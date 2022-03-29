Gas prices up 8.1 cents in last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.07 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 66.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.18 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.69 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.69, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline was unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 62.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was published on March 28.
———
Driver hits 132 mph in Grand Teton chase
JACKSON (WNE) — A high-speed Sunday afternoon car chase in Grand Teton National Park ended with no injuries or damage reported.
Federal law enforcement caught and arrested an Idaho man after he allegedly hit 132 mph on the national park's main highway, park spokesman CJ Adams said.
That's well over double the daytime speed limit on Highway 89/26/191, which is 55 mph during the day.
Adams said there were no injuries or damage. He was not able to provide the suspect's name or age. Adams said the driver would be required to appear in court Tuesday, but wasn't certain where.
The suspect was driving a 2015 gray Dodge 2500, Adams said, and park officers' radar first clocked him driving 108 mph around 3 p.m. near the Teton Point Turnout.
Officers pulled out and turned on their lights and sirens but the driver did not pull over, Adams said.
Instead, he continued south and radar guns caught him traveling roughly 132 miles per hour near Moose Junction.
The driver kept driving south, but ran into traffic at the Gros Ventre Roundabout. Other cars heard the law enforcement sirens and pulled over. The alleged speedster did the same.
Five law enforcement officers arrested the man, Adams said, issuing 10 citations for, among other things, driving under the influence, having an open container, reckless driving, unsafe operation of a vehicle, speed, a lack of insurance, driving with a suspended license, lacking a valid registration and eluding law enforcement.
This story was published on March 28.
