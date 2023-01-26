Gasoline prices rise by nearly 15 cents in the past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 14.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy. com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 46.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.79 per gallon, while the highest was $3.73, a difference of 94 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon Monday.
The national average is up 30.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Planning commissioners give nod to bigger cell towers at Teton Village
JACKSON (WNE) — Planning commissioners voted unanimously Monday to recommend that Teton County approve the addition of two new cellular communication antennas in Teton Village that would exceed former height restrictions.
The proposal, put forward by Coal Creek Consulting on behalf of T-Mobile, would expand a rooftop wireless facility on Hotel Terra.
The maximum height allowance was 66.5 feet, but the company is asking to increase the height to 70 feet and 8 inches.
The existing facility would be removed, and three new groupings of two antennas would be installed, if approved by the Teton County Board of County Commissioners.
“I’m not sure if it will be 5G yet, but at some point, probably,” Declan Murphy, Coal Creek’s representative, told planning commissioners at the meeting. “In this vicinity of the hotel the traffic is quite high and demand for data is only going one way.”
The volunteer commission, which makes recommendations to the elected county board, voted to grant a variance from the design guidelines of the Teton Village Master Plan. Alex Muromcew supported the proposal as “important to public safety and the overall economy.”
He also hopes to see “further upgrades” because he said the cell service where he lives isn’t great.
Judge orders separate trials in connection with Cody toddler’s death
POWELL (WNE) — Citing unresolved questions about the competency of one defendant, a judge has ordered separate trials for a Cody couple who are accused of killing a toddler in 2021.
The first trial could begin as soon as March.
Park County prosecutors have charged Carolyn Aune and Moshe Williams with first-degree murder, alleging they intentionally or recklessly inflicted fatal injuries to Williams’ 2-year-old daughter, Paisleigh, in March 2021.
Aune and Williams have each pleaded not guilty.
Authorities allege the toddler had been physically abused over a period of months, culminating in some kind of forceful blow to her abdominal area that severed her bowels and caused her death. Medical experts have said the girl’s caretakers were too slow to seek medical attention.
Prosecutors had charged Aune and Williams jointly, but on Monday, District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield split the case in two. Aune’s court-appointed attorney, Elisabeth M.W. Trefonas of Jackson, argued that it would prejudice her client to be tried alongside Williams and that it no longer makes sense to have a joint trial. While the proceedings will involve many of the same witnesses, events and medical experts, Trefonas noted that concerns about Williams’ competency have stalled proceedings since August.
“You’ve got two defendants in this sort of limbo until evaluations are done, and Ms. Aune is ready to move forward,” Trefonas said.
In separating the defendants, Judge Overfield indicated she wants to ensure Aune’s right to a speedy trial is upheld.
Williams and Aune reportedly told Cody police that they did not abuse the child and offered various theories as to how she might have been injured — including casting suspicion on one another.
As of Wednesday, a firm trial date had not yet been set.
