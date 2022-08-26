Average gas prices in Wyoming fall 12.6 cents
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.98 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 64.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 45.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.28 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.19, a difference of $1.91 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was published on August 25, 2022.
———
Man missing in Fremont Lake; water search continues for Pinedale man
PINEDALE (WNE) — A Pinedale man who went swimming off a boat during an employee appreciation party on Fremont Lake Wednesday afternoon was presumed dead after he failed to resurface.
His body was not found by press time.
Thursday, Tip Top Search and Rescue volunteers continued to search for Richard “Rick” DeRuiter Zylker, 52, who was celebrating with the Ridley’s Family Market group.
At some point people realized he disappeared from the surface, in Moosehead Bay, one of the farthest inlets to Fremont Lake, according to Sublette County Sheriff KC Lehr.
The search for the missing man continued with a side-scan sonar boat manned by John Linn. The search was based at Fremont Lake Campground’s upper boat ramp, which was closed to parking. The lake was not closed for public use.
Fremont Lake’s frigid water is usually 55 to 65 degrees and 200 to 300 feet deep in the bay, according to officials there.
Ridley’s store owner Mark Ridley, who was at the Pinedale store on Thursday, declined to comment out of consideration for Zylker’s fellow employees and family.
Although Zylker was still considered “missing” at press time, he is presumed to have drowned or died from as of yet unknown medical causes, said Sheriff Lehr.
This story was published on August 26, 2022.
———-
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen wins Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023 title
SHERIDAN (WNE) — 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen Reata Cook has been named Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023.
Cook will be the fourth Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo to hold the Miss Rodeo Wyoming title.
She has dedicated her year as Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen working to empower young women. Currently pursuing a degree in elementary education from Chadron State College, Cook partnered with Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation to run a “Just for Girls” fishing camp this summer.
The experience, she said, allowed her to empower young girls and learn their stories.
“As a rodeo queen, I am not only an ambassador for the sport of rodeo but I like to reach out to those little girls because I was in their shoes once…” Cook said. “Now, I get to be that for little girls [across] the state of Wyoming.”
The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association was founded in 1977 to support and guide Miss Rodeo Wyoming, a woman who promotes agriculture, professional rodeo and the Western way of life while embodying professionalism and grace, organization officials said in a press release earlier this week.
As next year’s Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Cook will receive a $2,000 scholarship from the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Foundation as well as several award items, including a saddle, silver spurs, belt buckle and several pairs of chaps. She will also accompany the current queen to the Miss Rodeo America pageant this November.
Cook’s reign officially begins Jan. 1, 2023. She is looking forward to traveling across the state, meeting with other rodeo queens and representing the Cowboy State at up to 300 regional rodeos.
This story was published on August 25, 2022.
———
