecutor described as a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and who drove through a Black Lives Matter protest in June was sentenced Monday to six years in jail.
Harry H. Rogers, 36, was convicted of six misdemeanors and sentenced to a year in jail for each charge, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Rogers still faces three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding in connection with the June 7 incident.
The three felony counts were certified Monday to a grand jury by the same Henrico County General District Court judge who found Rogers guilty of four simple assaults, property damage and hit-and-run. The felony charges will be heard by a grand jury in September, the newspaper reported.
The judge didn’t uphold hate crime enhancement on four simple assault charges, agreeing with the defense argument that the three victims, all of whom are white, were not targeted because of their race.
Two people who were struck by Rogers testified. A third victim was only identified at John Doe. The prosecution played Facebook Live video captured after the incident in which Rogers boasts of driving through the crowd.
Seattle police chief to resign following department cuts
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle's police chief says she is stepping down, a move made public the same day the City Council approved reducing the department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition.
Carmen Best, the city’s first Black police chief, said in a letter to the department that her retirement will be effective Sept. 2 and the mayor has appointed Deputy Chief Adrian Diaz as the interim chief, KING-TV reported Monday. Councilmembers had approved the cuts Monday.
“I am confident the department will make it through these difficult times,” Best said in the letter. “You truly are the best police department in the country, and please trust me when I say, the vast majority of people in Seattle support you and appreciate you. ... I look forward to seeing how this department moves forward through the process of re-envisioning public safety. I relish the work that will be done by all of you.”
In an email to police Mayor Jenny Durkan said she she accepted Best’s decision “with a very heavy heart.”
“I regret deeply that she concluded that the best way to serve the city and help the department was a change in leadership, in the hope that would change the dynamics to move forward with the City Council,” Durkan wrote.
Durkan and Best planned a Tuesday morning news conference.
The mayor picked Best in July of 2018 to lead the department. She had been serving as interim chief.
A military veteran, Best joined the department in 1992 and had worked in a wide variety of roles, including patrol, media relations, narcotics and operations and deputy chief.
Cuts to the department have been supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis but strongly opposed by Durkan and Best.
Measures that would cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year passed out of committee unanimously last week. On Monday, only council member Kshama Sawant voted against the budget package, saying it does not do enough to defund the police.
DC officials condemn 'horrific' mass shootings at cookout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the District of Columbia are calling for community input to catch the perpetrators of a mass shooting at a crowded block party over the weekend that left one person dead and 20 others, including a police officer, injured.
“Everybody who attended that event, everybody who has information, has a civic responsibility to let us know who was responsible for this,” said Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham. “This is absolutely ridiculous. This is unacceptable.”
Mayor Muriel Bowser called the shootings “horrific” and said Washingtonians were “fed up with senseless violence and desperate for solutions.”
Newsham said the shootings appeared to have been sparked by a personal dispute, but said the motives were still being investigated.
The shootings occurred late Saturday night when at least four gunmen opened fire in the midst of a large public cookout in the southeastern Washington neighborhood of Greenway, Newsham said. A 17-year-old boy was killed and 20 other people injured. Among the wounded were 11 women, including an off-duty female police officer who was shot in the neck and remains hospitalized.
One weapon was recovered from the scene and nearly 100 bullets were fired, police said.
The shootings continue a violent year for the District of Columbia. More than 115 people have been killed this year, including an 11-year-old boy shot during a Fourth of July cookout. This year's homicide numbers are a 17% increase over this time in 2019, which recorded the highest number of homicides in a decade.
