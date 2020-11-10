Lawmakers look to form task force to review COVID-19 response
CHEYENNE (WNE) – With COVID-19 case numbers in Wyoming continuing to climb to record highs in recent days, lawmakers advanced a bill Monday that would establish a task force to review the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic and better prepare for the next one.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced responses from every level of government in Wyoming, which had its first confirmed case in mid-March, and officials from virtually every governing body would be represented on the task force under the bill.
Members of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee were optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic would be over before any potential meetings of the task force. Its focus, rather than on responding to the current pandemic, would be on preparing for future ones.
“I think it is safe to predict that nature is likely to produce one of these things again,” Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said during the meeting. “It might be another 100 years before it does, but it might be next year, too, because those things are just totally unpredictable and uncontrollable.”
Under the advanced bill, the task force would consist of lawmakers, health officials and members representing K-12 education, business, county government and local tribes. While sometimes wary of forming task forces, the lawmakers largely agreed that the pandemic was an unusual situation.
The only vote against the legislation was from Scott, who argued pandemic-related issues need to be looked at by a standing committee. The bill will now be up for consideration at the Legislature’s upcoming general session.
Men try to cook chicken in geyser
CODY (WNE) – Three men were cited in September after they tried to cook two whole chickens in a Yellowstone National Park hot spring.
According to a Park spokesperson, a ranger received reports of a group hiking with “cooking pots” toward Shoshone Geyser Basin. A ranger responded and found two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. A cooking pot was also found nearby.
A group of 10, including one minor, was contacted.
Eric Romriell, 49, and Eric Roberts, 51, both of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Dallas Roberts, 41, of West Valley City, Utah, received mandatory court appearances for foot travel in a thermal area.
The Park recommends that in thermal areas, always stay on boardwalks and designated trails. It is illegal to touch thermal features or throw objects into hot springs or other hydrothermal features. Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs.
With only 14 votes, Kanye West’s campaign fizzled in Park County
POWELL (WNE) – Kanye West’s status as a local resident doesn’t appear to have given him much of a boost at the ballot box.
In Park County, West picked up a total of 14 votes for president in last week’s election — including his own vote, a Tribune review of county write-in data found.
That amounted to about 0.08% of the total ballots cast in the county, as the musician, entrepreneur and Cody property owner finished 12,799 votes behind President Donald Trump.
West was the most popular pick among the 115 people who opted to write in an alternative candidate, but not by a wide margin: U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2012, received 10 write-ins in Park County, the Tribune found.
The other write-in ballots were spread across an odd mix of other long shot candidates and people who didn’t actually run for president, ranging from former contenders to Trump cabinet members to unsuspecting local residents.
West and his running mate, Michelle Tidball of Cody, attempted to get on the ballot in Wyoming, but were unable to gather the needed 4,025 signatures by the state’s August deadline. West spent nearly $10.4 million on his campaign through October, federal campaign finance reports show.
However, neither the money nor his wide following translated into much support.
Across the 12 states where West qualified for the ballot, he received around 64,100 votes, according to Sunday tallies from The Associated Press, earning no more than 0.4% of the vote in any state. (He did pick up some additional votes for vice president, because third-party candidate Rocky De La Fuente added the rapper as his running mate — apparently without West’s permission.)
