Wyoming gas prices down another 17 cents in the past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 17.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 58 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 28.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.24 per gallon, while the highest was $4.28, a difference of $2.04 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Dec. 14, 2022.
Big Horn High School drama team earns state championship
SHERIDAN (WNE) — What started six years ago with two students transformed into 17 students contributing to a state title.
Big Horn High School drama students earned a state championship in drama competition Saturday in Gillette, the first ever in the school's history.
The group of 17 students earned multiple superior ratings and All-State selections for a multitude of competition categories.
"We came in the first day or first week of school and talked about (winning state)," BHHS drama teacher Dustin Olsen said. "Our goal was to be a state championship team, and so we started prepping right off the bat in August."
Students competed in individual and group events Thursday through Saturday in Gillette, with five earning an opportunity to compete at the national competition in Bloomington, Indiana.
This story was published on Dec. 13, 2022.
