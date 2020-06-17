As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima
Quaker Oats is retiring the 131-year-old Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company recognizes the character's origins are “based on a racial stereotype.”
Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said it's overhauled pancake mix and syrup will hit shelves by the fourth quarter of 2020. The company will announce the new name at a later date.
“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype," said Kristin Kroepfl of Quaker Foods North America. "While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough.”
PepsiCo also announced a five-year, $400 million initiative “to lift up black communities and increase black representation at PepsiCo.”
Proposal would use social workers, not LAPD, for some calls
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Unarmed social workers instead of police would respond to nonviolent calls for service under a proposal Tuesday from several City Council members following nationwide calls for law enforcement reforms in the wake of George Floyd's killing.
A motion signed by six of the council's 15 members would use teams of trained city, county and community-based professionals, such as homeless outreach workers, to handle certain emergency situations, such as mental health crises and substance abuse calls.
The motion calls for city departments to work with the Police Department, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and county agencies to develop an “unarmed model of crisis response" for nonviolent calls now handled by the LAPD.
The motion referenced a program in Eugene, Oregon, that uses crisis intervention workers instead of police to handle certain calls, including family disputes.
Other cities also are mulling such programs. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced last week that officers will stop responding to reports such as disputes between neighbors, reports about homeless people and school discipline interventions.
Curren Price, a co-author of the Los Angeles motion, said city officials are paying attention to “the rumbling in the streets" demanding reform.
Unarmed service providers may be a better fit “in instances when having a weapon present would only escalate a situation," Price said.
“It’s unfair to ask officers to do the job of a social or public health worker, and it’s wrong to perpetuate the criminalization of homelessness and mental illness,” said Councilman Bob Blumenfield, another signer.
PG&E pleads guilty to deaths from California wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A scathing grand jury report released Tuesday after a 2018 Northern California wildfire killed 85 people found that Pacific Gas & Electric officials repeatedly ignored warnings about its failing power lines, performed inadequate inspections to focus on profits and refused to learn from past catastrophes.
PG&E exhibited “a callous disregard” for the life and property of residents before its equipment ignited the most destructive wildfire in recent U.S. history, a summary of the grand jury investigation said. Investigators concluded the primary cause of the fire was a nearly century-old suspension hook that failed, worn through after decades hanging in a windy canyon.
“Through a corporate culture of elevating profits over safety by taking shortcuts in the safe delivery of an extremely dangerous product — high-voltage electricity — PG&E certainly lead otherwise good people down an ultimately destructive path," the 92-page summary released Tuesday said.
In response, the country’s largest utility pleaded guilty Tuesday in Butte County Superior Court to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter. The company maintains that it cherishes public safety above all else.
Prosecutors say they discussed charging utility individuals but decided they lacked the evidence to do so, which means there is no one to imprison for the crimes. PG&E instead will pay a maximum fine of $3.5 million and $500,000 to cover the county’s costs of the criminal investigation.
The fire was the most destructive U.S. wildfire in a century, demolishing more than 18,000 homes and other buildings, mostly in the town of Paradise about 170 miles (275 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey charged 84 deaths, saying he could not prove the utility caused one of the deaths.
Those who died were mostly elderly or disabled — the oldest 99 and the youngest 20. Their remains were found in showers and bathtubs, clutching a beloved photograph, cuddling pets, trapped in getaway cars and even seeking safety under a vehicle.
Police rescue family after dad drove with toddlers off cliff
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego man was in police custody Tuesday and his twin toddlers were in the hospital after he drove off a cliff with them in his car in what police say was a suicide attempt.
Robert Brians was booked Monday on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and child cruelty, according to the San Diego Union Tribune. Brians could not be reached for comment and it was unclear if he had a lawyer.
Police say Brians' wife called 911 early Saturday and reported that her husband had taken their 2-year-old twins and planned to drive his pickup off the Coronado Bridge, the newspaper reported.
When police stopped him after spotting his pickup in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood, he sped away and drove off a cliff, hurtling the family into the Pacific Ocean, the newspaper reported.
A K-9 police officer using a 100-foot-long (30 meter) canine leash rappelled down the cliff and saved the family. The twins are in stable condition, according to the newspaper.
Man arrested in Colorado for setting Minneapolis protest fire
DENVER — A Minnesota man arrested in Colorado has been charged on suspicion of setting some of the fires that destroyed a Minneapolis police station on a night when protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent.
Twenty-two-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson appeared briefly in federal court in Denver by video on Tuesday to be advised of the aiding and abetting of arson charge filed against him.
He was arrested Sunday in the ski resort community of Breckenridge by federal investigators who initially traced him to Denver.
Robinson is represented by a federal public defender whose office doesn’t comment on cases.
Flint changes policy on stopping people walking in street
FLINT, Mich. — A Michigan prosecutor said Tuesday that his office will no longer authorize criminal charges in cases that begin with a police officer stopping someone for simply walking in the street.
The tactic can lead to a gun or drug charge or be perceived as harassment. It’s more often used in urban areas where minorities live instead of suburban communities, said Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton.
“This is an unfair practice. It’s likely unconstitutional,” Leyton said.
Genesee County’s black population is estimated at 20%. Blacks make up 53% of Flint, the county’s largest city.
The new policy comes while officials across the U.S. talk about how minorities have been treated in the justice system. Vigorous protests have followed the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, whose neck was pinned to the ground by police.
“There is no better time than the present,” Leyton said.
Missouri town of Ferguson swears in first black mayor
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri town that became synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown has sworn in its first black mayor.
Ella Jones, 65, defeated City Council colleague Heather Robinette, who is white, 54% to 46% to win the three-year term in an election on June 2. Term limits prohibited the incumbent, James Knowles III, from seeking a fourth term.
Jones was sworn in Tuesday night at City Hall, and a second ceremony was planned for Wednesday at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis office in Ferguson.
She inherits leadership of one of America's most high-profile small towns.
Brown, 18, was fatally shot by white Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson during a street confrontation on Aug. 9, 2014. Some people near the scene initially said the black teenager had his arms up in surrender, and protests lasted for months.
Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing by both a St. Louis County grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice, and he resigned in November 2014. But a Justice Department investigation of Ferguson's police and court practices led to a consent agreement requiring significant reforms that are still ongoing.
Protester shoved to ground has skull fracture, lawyer says
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 75-year-old protester who struck his head on pavement after being shoved back by police remained hospitalized Tuesday with a fractured skull, his attorney said.
Martin Gugino's lawyer has told media outlets in recent days that he had not yet been able to walk. Attorney Kelly Zarcone said in an email Tuesday there was no change in his condition and that she expects only gradual improvement.
Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with second-degree assault after a widely shared video captured Gugino falling to the ground after being pushed on June 4. He was seen bleeding from his head as officers walked away.
The officers, who could face prison sentences of up to seven years if convicted, have pleaded not guilty.
The video is one of several that have emerged in recent weeks showing police using seemingly excessive force against protesters.
The Buffalo-area retiree has been described by friends as a veteran peace activist driven by his Catholic faith and a desire for social justice.
125,000 tickets requested for Mount Rushmore fireworks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — More than 125,000 tickets were requested for the 7,500 spots available for the Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore, which President Donald Trump plans to attend, according to South Dakota tourism officials.
The National Park Service held a lottery for the tickets last week. The winners were chosen at random and have been notified.
South Dakotans submitted the most applications for tickets at 40,575, the Argus Leader reported.
Unlike Trump's upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tickets for the Mount Rushmore fireworks don't include a liability waiver if attendees become ill with COVID-19, the state Department of Tourism said.
Hundreds still off the job at Smithfield in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Hundreds of workers are still absent from the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to union leaders.
AFL-CIO secretary treasurer BJ Motley says between 800 and 1,200 of the plant's 3,700 employees are either quarantined, have tested positive for the virus or fall into a high-risk category.
Those in the high-risk category were previously going to be asked to return to work June 15, but after discussions with the union that date was extended to June 29. High risk individuals would be those over age 60 who have a medical condition like diabetes that would make them susceptible to the disease.
Motley tells the Argus Leader Smithfield will continue to pay workers who were either quarantined or had the disease while they stay home until July 31.
State health officials said Tuesday South Dakota has confirmed 38 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 5,966 individuals who have tested positive. The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose two, to 77.
Virginia governor to propose Juneteenth as state holiday
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he's making Juneteenth — a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. — an official holiday in a state that was once home to the capital of the Confederacy.
Juneteenth, which is also called Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, is celebrated annually on June 19. Texas first made it a state holiday in 1980. The holiday would be a paid day off for all state employees. Northam said he thinks Virginia would be only the second state to do so.
“It’s time we elevate this,” Northam said of the June 19 commemoration. “Not just a celebration by and for some Virginians but one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us.”
The Democratic governor is giving every executive branch employee this Friday off as a paid holiday and will work with the legislature later this year to pass a law codifying Juneteenth as a permanent state holiday. The legislation is likely to pass the Democratic-controlled legislature with little trouble.
The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when news finally reached African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves living in Confederate states two years earlier. When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to bring the news that slavery had been abolished, former slaves celebrated.
Concrete barriers installed around Lee statue in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Concrete barriers were installed Wednesday morning around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has been ordered to be removed from a prominent avenue in Virginia's capital city, hours after demonstrators tore down a different Confederate monument.
Crews in Richmond began installing what appeared to be about 3-foot-tall (1-meter-tall) cement blocks along the sidewalk surrounding the statue on Monument Avenue, according to video obtained by news outlets. Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this month that the statue would be removed and placed in storage while its future was determined.
Lawsuits have been filed seeking to block the move.
The Virginia Department of General Services said it was erecting the barriers “to protect the safety of everyone speaking out to make their voices heard as well as the structure itself,” according to a statement from the agency.
The Lee statue, along with other monuments along the avenue and throughout the city, have been rallying points and sites of clashes with police during demonstrations that began more than two weeks ago following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck while he pleaded for air.
The addition of the barriers comes shortly after demonstrators in Richmond tore down another Confederate statue in the city Tuesday night, news outlets reported.
The Howitzers Monument located near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus was toppled after protesters who spent the night marching in the rain used a rope to pull it down from its pedestal. The paint-splattered statue was seen face down on the ground as the rain continued overnight in Virginia’s capital city, according to a video from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
It's the third Confederate statue, and the fourth monument, to be torn down by demonstrators in Virginia.
Seattle has ‘no cop-free zone’
SEATTLE — Seattle's police chief says officers will go into the several-block area being occupied by protesters if there are threats to public safety.
Police pulled back from a part of the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood after recent clashes with protesters occurred.
A festival-like atmosphere has emerged in the area, now called the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” with participants painting a Black Lives Matter mural on the street and planting a community garden.
Police Chief Carmen Best spoke after a business owner near the protest area complained that police didn’t respond when he called 911 to report a break-in and vandalism.
“There is no cop-free zone in the city of Seattle,” Best said Monday.
Best said officers have written multiple police reports for crimes reported in that area in the past 48 hours. She said dispatchers and officers are coordinating with crime victims or callers to meet police on the edges of the CHOP boundaries. She added that officers will go in if there’s an urgent situation.
