Police investigate fatal shooting of man at Cheyenne motel
CHEYENNE (AP) — Police have identified a person of interest in connection with the death of a man who was shot at a Cheyenne motel, police said Sunday.
Thirty-six-year-old Aaron Briggs of Cheyenne was found wounded on Friday night about a block from the Lariat Motel, police said. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center were he died.
Police said they cannot release the name of the person they are looking for yet. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Laramie County Combined Communications Center.
Unemployment rate more than doubles in April
CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming’s unemployment rate more than doubled to 9.2% in April, as an energy downturn and measures put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus led to major job losses.
Still, Wyoming fared better than most states, at least when comparing unemployment rates. Wyoming had the fifth-lowest rate in the nation, according to new numbers released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in April, at 28.2%. Connecticut had the lowest, at 7.9%.
While Wyoming’s job losses may not have been as steep as elsewhere, they were still dramatic. The Equality State’s non-farm payroll employment in April fell by 26,000 to 263,000, the new figures show.
In March, before the pandemic took full effect here, Wyoming’s unemployment rate stood at 3.8%.
To limit the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist ordered in March the closure of schools, restaurants, bars and personal care businesses. Those orders have since expired but with conditions, such as guidelines on social distancing and wearing face masks.
The economic slowdown triggered a plunge in oil prices and decline in demand for coal. That has resulted in more layoffs in the energy sector.
Former fire chief pleads not guilty to embezzlement
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Michael George Nomis pleaded not guilty to two charges stemming from the alleged embezzlement of funds from the Green River Fire Department Foundation.
Nomis entered his pleas to Judge Suzannah G. Robinson during his arraignment Thursday morning in Sweetwater County Third District Court via video conference. The hearing was conducted virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. His trial is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2020.
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nomis and his wife, Stephanie Nomis, on March 2, assisted by special agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Southwest Enforcement Team. Michael Nomis was chief of the Green River Fire Department at the time.
Michael Nomis is charged with alleged felony theft and wrongful appropriation of public property. In Wyoming, theft of $1,000 or more is a felony punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine; and wrongful appropriation of public property is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of imprisonment and a $1,000 fine. The alleged crimes took place between Feb. 4 to Dec. 22, 2019.
Bond was continued at $15,000 cash or surety. During the arraignment, bond conditions were modified. Nomis is to have no direct or indirect contact with any past or present members of the Green River Fire Department with the exception of his father George Nomis. The language was changed to no "known" past or present members of the GRFD.
WBC approves $1 million to help Saratoga hospital
RAWLINS (WNE) — The Wyoming Business Council has approved a $1 million grant to improve the water and sewer infrastructure along Bridge Street to the site of the proposed North Platte Valley Medical Center (NPVMC) in Saratoga, according to a Friday press release.
“This is an addition to the existing infrastructure designed to make the entire system more robust,” said Will Faust, chairman of the Platte Valley Healthcare Project (PVHP). “This will add significantly to the water and sewer capacity and enable an appropriate emergency response in a major event such as a fire.”
The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities.
Faust said the money for the infrastructure project was granted to the Saratoga Carbon County Impact Joint Powers Board with the assistance of the PVHP. Final approval must be granted by the State Loan and Investment Board, which is expected at its June 18 meeting.
According to Faust, PVHP negotiated with the Gretchen Swanson Family Foundation to provide the 20 percent in matching funds required by the Wyoming Business Council.
When completed in the fall of 2021, the North Platte Valley Medical Center will be a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital including a 24-hour emergency room and a wing dedicated to long term residential care.
Wyoming Dems set virtual convention for June 6
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Democratic State Convention June 6 will be held virtually, the party announced Friday afternoon.
“It’s not what we envisioned, but it is what is necessary in order to protect the health and safety of convention participants,” WDP Chair Joe Barbuto said.
Sheridan County Democratic Party Chairman Hollis Hackman said the nominating committee has been tasked with selecting a chairperson for the convention — previously Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Riverton, in 2018 and Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, in 2016.
This year, platform components include “support for affordable, accessible, and comprehensive healthcare for every American, and the democratically held belief in equal opportunity that rewards employment for all Wyoming citizens,” Hackman said in an email.
With a focus on sustainability, economic diversification and natural resource preservation also made the platform.
“With a nod to the continuing controversy surrounding money in politics, an additional plank states that corporations are not people and money is not speech, and decries the influence of corporate money and corporate aims being prioritized over the general welfare and needs of the nation,” Hackman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.