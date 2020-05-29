Tough words, little drama, familiar champ in virtual bee
The upstart ex-spellers who launched an online spelling bee to fill the void left by the canceled Scripps National Spelling Bee had little trouble running an efficient, and sufficiently challenging, competition.
Replicating the drama of the ESPN-televised national finals wasn't quite as easy.
Thursday night's winner, Navneeth Murali, was no surprise. The 14-year-old eighth-grader from Edison, New Jersey, came in with the most extensive spelling resume of anyone in the bee. When the two other remaining spellers misspelled words back to back before his turn, victory in the closest thing to a national spelling bee in this pandemic-disrupted year was his for the taking.
He didn't back down.
Navneeth went through the motions of making sure he understood everything about the winning word, Karoshthi — an ancient, cursive script of Aramaic origin used in India and elsewhere in central Asia — before he started to spell. He plowed through it quickly and confidently, as he had all night.
“That is correct,” SpellPundit co-founder Shourav Dasari told the assembled spellers over Zoom, “so, yeah, you’re the champion of the SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee.”
“Thank you,” Navneeth deadpanned.
Then the digital confetti fell — sort of. Shourav, a high school junior just three years removed from his own close call at the National Spelling Bee, shared his computer screen, which briefly flashed a silent, pixelated image of confetti falling. A few clicks later and he brought the confetti back, this time with fake crowd noise.
Grand Canyon to fully open South Rim entrance in June
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The Grand Canyon is expanding access to its more popular South Rim entrance and planning to let visitors in around the clock next month after it shuttered temporarily over coronavirus concerns.
The entrance station will be open from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m., starting Friday until June 5 when the national park will drop restrictions on the hours. The canyon's North Rim also will reopen June 5, though the campground will be closed until July 1 because of construction.
Park concessionaires will start reopening lodging in June, the park said Thursday.
The Grand Canyon’s East Rim entrance, which goes through the Navajo Nation, will remain closed along with the Desert View Watchtower and the nearby campground.
For now, visitors can hike down into the canyon and camp in the more remote areas, but no new overnight permits for the inner canyon will be issued. Food and drink services also are limited. Visitors are encouraged to leave after sunset.
Rafting trips down the Colorado River are scheduled to resume June 14. Private trips that were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic are scheduled for the same launch day in 2022.
Man charged for $317M sale of virus masks that didn't exist
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was charged in federal court Thursday with trying to swindle a foreign government out of $317 million by promising to sell it face masks to protect against the coronavirus with a huge shipment that never existed.
Paul Penn faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted of criminal attempt and conspiracy, according to documents filed by prosecutors in U.S. District Court in Savannah.
Prosecutors said Penn and at least two partners negotiated a deal between March and April to sell 50 million N95 respirator masks to a foreign government. Prosecutors did not identity the government involved.
The sellers never had the masks, prosecutors said in a court filing, yet they persuaded the foreign government to wire $317 million to a bank account. Prosecutors said the sales price was five times the market value for the masks.
The U.S. Secret Service stopped the transaction before it could be completed, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine of the Southern District of Georgia.
“Using a worldwide pandemic as an opportunity to take advantage of those searching for badly needed personal protective equipment is reprehensible," Christine said in a statement. He pledged that federal authorities "will aggressively seek out any fraudsters who exploit this crisis as a way to make a quick buck.”
Hawaii governor to extend traveler quarantine past June
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Thursday said he would extend the state's 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers arriving in the state beyond June 30.
The state mandated the quarantine beginning on March 26 to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor told a joint online press conference held with the state's four county mayors that an official announcement on the extension would be made later.
Ige said he's been working with the mayors on lifting a separate 14-day quarantine requirement for people traveling between Hawaii's islands. He said a decision would be coming within the next few days.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he wants to make sure steps are taken to control the virus.
"I'm willing to open up with necessary safeguards to prevent spread between islands," Victorino said.
The pandemic has bludgeoned Hawaii’s economy, triggering what University of Hawaii economists called “the sharpest and deepest economic downturn in the state’s modern history.”
Hawaii instituted a stay-at-home order and closed dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and other businesses in March to slow the spread of the virus. The state then followed with the traveler quarantine, which effectively shut off the flow of visitors who fuel the state’s biggest industry, tourism. Unemployment hit 22.3% in April, among the highest rates in the country.
The number of travelers arriving in Hawaii fell to 4,564 last month compared to 856,250 in April 2019, the Hawaii Tourism Authority said. That’s a 99.5% decline.
'Feisty' 103-year-old survives virus, celebrates with beer
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — “Feisty" is the way Shelley Gunn describes her 103-year-old grandmother.
That quality shone through earlier this month when the Massachusetts woman's beloved centenarian grandmother, Jennie Stejna, came back from the brink of death to survive a bout with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has ravaged older Americans.
“She always had that feisty fighting spirit,” Gunn, who recently moved to Easton from Washington state, told The Enterprise of Brockton. “She didn’t give up.”
Three weeks ago, Stejna was the first person to test positive for the coronavirus at her nursing home, Life Care Center of Wilbraham.
The outlook was grim. As Stejna’s condition worsened, Gunn, her husband, Adam, and 4-year-old daughter, Violet, called to say what they thought were their final goodbyes. Gunn thanked Stejna for everything she had done for her. When Adam Gunn asked if Stejna was ready to go to heaven, she replied, “Hell, yes.”
But on May 13, Gunn got the news that Stejna had recovered.
“We’re truly very thankful,” Gunn said.
To celebrate, Stejna enjoyed an ice cold beer, something she loved but hadn’t had in a long time, Gunn said.
Court orders defiant Michigan barber to close his shop
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan court on Thursday ordered a barber to close his shop and stop defying the state's coronavirus restrictions, though he vowed to keep cutting hair.
The Michigan appeals court overturned a decision by a Shiawassee County judge and directed him to sign an injunction sought by state regulators.
Karl Manke, 77, said he's not backing down. He told The Associated Press that he got the news while cutting someone's hair and he doesn't intend to comply with it.
“I could care less,” he said by phone from his shop in Owosso, about 70 miles northwest of Detroit. “If they want to put me in jail, put me in jail. ... I will be governed — fair governing — but not ruled. This is a police state action.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has kept barbershops and hair salons closed for weeks, citing a high risk of virus transmission as stylists cut hair and people wait for their turn.
“Uncontroverted evidence clearly revealed that COVID-19 is a highly communicable illness,” the appeals court said in a 2-1 decision. “Uncontroverted evidence revealed that COVID-19 is spread by infected persons showing no symptoms that could serve to warn others of the possibility of infection.”
Manke's attorney, David Kallman, later asked the Michigan Supreme Court to intervene.
Manke reopened his shop on May 4, saying he needed to make money and declaring that the “government is not my mother.” He has been ticketed for violating Whitmer's orders. Separate from the court case, he's had his shop and barber's licenses suspended. Nonetheless, customers have traveled from all over the state to get a haircut and endorse his defiance.
Mississippi mayor flouts calls to resign over Floyd comments
PETAL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor who sparked outrage when he said he “didn’t see anything unreasonable” about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody is resisting calls to resign, including from his own town's board of aldermen.
“Why in the world would anyone choose to become a police officer in our society today?” Petal Mayor Hal Marx tweeted Tuesday, the day four Minneapolis police officers were fired. The 46-year-old Floyd, a black man, was handcuffed and pleading for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck Monday.
In a follow-up tweet, the Republican directly referenced the Floyd case, saying he “didn't see anything unreasonable”: "If you can say you can't breathe, you're breathing. Most likely that man died of overdose or heart attack. Video doesn't show his resistance that got him in that position. Police being crucified.”
Javon Patterson, an offensive lineman with the Indianapolis Colts, and Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Alford both criticized Marx on social media.
“You know as a former resident of Petal ... this is truly disturbing to see,” Patterson tweeted, attaching a screenshot of a Facebook post where Marx again said, “If you can talk you can breathe.”
"How could you watch this disturbing video and make such an idiotic comment. But this guy is supposed to be the leader of ‘the friendly city,'” Alford, a Petal High School alumnus, wrote on Facebook. “This is why it's important to vote people. You don't want people like Mayor Hal Marx in charge.”
The Petal Board of Aldermen held a special meeting Thursday, voting unanimously to ask for Marx's resignation, the Clarion Ledger reported.
At Thursday's meeting, he said he and his family had received death threats and called people asking for resignation bullies.
“I will never surrender to the mob mentality,” he said. In Mississippi, elected officials can only be removed form office if they've committed felonies, the Clarion Ledger reported.
No mask, no service
NEW YORK (AP) — Store owners who require customers to wear face coverings will now be backed up by an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The promised executive order authorizing businesses to deny entry to people without face covering comes as outbreak-related restrictions on shops are beginning to loosen, though not yet in New York City.
“We’re giving the store owners the right to say, ‘If you’re not wearing a mask, you can’t come in.’” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “That store owner has a right to protect themselves. That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store.”
Many stores already require people to wear masks to enter, but Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said the right of business owners to do that had not been made explicit in law. He said the order also gives local police the ability to enforce the rule.
Suits accuse retail chains of flooding Ohio with painkillers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Five retail chains flooded two Ohio counties with tens of millions of prescription painkillers through their pharmacies while taking few if any steps to stop drugs from being illegally diverted, according to updated lawsuits unsealed in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.
The counties are Lake and Trumbull in northeast Ohio. Their lawsuits made public Wednesday allege CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and Giant Eagle helped fuel a national drug crisis that resulted in more than 430,000 deaths since 2000.
The counties' complaints are scheduled for trial in May 2021 before U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who is overseeing more than 2,000 lawsuits filed by governments, tribal authorities and others in Cleveland.
Their lawsuits are the first to target retail chains as both distributors and dispensers of prescription painkillers.
Ohio's much larger Cuyahoga and Summit counties settled a lawsuit against drug manufacturers and distributors ahead of trial last November for $260 million.
A trial for claims by Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, and Summit County, which includes Akron, against retail chains is scheduled for November. Pharmacies are not part of that complaint after an appeals court sided with the companies, saying Polster improperly included them.
According to the latest lawsuits, the chain's pharmacies bought more than 61 million oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, painkillers most frequently diverted and abused, in Lake County between 2006 and 2014. That is roughly 266 pills for every Lake County resident during that period. The chains' Trumbull County pharmacies received 67 million of those pills, roughly 320 pills for every resident.
“They were keenly aware of the oversupply of prescription opioids through the extensive data and information they developed and maintained as both distributors and retail sellers of opioids," the lawsuits claim.
The companies “facilitated the supply of far more opioids that could have been justified to serve a legitimate market,” the lawsuits said.
Texas jail says guards didn't notice inmate giving birth
DALLAS (AP) — A woman managed to go into labor and give birth alone in a Texas jail cell without any corrections officers noticing until after she had delivered the child, a sheriff's official said Thursday.
The woman had the baby in a Fort Worth jail cell on May 17, according to Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Gabbert.
The woman “did not immediately disclose the birth, but the baby was soon discovered by a corrections officer” and both were taken to a hospital, Gabbert said. She could not immediately provide information about the health of the mother and child.
Jail staff knew the woman was pregnant and had been checking on her regularly, Gabbert said, without specifying the frequency of those checks or whether they knew her due date.
She declined to identify the mother and would not answer several questions about the birth including how the woman could have gone into labor and delivered a child without it coming to the guards' attention. Jail staff don't know how long the labor lasted “due to the mother not notifying corrections staff of the impending birth,” Gabbert said.
The sheriff's internal affairs department is investigating the birth but there is no indication of wrongdoing by jail staff, Gabbert said.
The mother has been held in jail without bond since January on charges of assaulting a family member and injuring a child, elderly or disabled person, Gabbert said. The delivery was first reported by the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.
Texas constable mistakenly killed by deputy
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (AP) — A Texas deputy mistakenly shot and killed another responding officer early Friday while searching a home after a neighbor reported a suspicious person in the area, authorities said.
The shooting happened in the Sienna Plantation subdivision in Missouri City, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of Houston.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said a neighbor called police to report that someone suspicious was running in the area. Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies and Deputy Constable Caleb Rule responded, he said.
The officers came upon an unoccupied home with an unlocked door and entered to search it, he said. While searching the home, a deputy fatally shot Rule, mistaking him for an intruder, Nehls said.
“What else do you say? You’ve got to pray for everybody — just a tragic, tragic scene here,” the sheriff said early Friday.
Before joining the constable's office, Rule worked at the Missouri City Police Department, authorities said.
The deputy, whose name has not been released, was placed on leave, as per department policy in deputy-involved shootings, and an investigation into the shooting was underway, Nehls said.
