Governor’s office hosting series of mental health webinars
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming’s top official is continuing ongoing work to reduce stigma around mental health issues and improve resiliency in Wyoming communities, according to his staff.
Following the Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office is offering a series of webinars focused on topics like self-healing communities; protective factors and the social and emotional competence of children; and social determinants of health and prevention.
The webinars continue into February, and possibly longer. All are free and open to the public.
The next event is scheduled for Jan. 23, and is titled “Protective Factors Deep Dive-Knowledge of Parenting and Child Development.”
“We will continue the webinar series throughout the year, with events and dates to be announced,” Jen Davis, senior policy advisor for human services for Gordon’s office, said in an interview with the WTE.
Webinar registration is linked on a new website designed to be a clearinghouse for mental health issues in Wyoming. Also on the site is a recording of Gordon’s October Mental Health Summit.
The website is at sites.google.com/wyo.gov/governors-mental- health-summit/home.
This story was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Children used to help steal items
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with theft after Cody Police received reports of a man and two children walking out of Walmart with two shopping carts full of merchandise without paying for it.
Bridger C. Wilson, 22, was charged with one count of felony theft after allegedly stealing more than $1,800 worth of items, which included food, toys, a tool box and other items, the affidavit said.
Felony theft is punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Cody Police Officer John Harris wrote in the affidavit that upon arrival at the scene, he saw Wilson and two male children, one who was 11 years old and one who was 8 years old, standing outside of the store at the west entrance.
“I observed ... two carts overflowing with merchandise,” Harris wrote in the affidavit.
“Wilson stated he paid for everything but threw his receipt away in a trash can inside the store,” the affidavit said.
A review of the security footage showed Wilson sitting on a bench near the west exit while the two boys attempted to push their shopping carts through an unattended check-out aisle.
“When the boys realized they couldn’t exit the register aisle, they backed up and pushed the carts to the entrance/exit area where Wilson was sitting,” the affidavit said. “The boys pushed the carts out of the west exit/entrance, and Wilson stood up and walked out of the store with the boys and the carts.”
Wilson was subsequently arrested and given a $2,500 cash/surety bond on Dec. 23, which he posted shortly afterwards.
He now faces further proceedings in Park County Circuit Court.
This story was published on Jan. 18, 2023.
School superintendent starts video series for transparency
POWELL (WNE) — Park County School District 1 Superintendent Jay Curtis posted a video to the PCSD1 Facebook page Tuesday afternoon updating the public on student and teacher recognitions, current work within the district, misunderstandings and rumors.
The video was the first of many that Curtis said he will be posting in an effort to improve district communication with the public.
Notably, Curtis addressed a persistent rumor that the school district had installed litter boxes in the schools for students who identify as animals. He said the school has done no such thing.
Curtis encourages members of the community who have questions or concerns they would like him to discuss in a video to reach out via JRCurtis@pcsd1.org.
This story was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Weather leads to rescheduling of local sextortion film screening
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Wednesday night’s screening in Cheyenne of the documentary “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic” has been canceled due inclement weather. Laramie County Community College closed early due to the winter storm.
The new date and time is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at LCCC. The Laramie showing is still scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Laramie High School.
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wyoming Division of Victim Services to screen the film in communities across Wyoming in the coming months.
Each event will include a screening of the film, followed by a panel discussion on current trends in Wyoming and tips on how to keep children safer. The following is a list of tentative dates and locations:
Jan. 19: 6 p.m., Laramie High School, Laramie .
Jan. 24: 6 p.m., Laramie County Community College, Cheyenne
Feb. 1: 6 p.m., Cody Auditorium, Cody
Feb. 2: Sheridan
March 21: Fort Washakie/Riverton
March 22: Lander
April 4: Casper
April 5: Gillette
May 22: Rock Springs
May 23: Evanston
If you are interested in hosting the film in your community, contact the United States Attorney’s Office’s Victim/Witness Coordinator Yulonda Candelario at 307-772-2124.
This story was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Americans for Prosperity opens HQ in Sundance
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Sundance will soon play host to the headquarters of the newest chapter of Americans for Prosperity (AFP), a grassroots political advocacy group that will now have a presence in 36 states.
Heading up the Wyoming chapter as its new state director will be Tyler Lindholm, who says he is thrilled to be following up the success of making Sundance the smallest town in America to host a congressional office with the creation of a state headquarters for a national nonprofit organization.
Formerly the state representative for Crook County, Lindholm has since served as the state director for U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis.
AFP was founded in 2004 as a conservative advocacy group with a mission to advocate for long-term solutions for the country’s biggest problems that prevent people from realizing their potential — from unsustainable government spending to a broken immigration system and a rigged economy. Its core goals are to promote free markets, individual liberty and limited government.
AFP-Wyoming was slated to officially open for business on January 17. Lindholm said he is still looking for a location for the headquarters – as long as it’s in Sundance, he said.
“I am thrilled to lead AFP’s Wyoming chapter as we work to cut regulation and expand access to economic opportunity across our state,” said Lindholm in a press release announcing his new role.
Lindholm can be reached via media@afphq.org or 307-282-0968.
This story was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
EPA: Dyno Nobel resolves emergency release violations
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday an Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act settlement with Dyno Nobel Inc., resolving alleged violations at the company’s ammonium nitrate production facility in Cheyenne.
Under the terms of a Consent Agreement and Final Order filed in November, the company has paid a $20,352 penalty to address EPA’s allegations that it failed to comply with requirements to notify the local emergency planning committee about past hazardous chemical releases at their facility at 8305 Otto Road.
“Facilities that store hazardous materials like anhydrous ammonia have an obligation to follow regulations designed to protect our communities and environment from potentially catastrophic consequences of accidents,” said Suzanne Bohan, director of EPA Region 8’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, in a news release. “Failure to comply with the law puts first responders and members of the surrounding community in harm’s way.”
EPA conducted an inspection at the facility and found the company failed to submit required written notifications of anhydrous ammonia releases to the Laramie County Emergency Management Agency on two separate occasions, in violation of EPCRA requirements.
Although Dyno Nobel did provide immediate notification to the local agency about the occurrence of each of these events, as required by EPCRA, the company failed to provide the required written follow-up notifications to specify any actions taken to address and contain a release and specifically identify any known or anticipated health risks associated with the release.
Dyno Nobel’s Cheyenne facility is subject to EPCRA chemical emergency release notification regulations because it produces and stores anhydrous ammonia, which qualifies as an “extremely hazardous substance” under EPCRA, according to the EPA news release.
This story was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Yellowstone Regional Airport yearly enplanements steady despite loss of Delta Airlines
CODY(WNE) — Despite the exodus of Delta Airlines from Cody, enplanements at Yellowstone Regional Airport in 2022 were consistent with 2021 numbers.
YRA Director Aaron Buck reported 37,637 enplanements in 2022 during the Jan. 11 board meeting. This is 291 more than the 2021 total.
“Even without Delta, we were able to retain pretty much the same amount of passengers,” he said.
Buck noted the airport’s enplanement numbers were helped by the fact that the Jackson Hole Airport’s runway was closed from April 11 to June 27 for runway reconstruction. YRA offered extra flights during this time, he said.
As usual, the summer season brought the most enplanements to YRA, with June 2022 bringing a high of 4,500, according to the report Buck provided to board members. It was closely followed by May with 4,356. February brought the fewest monthly enplanements, with only 2,044.
However, February also brought the largest year-to-year increase in monthly enplanements, with a 146% increase from just 830 in February of 2021.
July brought the largest year-to-year decrease in monthly enplanements, with numbers dropping nearly 41% from 6,275 in 2021 to 3,734 in 2022.
The airport’s 2022 enplanement numbers are impressive considering there is only one commercial air provider this year, Buck said. While United Express continues to offer daily flights out of YRA, Delta Connection is no longer providing service.
In 2021, Delta Connection accounted for 5,363 enplanements.
Delta announced it would not be returning to YRA in late 2021. The airline informed Buck that not enough business clientele traveled to YRA, and business clientele provided Delta a better margin of profit than the leisure market.
Buck has said YRA is actively pursuing the return of Delta Airlines to the airport as soon as the summer of 2023.
This story was published on Jan. 17, 2023.
Sentence suspended for man found transporting 400 pounds of marijuana
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A man who was arrested after a search of his van revealed he was transporting an estimated 400 lbs of marijuana has been given a suspended sentence on a possession charge.
On January 16, 2021, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper located in Crook County was contacted by another trooper who said she had stopped a van on Hwy 50 near Gillette and became suspicious of criminal activity, specifically the transportation of controlled substances. However, she did not have a K-9 available and was denied consent to perform a search.
The second trooper said that based on the information provided him, he had reason to suspect the driver was involved in narcotics trafficking.
He located the suspect vehicle near milepost 172 on I-90 and observed it crossing lanes without signaling, with no apparent reason for the driver to change lanes. The suspect continued for approximately three miles before pulling to the shoulder and coming to a stop.
The trooper reports making contact with the driver, Timothy Viane.
Another trooper who had arrived on scene issued a written warning to Viane for failing to signal a lane change. As he was working on this, a K-9 was deployed on the suspect vehicle.
The K-9 allegedly alerted to the odor of a controlled substance. A search of the van revealed 22 boxes, all of which contained suspected marijuana in plant form.
The boxes were allegedly labeled with the number of vacuum sealed packages inside. They contained 351 packages for a total weight of over 400 lbs.
Viane pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Judge Stuart S. Healy III sentenced him to between three and five years in a state penal institution, suspended pending completion of three years of supervised probation.
This story was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Compact bills addressing mental health services pass through Senate
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two bills addressing mental health services and counselor shortages passed through the Senate on third reading on Wednesday.
Both pieces of legislation were sponsored by the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee, and are highly supported by health care advocates hoping to provide better access to residents.
The Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact bill was approved 23-7-1 on third reading.
It authorizes temporary in-person and telemedicine- based psychology services by psychologists not licensed to practice in Wyoming, and allows participation in the compact.
Wyoming-licensed psychologists would also have the opportunity to practice in other states in the compact under Senate File 26.
A similar bill was passed on third reading pertaining to professional counselors.
Senate File 10 also will head to the House after a 23-7-1 vote.
It enters into a compact with states to allow professional counselors licensed in one state to exercise multistage licensure. For out-of-state counselors interested in practicing in Wyoming, they must adhere to the laws and regulations of the state.
This story was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
