2 dead in Delaware after wind tips lift 120 feet in air
BETHANY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Two men in Delaware died Monday after a strong wind tipped over a lift that was holding them about 120 feet in the air, authorities said.
State police said the men were installing an antenna on a water tower in Bethany Beach when a strong wind caused the lift holding them to tip over. The lift became tangled in surrounding electrical wires as it fell to the ground.
A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Puerto Rico, were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities withheld their names pending notification of family members.
Man guilty in scheme to ship military boats to China
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese man has been convicted in Florida in a scheme to buy and ship inflatable military boats from the United States to China.
Ge Songtao, 50, pleaded guilty Monday in Jacksonville federal court to conspiring to submit false export information to fraudulently export maritime raiding craft and engines to China and to attempting to fraudulently export that equipment, according to court records.
He faces up to 15 years in prison. No sentencing date was immediately announced.
Ge Songtao was the chairman of a Chinese company called Shanghai Breeze Technology Co. Ltd. when one of his U.S.-based employees, Yang Yang, attempted to order seven combat rubber raiding craft equipped with engines that can operate using gasoline, diesel fuel or jet fuel, according to the plea agreement. These vessels and multifuel engines are used by the U.S. military and can be launched from a submarine or dropped by an aircraft. No comparable engine is manufactured in China.
When the U.S. manufacturer suggested that Yang purchase cheaper gasoline-fueled engines, she insisted on the military-model multifuel engines, prosecutors said. Yang falsely told the manufacturer that her customer was based in Hong Kong rather than Shanghai, fearing the U.S. company would be less likely to sell to a company in mainland China, officials said.
To facilitate the purchase, Ge Songtao arranged wire transfers to a separate company in Hong Kong, which wired more than $110,000 to the U.S. manufacturer. He also coordinated plans to send an employee to Hong Kong to receive the raiding craft and engines and then send the equipment to mainland China.
US surgeon general pleads not guilty to Hawaii citation
HONOLULU (AP) — A lawyer for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams pleaded not guilty Monday on behalf of the official who was cited by Honolulu police for being in a closed park during a trip to help Hawaii cope with a spike in coronavirus cases.
Adams didn’t travel to Hawaii for the arraignment.
Adams' aide Dennis Anderson-Villaluz, who was also cited in August, also pleaded not guilty to violating the emergency order.
When an officer found them, the mayor had closed all beach parks to prevent gatherings of people. Adams was taking photos at Kualoa Regional Park on Oahu's northeastern coast, according to the citation.
Adams told the officer he was visiting Hawaii to work with the governor on COVID-19 and didn’t know parks were closed.
“It’s an embarrassment to the state,” Adams' Honolulu defense attorney, Michael Green, said after Monday's hearing. “They’re treating him like he brought the pandemic here.”
Government officials had waived for Adams a requirement that travelers to Hawaii quarantine for 14 days because he was helping the state, Green said.
“I’m not suggesting for a minute that because he’s the surgeon general ... his rights are any greater than other citizen,” Green said. “But he shouldn't be treated worse because of that status. And that’s exactly what they’re doing.”
Louisiana man gets 25 years for torching 3 Black churches
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who admitted to burning down three predominantly African American churches to promote himself as a “black metal” musician was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay the churches $2.6 million.
U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays of Lafayette sentenced Holden Matthews, giving the 23-year-old man credit for 18 months he already spent in jail, U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a news release.
“Matthews admitted to setting the fires because of the religious character of these buildings, in an effort to raise his profile as a ‘Black Metal’ musician by copying similar crimes committed in Norway in the 1990s,” the statement said.
Matthews had shown interest in “black metal,” an extreme subgenre of heavy metal, according to authorities. The music has been linked, in some instances, to fires at Christian churches in Norway.
Matthews told the judge, pastors and congregations of the three Baptist churches that he was deeply sorry and wanted them to know he had recovered his faith in God, The Advocate reported.
He had pleaded guilty to both state and federal charges. Summerhays said that when Matthews is sentenced in state court, that judge may order the sentence to be served at the same time as the federal one.
Matthews pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of violating the Church Arson Prevention Act and to one of using fire to commit a federal felony.
Summerhays ordered him to pay $1.1 million in restitution to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church and $970,213.30 to Greater Union Baptist Church, both in Opelousas, and $590,246 to St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Port Barre.
Antiquities recovered in 2015 in NYC given back to Pakistan
NEW YORK (AP) — Religious relics and sculptures dating to the 2nd century that were recovered by authorities in 2015 were turned over Monday to representatives of the government of Pakistan.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. held a repatriation ceremony for 45 objects that were among those recovered in New York City when search warrants were executed against a suspect in the trafficking of the illegal exportation of artifacts from countries including Pakistan, India and Afghanistan.
Another five had been returned to India in August.
The Manhattan district attorney's office and the federal government have investigative units that work on recovering stolen antiquities and returning them to their rightful origins.
Last year, Vance's office repatriated a gilded coffin that had been on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art after it was determined the piece had been looted from Egypt and sold under false documentation.
Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings
Bail was set at $2 million on Monday for a 17-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two men during an August protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the father of one victim told the court the teen “thinks he's above the law" and would disappear if freed before the trial.
Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, is charged with fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a protest over a police shooting in August. He is also charged with wounding a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.
Rittenhouse turned himself in to police in Antioch the morning after the Aug. 25 shootings. He was extradited to Wisconsin on Friday and made his initial court appearance in Kenosha County on Monday afternoon.
In addition to the homicide charges, Rittenhouse faces counts of attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm.
His attorney, Mark Richards, asked Court Commissioner Loren Keating to set bail at $750,000 and place Rittenhouse on electronic monitoring, arguing that the protesters had attacked the teen that night and that Rittenhouse had fired in self-defense.
Richards also argued that Rittenhouse tried to turn himself in seconds after the shootings but officers ignored him. Video showed Rittenhouse walk past police vehicles with an assault-style weapon slung over his shoulder and his hands in the air. No one stopped him even though protesters could be heard screaming that he had just shot people. Police later explained that they didn't arrest him at the scene because it was chaotic.
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger asked for $2 million bond, noting that Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted of the homicide charges, which makes him a flight risk.
“The defendant doesn't want to be here and if released won't come back,” Binger said.
