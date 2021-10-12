Deputy rescues juvenile from canal
POWELL (WNE) — An off-duty Park County Sheriff’s deputy jumped into action to rescue a juvenile from an irrigation canal on Sunday.
The juvenile and another youth had crashed their UTV into a lateral canal shortly after 11 a.m., not far from the intersection of Road 11 and U.S. Highway 14-A west of Powell.
“The vehicle had been traveling eastbound on the canal road at a rate of speed too high to safely complete a right-hand turn,” Charla Baugher Torczon, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said in a Thursday news release.
The off-road vehicle went into the lateral — which is smaller than the nearby Garland Canal — and rolled over. The UTV came to a rest on its top, with the entire cab underwater, Torczon said. The juvenile driver of the vehicle was able to make it safely to shore on their own, but the juvenile passenger was unable to get out.
An off-duty deputy saw a passerby signaling for help and found the passenger still seat-belted into the submerged UTV, “trapped with just their mouth and nose above water,” Torczon said. The deputy then jumped into the canal, went under the UTV to release the seatbelt and got the juvenile to shore, she said.
Park County Undersheriff Andy Varian later praised the officer’s actions in a department-wide email.
“This deputy’s decision to react quickly and save the juvenile from possibly drowning showed outstanding courage and decisiveness,” Varian wrote.
———
Gas prices up by 2.8 cents in last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have risen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.46 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. and stand $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.01 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.94, a difference of 93 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago.
———
Six fires prompt Shoshone National Forest warning
RIVERTON (WNE) — Six human-caused fires have started over the past week in the Shoshone National Forest, officials said in a public alert this week.
The statement outlined “fall safety reminders” for forest users, many of whom tend to “use warming fires as the weather turns colder.”
“Fall is a popular time for recreational use,” the SNF said. “(But) this year, vegetation remains dry. ... If you decide to build a campfire, ensure it is in a safe area away from tents, structures, and low hanging vegetation.”
The statement says campfires should be built using stone or metal rings to prevent easy spreading, and fires should never be left unattended.
“Unattended or abandoned campfires often cause wildfires,” the news release said. “Always ensure it is properly doused with water. All areas of the campfire must be cold to the touch before it is considered safe to leave.”
Officials also pointed to human-bear conflicts that already have been recorded this hunting season.
Bears are currently in “hyperphagia,” the release said, meaning they are “trying to intake as many calories as they can prior to hibernation.”
“This can often lead to human-bear interactions,” the press release states. “Proper food storage is essential.”
