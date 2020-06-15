No death penalty in Riverton shooting death
RIVERTON (WNE) — The state will not seek the death penalty against Mario M. Mills, the Riverton man accused of killing his best friend with a gunshot to the head on March 26.
Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun announced during Mills’s arraignment Thursday afternoon that he would not pursue the fatal sentence.
The possibility of life in prison still lingers, as Mills, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Trevor Bartlett who also was 37.
“I appreciate Mr. LeBrun removing the possibility of death today, so we don’t have to think about that anymore,” said Mills’s defense attorney, Rob Oldham, of Casper.
Mills pleaded “not guilty” at that same hearing.
Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen determined Bartlett’s manner of death was homicide, and that the cause of death was gunshot wound to the head.
Time of death was marked as, roughly, 1 a.m. March 26.
Bartlett’s blood-alcohol content was .314 percent.
Mario Mills at first told the Riverton Police Department he had left his friend drinking alone in the garage the night before, and that Bartlett was in a “dark place” and had been talking about suicide.
In a later interview, Mills said it was he who had shot his friend, after a drunken argument about whether Bartlett should shoot himself. The two were playing cribbage and drinking, along with Courtnie Mills, the night of March 25.
Woman pleads not guilty in fire department foundation theft
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Stephanie Nomis pleaded not guilty last week to alleged felony theft in the case of funds missing from the Green River Fire Department Foundation.
The plea was entered before Judge Suzannah G. Robinson during a video conference arraignment in Sweetwater County Third District Court. Nomis' trial is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2020.
Sweetwater County Sheriff's deputies, assisted by special agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Southwest Enforcement Team, arrested Stephanie Nomis and her husband Michael Nomis on March 2, 2020. Michael Nomis was chief of the Green River Fire Department at the time.
Stephanie Nomis was charged with alleged felony theft, and Michael Nomis was charged with alleged felony theft and wrongful appropriation of public property. The alleged crimes took place between Feb. 4 and Dec. 22, 2019. Michael Nomis pleaded not guilty to the charges against him at his arraignment on May 21.
In Wyoming, theft of $1,000 or more is a felony punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. Stephanie Nomis' bond was continued at $15,000 cash or surety.
The GRFD Foundation was established to supplement the budget provided to the fire department from the city, according to a press release issued in March. The foundation fund includes three separate bank accounts designated for different purposes such as equipment, victim services, etc.
Jackson Hole Rodeo wins approval to operate
JACKSON (WNE) — Let 'er buck! The Jackson Hole Rodeo will go on.
If you were sad you might miss tiny children in chaps chasing sheep around the arena, have no fear. Teton County District Heath Officer Travis Riddell announced Friday that the rodeo has permission to entertain crowds of up to 600 people, who will be spread out across the various bleachers and grandstands.
“They’ve received an exemption from the 250-person limit such that they can operate under some I think really well thought out and well planned guidelines and rules,” Riddell said at Friday’s community update.
The variance granted to the Jackson Hole Rodeo is similar to exceptions granted to long-standing rodeos around the state, including the Cody Stampede. Statewide orders that will be updated Monday allow indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people.
Rodeo manager Phil Wilson previously told the Jackson Hole News&Guide he hadn’t yet found the break-even number for spectators, but it’s likely that 600 tickets sold will look a lot better than 250. As it stands the rodeo is set to be twice a week in June once it begins, then three times a week in July and August before finals in early September.
Large events like the rodeo need permission to exceed the state’s 250-person limit. Black Lives Matter protests are still subject to that limit, Riddell said, though a gathering on Town Square last week eclipsed that number.
