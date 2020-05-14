Sergeant fired in school shooting response to get job back
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's sergeant fired because he sat in a parked car during a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will get his job back along with back pay, according to a statement from the union that represents deputies.
The arbitrator dismissed the case against Brian Miller after finding that his due process rights were violated when Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony terminated him, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
Miller earned around $137,000 a year in 2018.
A former student gunned down 17 people and injured 17 others when he entered the Parkland, Florida, school on Valentine's Day with an assault-style rifle. He is currently awaiting trial in Broward County.
On the day of the shooting, the deputy assigned to the high school, Scot Peterson, took cover while the gunman was inside the building shooting students, an investigation found. He was later fired and charged with multiple counts of child neglect.
The shooting exposed widespread failures at the sheriff's office, and eventually led to the ouster of Sheriff Scott Israel.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis replaced Israel with Tony, who fired Miller and deputies Joshua Stambaugh and Edward Eason.
Miller was the first supervisor on the scene of the shooting, arriving in time to hear three or four shots, records show. A state commission assembled to investigate the shooting found that Miller took his time putting on a bulletproof vest and hid behind his car.
“Miller failed to coordinate or direct deputies’ actions and did not direct or coordinate an immediate response into the school,” a report from the commission said.
Brush fires shut down portion of I-75 in southwest Florida
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Brush fires and smoky conditions caused officials to shut down a section of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley in southwest Florida on Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
In a tweet, the agency said that troopers will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day. They advised motorists to proceed with caution and have set up detours.
Nearby roads, including U.S. 41, remained open to traffic on Thursday morning.
Alligator Alley extends from near Naples on Florida's Gulf Coast, to Broward County in South Florida.
There were four brush fires burning a total of about 400 acres (162 hectares) in the area, officials said on Wednesday night.
One of the fires threatened about 30 homes in the Collier County area of Golden Gate Estates, according to the Florida Forestry Service.
Men accused in coastal Georgia shooting hire attorneys
ATLANTA (AP) — A defense attorney hired by one of two white men in Georgia accused of pursuing and killing a black man is cautioning against a “rush to judgment" in a case that has drawn national attention and an outcry over its handling.
Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, are charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the Feb. 23 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. The case drew national attention and outrage after a video of Arbery's final moments surfaced online last week. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to take over the seemingly stalled investigation and the McMichaels were arrested less than 48 hours later.
Laura and Frank Hogue, a husband and wife criminal defense team based in Macon, said they have been hired to represent 64-year-old Gregory McMichael.
“So often the public accepts a narrative driven by an incomplete set of facts, one that vilifies a good person, based on a rush to judgment, which has happened in this case,” Laura Hogue said in a statement released Thursday.
The Hogues said more of the truth will be revealed at a preliminary hearing that they plan to schedule soon. The statement says they also plan to ask the court to set bail.
Travis McMichael, 34, has hired attorney Bob Rubin, who said in an email that he planned to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon at his office in Decatur, an Atlanta suburb.
The more than two months that passed before the McMichaels were arrested and the fact that it didn't happen until after the video of the shooting became public caused many to draw parallels to other shootings of black men by white men in recent years.
Reality star spent emergency loan on Rolex, Rolls Royce
ATLANTA (AP) — A reality TV star in Atlanta used an emergency loan from the federal government to lease a Rolls Royce, make child support payments and purchase $85,000 worth of jewelry, authorities said Wednesday.
Maurice Fayne, who goes by Arkansas Mo on the VH1 show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," was arrested Monday on a charge of bank fraud, the Department of Justice said in a news release.
Fayne, 37, is the sole owner of transportation business Flame Trucking and in April he applied for a loan that the federal government was offering to small businesses decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. In his application, Fayne stated his business employed 107 employees with an an average monthly payroll of $1,490,200, the release said.
Fayne requested a Paycheck Protection Program loan for over $3 million and received a little over $2 million, officials said.
He used more than $1.5 million of the loan to purchase jewelry, including a Rolex Presidential watch and a 5.73 carat diamond ring, the release said. Fayne also leased a 2019 Rolls Royce Wraith and paid $40,000 in child support.
“At a time when small businesses are struggling for survival, we cannot tolerate anyone driven by personal greed, who misdirects federal emergency assistance earmarked for keeping businesses afloat,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.
When he met with investigators last week, Fayne denied spending the loan on anything besides payroll and business expenses. But on Monday, federal agents searched Fayne's home and seized the jewelry and around $80,000 in cash, including $9,400 Fayne had in his pockets, the release said.
US report indicates broad risk of COVID-19 at wildfire camps
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Outbreaks of the coronavirus could sweep through large camps where crews typically stay as they fight wildfires across the U.S., according to a federal document obtained by The Associated Press, and the problem is likely to get worse the longer the fire season lasts.
The U.S. Forest Service's draft risk assessment suggests that even in a best-case scenario — with social distancing followed and plenty of tests and protective equipment available — nearly two dozen firefighters could be infected with COVID-19 at a camp with hundreds of people who come in to combat a fire that burns for months.
The worst-case scenario? More than 1,000 infections.
“The Forest Service is diligently working with partners to assess the risk that COVID-19 presents for the 2020 fire season,” the agency said in a statement Wednesday. “It is important to understand that the figures in this report are not predictions, but rather, model possible scenarios.”
The Forest Service said the document was outdated and being redone, and the newest version wasn't yet ready to share. The AP obtained the draft from an official who has access to it and didn’t want to be named.
One of the authors of the risk assessment said Tuesday that in the new version, the infection rates remain the same. But while the draft originally said the death rate among infected firefighters could reach as high as 6%, that is being revised sharply downward, to less than 2%, to reflect newer data, said Jude Bayham, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at Colorado State University.
Missouri moving ahead with execution plans
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is moving ahead with plans to execute a man next week, despite new concerns about key evidence that led to his conviction, and despite concerns about the coronavirus that prompted other states to postpone lethal injections.
Walter Barton, 64, is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing 81-year-old trailer park operator Gladys Kuehler in 1991. She was beaten, sexually assaulted and stabbed more than 50 times in the town of Ozark, near Springfield. The execution would be the first in the U.S. since March 5.
Three jurors involved in Barton's 2006 trial now express misgivings, based on new blood spatter evidence, Barton’s attorney, Fred Duchardt Jr., said Wednesday. The NAACP and Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty submitted more than 5,000 petition signatures Wednesday to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, urging him to grant clemency.
Parson’s spokeswoman Kelli Jones said the governor's office anticipates that that the execution will go on as scheduled. She declined further comment.
Duchardt also has an appeal pending in federal court.
Key to Barton's conviction was blood that was found on his clothing. Duchardt said the blood got there after Barton and others found Kuehler dead.
A blood spatter expert retained by Barton's defense team concluded that the assailant would have had far more blood on his clothing. Duchardt said three jurors recently signed affidavits calling the new evidence “compelling” and saying it would have affected their deliberations. The jury foreman said, based on the evidence, he would have been “uncomfortable” recommending the death penalty.
This dad's daughter got her own college graduation ceremony
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Xavier University's cancellation of its graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic didn't stop one Tennessee senior from walking across the stage.
That’s because Torrence Burson decided to throw his daughter her own personal graduation ceremony in the front yard of their Memphis home, complete with a stage to walk across, a podium for speeches and a supporting audience in the street.
Gabrielle Pierce told Fox 13 in Memphis that she was devastated when her university had to cancel its ceremony. Burson said he felt her pain and decided to take action, even if his wife thought he was crazy.
“After all those years, you’re going to walk across somebody’s stage if I have to build you one myself,” he told his daughter.
When the day came, Pierce walked to the stage as a loudspeaker blared “The Graduation March” and neighbors lined the street to cheer her on.
“I was amazed. I couldn’t believe a lot of people showed up. People were driving by yelling congratulations,” said Pierce, who plans to join the Air National Guard and then study epidemiology. “It was just amazing. Better than the actual graduation, because it was more personal.”
Court reinstates lawsuit over Trump's hotel profits
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency through his luxury Washington hotel.
The lawsuit brought by the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia claimed Trump has violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution by accepting profits through foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel.
U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte refused to dismiss the lawsuit, but his ruling was overturned in July by a three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The judges found that the two jurisdictions lack standing to pursue their claims against the president and granted a rare writ of mandamus, directing Messitte to throw out the lawsuit.
But on Thursday, the panel's ruling was overturned by the full court of 15 judges. In a 9-6 ruling, a divided court found that the three-judge panel overstepped its authority when it ordered Messitte to dismiss the lawsuit.
“We recognize that the President is no ordinary petitioner, and we accord him great deference as the head of the Executive branch. But Congress and the Supreme Court have severely limited our ability to grant the extraordinary relief the President seeks,” Judge Diana Gribbon Motz wrote for the majority in rejecting Trump's request to dismiss the lawsuit.
The six judges who disagreed wrote a scathing dissenting opinion, saying the lawsuit should be thrown out.
"The majority is using a wholly novel and nakedly political cause of action to pave the path for a litigative assault upon this and future Presidents and for an ascendant judicial supervisory role over Presidential action," Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III wrote.
Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Melissa Etheridge said Wednesday that her son Beckett Cypher has died.
Etheridge released a statement saying opioid addiction was behind Cypher's death.
“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” the statement said. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”
No further details on the death were revealed.
Hours earlier, Etheridge's Twitter account had announced the death of Cypher, one of two children the 58-year-old singer had with former partner Julie Cypher, conceived with sperm from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby.
The daily Facebook Live concert Etheridge has been giving during the coronavirus outbreak was canceled.
“My heart is broken,” Etheridge's statement said. “We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”
