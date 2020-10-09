Facebook removes fake accounts linked to conservative group
Facebook has removed 276 accounts that used fake profiles to pose as right-leaning Americans and comment on news articles, often in favor of President Donald Trump, the company announced Thursday.
The platform also permanently banned an Arizona-based digital communications firm that it said was behind the fake accounts.
The move was prompted by reporting last month in The Washington Post that a pro-Trump group known as Turning Point Action was paying teenagers to post coordinated, supportive messages, a violation of Facebook's rules.
Facebook and Twitter have been regularly removing fake accounts — both domestic and foreign — that try to insert themselves in the U.S. political discourse and influence the election. But social media companies face broader threats around misinformation and voter suppression that at times come from President Donald Trump himself.
The latest network Facebook removed became active before the 2018 midterm elections and went dormant until June, when the accounts began posting on topics including the coronavirus pandemic, criticism of the Democratic Party and its nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as praise for Trump and other Republicans.
Wedding before the storm: Delta speeds up couple's nuptials
ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — Hurricane Delta sped up one Louisiana couple's wedding by a few days but judging by the smiles on the bride and groom it certainly didn't dampen the affair.
Ian and Taylor Gaspard from Abbeville were supposed to get married on Saturday, Oct. 10 with 300 people to wish them well inside the Saint Mary Magdalen Church, a scenic brick building in the town’s center surrounded by green lawn and oak trees.
But Hurricane Delta had other plans.
After watching the hurricane slowly make its way toward Louisiana — and after a few of what Taylor describes as bridal hysterics — they swiftly changed gears and held the wedding at the church on Thursday with friends and family in attendance. The skies were grey but the rain held off while the wedding party gathered. The streets outside were largely deserted as residents finished up last-minute storm preparations or evacuated.
“It wasn’t supposed to be coming to us and then all of a sudden it was supposed to be coming, like, right to us,” said Taylor.
“So, of course, I got hysterical and my little superman here came in and saved the day,” she said, gesturing to her beaming husband. In her hands she held a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
She said her husband and her older sister improvised to speed up the ceremony at the church, which is just a few miles inland.
“Within 16 hours they threw an entire wedding together, and it’s beautiful. I can’t ask for better,” she said. “At the end of the day we just wanted to get married and it was important that we did it in the church because that was important to our parents and our faith."
Speaking after the church service, her mother Linda Choate said it was beautiful.
“She just wanted to be absolutely perfect for her groom. It was very important for her that she did get married in the church and when that almost didn’t happen she was so distraught,” she said. “They asked ‘Father, can we please do this before you have to evacuate?’ and he said ‘today!’"
The groom, who could not stop smiling after the service, said he reassured his bride that it would all work out.
And it did.
2 former eBay employees plead guilty in harassment scheme
BOSTON (AP) — Two former eBay Inc. employees pleaded guilty Thursday to their roles in a campaign to terrorize a publisher and editor of an online newsletter critical of the company with a scheme that included live spiders and other disturbing deliveries sent to their home.
Stephanie Popp, former senior manager of global intelligence; and Veronica Zea, a former eBay contractor who worked as an intelligence analyst in eBay’s Global Intelligence Center, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses. They are scheduled to be sentenced in February.
They are among seven former eBay employees charged in the scheme that involved other anonymous deliveries sent to the couple's home, including a funeral wreath and a bloody pig Halloween mask. Three others are expected to plead guilty later this month
The employees also sent pornographic magazines with the husband’s name on them to their neighbor’s house, planned to break into the couple’s garage to install a GPS device on their car, and posted the couple’s names and address online, advertising things like yard sales and encouraging strangers to knock on the door if the pair wasn’t outside, officials said.
The couple was targeted after their newsletter published an article about a lawsuit filed by eBay accusing Amazon of poaching its sellers, investigators said.
Family of woman mistakenly declared dead sues Michigan city
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The lawyer for the family of a suburban Detroit woman who was found to be alive after being pronounced dead filed a $50 million lawsuit Thursday against a suburban Detroit community and four of its first responders.
Timesha Beauchamp, 20, was placed in a body bag and “left without oxygen for 4 hours, suffering hypoxic brain damage,” attorney Geoffrey Fieger said in a release announcing the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit.
Fieger said she remains in critical condition.
Beauchamp has cerebral palsy and her family called 911 on Aug. 23 because of what appeared to be serious breathing problems. Emergency medical technicians and paramedics responded to their Southfield home.
A doctor at a Southfield hospital who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.
Beauchamp wasn’t taken to a hospital until hour later when Cole Funeral Home in Detroit called 911. The state has said funeral home staff actually saw her chest moving earlier when they picked up the body at the Southfield home.
Beauchamp’s family said they were assured by the medical crew that she was dead.
“All of this could have been avoided, had more care been taken,” Fieger said in his release.
Youth sports won't compete in New Mexico this year
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — High school students won't be able to compete in any sports this fall or winter after state officials clarified Thursday that they won't amend a state health order banning school sports this year.
“We didn’t update the public health order to ever permit us or K-12 games or competitions, this fall. We were very clear about that. We didn’t amend the order to do that, and that includes club sports," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.
Coaches of non-contact sports like volleyball, golf and cross-country were so upbeat about returning to competition that a season's worth of matches was already scheduled and teams were holding practices earlier in the week. School officials in Pojojuaque were making contingency plans for the possibility of fans attending the matches in-person.
“Today’s announcement by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to cancel fall sports is disappointing for our athletes, coaches, students, and supporters,” Albuquerque Public Schools interim Superintendent Scott Elder said. “We’re sorry for the disappointment so many are experiencing today. It may seem as if this pandemic will last forever, but it won’t, and when the time comes, we will be prepared to pick up where we left off with a new appreciation for our health, friendships, and freedoms.”
High school athletes are still allowed to practice under restrictions in groups of 10 or less, including a coach. Scrimmages are prohibited. Masks are required.
College athletics including contact sports such as football at the University of New Mexico have been allowed to go forward after officials there agreed to a rigorous and expensive testing strategy to monitor potential outbreaks.
High school coaches fear that athletes are losing an incentive to get good grades, which are required to participate in school sports. All public high schools in New Mexico are currently online, and many students have failed to adjust.
According to the New Mexico Activities Association, 70 percent of student athletes had at least one failing grade in September.
Tensions rise as virus cases surge in Wisconsin, Dakotas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A surge of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and the Dakotas is forcing a scramble for hospital beds and raising political tensions, as the Upper Midwest and Plains emerge as one of the nation’s most troubling hot spots.
The three states now lead all others in new cases per capita, after months in which many politicians and residents rejected mask requirements while downplaying the risks of the disease that has now killed over 210,000 Americans.
“It’s an emotional roller coaster,” said Melissa Resch, a nurse at Wisconsin’s Aspirus Wausau Hospital, which is working to add beds and reassign staff to keep up with a rising caseload of virus patients, many gravely ill.
“Just yesterday I had a patient say, ’It’s OK, you guys took good care of me, but it’s OK to let me go,'” Resch said. “I’ve cried with the respiratory unit, I’ve cried with managers. I cry at home. I’ve seen nurses crying openly in the hallway.”
The efforts to combat the quickening spread of the virus in the Midwest and Plains states are starting to recall the scenes that played out in other parts of the country over the past several months.
In the spring, New York City rushed to erect field hospitals as emergency rooms were flooded with desperately ill patients. Then, as Northeastern states got a handle on the outbreak, it spread to Sun Belt states like Arizona, Texas and California over the summer. It then moved into the Midwest.
“What worries me is we haven’t learned our lessons,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. He cited data, compiled by the company Premise, showing mask usage at 39% in Wisconsin and 45% in the Dakotas, both below the U.S. average of 50%.
“People let down their guard. They said, ‘It’s not us. It’s big cities,’" Mokdad said. “But eventually, like any other virus, it’s going to spread. Nobody lives in a bubble in this country."
In North Dakota, which does not require residents to wear masks and whose 770 new cases per 100,000 residents are the highest in the country, 24 more deaths were reported Wednesday, triple the state’s previous single-day record.
In Wisconsin, health officials plan to open a field hospital next week at the state fairgrounds to prevent health care centers from being overwhelmed by virus cases, even as state Republicans challenge Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate in court.
“We hoped this day wouldn’t come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different, more dire place today, and our health care systems are beginning to become overwhelmed,” Evers said.
The state surpassed 3,000 new virus cases for the first time on Thursday, more than 200 above its previous daily record, set earlier this month.
South Dakota set records Thursday for active cases, hospitalizations and new deaths, with 14. A small hospital that serves the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe transferred two virus patients out of state after administrators at 14 other facilities said they were diverting patients
Woman who tried to fake death pleads guilty to charge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who conspired to fake her death at the New River Gorge has pleaded guilty to a federal charge, authorities said.
Julie M. Wheeler, 44, of Beaver faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced in January for conspiring to obstruct justice, news outlets reported, citing a statement Wednesday from the U.S. attorney’s office.
Prosecutors said Wheeler admitted to conspiring with her husband, Rodney Wheeler, to fake her death at the New River Gorge by pretending she plummeted from an overlook as part of a scheme to keep her out of having to go to prison in a health care fraud case. Wheeler's husband told authorities on May 31 that she had fallen from the main overlook at New River Gorge National River, prompting a massive search and rescue operation.
Two days later, West Virginia State Police found Wheeler hiding in a closet of her home.
Wheeler was sentenced in June to 42 months in prison for health care fraud related to overbilling and ordered to pay more than $289,000 in restitution, authorities said.
Wheeler’s husband is expected to go on trial in the case next month.
