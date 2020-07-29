Nike drops plans for manufacturing plant near Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Nike said Tuesday it's withdrawing plans to make soles for its Nike Air shoes in a Phoenix suburb because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company had planned to invest $184 million in its third U.S. manufacturing line for Nike Air sneakers in Goodyear, Arizona.
“We are experiencing unprecedented times and due to the COVID-19 impact we will no longer be investing in our Goodyear facility,” said Greg Rossiter, a Nike spokesman.
Nike said last year it planned to open the plant in 2020. Rossiter did not say whether the plant had begun operating.
Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn’t make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world. The world’s largest sports apparel maker said last month that its revenue fell 38% to $6.31 billion in the three-month period ending May 31.
The company grappled with costs associated with reducing built-up inventory, including wholesale markdowns and factory order cancellations. Product shipments to wholesale customers fell 50% during the period. Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend said the company expects its inventory, which rose 30% in the fourth quarter, to be right-sized by the end of the second quarter.
Nike's Goodyear facility was the subject of controversy last year when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threatened to pull state incentives because of the company's decision not to sell the Nike Air Max 1 USA shoe, which included a Revolutionary-era emblem known as the Betsy Ross flag.
Georgia inmates hailed as heroes for saving injured deputy
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff's office is thanking a group of inmates credited with rescuing a deputy who collapsed and suffered a head injury while supervising a jail housing unit.
The Gwinnett County deputy was patrolling the unit when the inmates noticed he did not appear to be feeling well, according to an account the sheriff's office posted to social media Tuesday.
The inmates “kept an eye on him” as he returned to the deputy desk before witnessing him lose consciousness and hit the concrete floor, splitting his head open, according to the post.
A group of inmates then began pounding on their housing unit doors and shouting the deputy's name to try and wake him, the office said.
“The entire unit was thundering with noise,” the statement said.
The sounds woke the deputy, who managed to get up and open the cell doors before collapsing again. Three inmates rushed to help the heavily bleeding deputy and use his radio to call for aid.
“We are deeply appreciative to these three inmates for the courage, determination and kindness they displayed when they came to the rescue of our deputy,” the sheriff’s office said, adding: “They didn’t hesitate.”
The deputy survived and was recovering at home Tuesday, officials said.
Shark that killed New York woman off Maine was great white
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine said Tuesday the shark that killed a woman in a rare attack off the state's coast was a great white, the same type of shark that served as the inspiration for the movie “Jaws.”
The shark bite killed Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said. The shark fatally bit Holowach off Bailey Island on Monday while she was swimming.
Scientists were able to later identify the shark as a great white using a tooth fragment, state officials said. Great whites aren't common in Maine, which is the northern tip of their range, but recent summers have brought reports of sightings of the giant fish.
The Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw Holowach swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was bitten. Two kayakers helped her get to shore and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the marine patrol said.
There had previously only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, and it was 10 years ago off Eastport, Maine Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said. He said that bite involved a different species of shark.
He described the Monday attack as “highly unusual,” but added it’s cause for vigilance among beachgoers.
“The rarity of this event does not mean it’s not going to happen again,” Keliher said.
The attack happened about 30 to 40 feet (9 to 12 meters) offshore, and the rescuers were a man and woman in a rented tandem kayak, said Jeff Cooper, co-owner H2Outfitters on the island, which offers instruction, rentals and sales of kayaks.
The kayakers were on the shore when one of them saw something breach, and realized something was wrong, Cooper said.
“They happened to be right there at the scene. They were courageous enough to jump in and retrieve the victim,” Cooper said.
One of the kayakers grabbed Holowach, and the other paddled to get her back to shore, said Cathy Piffath, the other co-owner. The kayakers asked not to be identified.
Holowach and her family own property in the area and are well known in the community, which is shaken by her death, said Rob Beal, major of the Maine Marine Patrol.
The Marine Patrol has urged swimmers and boaters to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals. Large sharks like great whites prey on seals, which are common off Maine. Two coastal state parks, Popham and Reid, are not allowing swimmers beyond waist deep water, state officials said.
Harvard professor faces tax charges tied to Chinese school
BOSTON (AP) — A Harvard University professor already facing federal charges for allegedly lying about his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program now faces additional charges of failing to report income from a Chinese university to the IRS, federal prosecutors said.
Chemistry professor Charles Lieber, 61, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts and two counts of making and subscribing a false income tax return, the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement Tuesday. Lieber is accused of failing to report income from Wuhan University of Technology.
Lieber was previously indicted on two counts of lying to federal authorities and pleaded not guilty.
His attorney disputed the allegations.
“The notion that Professor Lieber was engaged in improper work with China is laughable,” Marc Mukasey said in an email to The Boston Globe. “He didn’t hide anything, and he didn’t get paid as the government alleges. ... He is innocent and his name will be cleared.”
A Harvard spokesman declined to comment.
The Ivy League school put Lieber on administrative leave in January when he was first arrested.
He was charged then with hiding his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to lure people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China.
Missouri tourist town of Branson to require face coverings
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The popular Missouri tourist town of Branson will require face coverings in most public places in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, despite the objections of many, including comedian Yakov Smirnoff.
Smirnoff, who operates a successful theater in Branson, told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday night that the mask ordinance would make his adopted home more like his native land, Russia, the Springfield News-Leader reported.
“I’m hoping that you can make this an island of freedom and choice in the sea of hatred and fear,” Smirnoff said, drawing applause from many in the crowd.
Nevertheless, the board voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance, which requires face coverings for people ages 13 and older, with some exceptions.
Missouri reopened its economy in mid-June and has seen a big surge in confirmed coronavirus cases this month — so much so that a new federal report lists Missouri as among 21 states in the “red zone” for the outbreak. Those states are reporting more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson has refused to issue a statewide mask mandate, but several jurisdictions across the state have enacted their own.
Some places are going even further. Starting Friday, St. Louis County is limiting crowd sizes, ordering bars to close early and getting tough on businesses that ignore the guidelines. Kansas City is considering similar measures.
The number of new confirmed cases in Missouri set another new daily record Tuesday — 1,773. It was the ninth daily record this month.
Probation for woman who sold a half ton of marijuana
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan woman accused of selling more than a ton of marijuana has been sentenced to probation and community service.
Megan Isaak, 25, pleaded guilty to six felony drug possession and conspiracy charges which will be reduced to misdemeanors if she successfully completes two years of probation.
Police said they found 170 pounds of marijuana in her storage shed and $150,000 in cash in her car when she was arrested in 2019, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said Isaak's cooperation led to others being charged. Isaak entered into the plea agreement knowing that there were no promises attached to it, Goter said.
Isaak was also ordered Tuesday to perform 50 hours of community service.
Mother charged after son fatally shoots daughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has been charged with reckless homicide after her son fatally shot her daughter with a gun she had previously taken away from him, according to an arrest affidavit.
The shooting happened Tuesday as Tuwana Bynote's children were handling a gun, news outlets reported, citing the police report.
The affidavit says Bynote told police she knew her juvenile son had a gun for months and that she had taken it from him several times and hidden it, but he would find it. Bynote said she never removed the gun from the home.
The boy told police he unintentionally shot his sister while handing her the gun, police said. He said when his mother would take the gun, she always hid it in the same location and he would retrieve it.
The ages of the children are not listed in the affidavit.
Man dies in El Paso after campus police use stun gun on him
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A naked man who was chasing a female driver in an El Paso intersection has died after university police used a stun gun on him, officials said.
The driver called police at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to report a nude man who was running after her car, University of Texas at El Paso officials said.
UTEP police officers arrived and used a stun gun on the man because he was combative, officials told the El Paso Times. Officers then called for medical help because the man was unresponsive.
Officials said the man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center of El Paso. The cause of death is not yet known.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death, officials said.
Seattle mayor says US agents have demobilized, left city
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Tuesday she had received confirmation that U.S. agents had left the area after being sent to Seattle last week to protect federal buildings amid lingering unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.
Durkan, Gov. Jay Inslee and other local leaders said in a joint news release that the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit had demobilized. Durkan, Inslee and others had expressed concerns over the deployment of federal forces to Washington state without consulting or seeking consent from local officials.
On Friday they sent a letter to U.S. Attorney Brian Moran, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. department of Homeland Security seeking clarification on the intended scope of the action. Officials did not say why the federal agents decided to leave.
“This demobilization means Washingtonians no longer have to worry about the White House’s aim to provoke confrontation and undermine peaceful protests,” Inslee said.
Durkan called the president's actions “to target and ‘dominate’ Democratic cities through the use of federal forces” chilling.
“It has increased violence in Portland, Seattle and other cities across the country, which was what the president intended," the mayor said. "We will continue to heed this moment in history and to work with the community to make systemic and generational changes to make Seattle more just.”
The agents arrived Thursday after businesses in Seattle were vandalized in the downtown area and in the nearby Capitol Hill neighborhood. Last month, protesters set up an occupied protest zone that stretched for several blocks in the neighborhood. That lasted for about two weeks until authorities returned in force and cleared it on July 1.
