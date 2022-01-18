Man convicted of aggravated assault in 2020 crash
POWELL (WNE) — After hearing four days of evidence and arguments, jurors convicted a Cody man of aggravated assault and battery for crashing into an oncoming vehicle while impaired in 2020.
The four people in the vehicle he hit suffered serious injuries.
Because of Kenneth W. Stone’s prior felony convictions, prosecutors are pursuing an enhanced sentence of somewhere between 10 and 50 years in prison.
After a couple hours of deliberations Thursday night, the 12-member jury unanimously voted to convict Stone of aggravated assault.
The basic facts of the case were not in dispute: In October 2020, Stone went over the centerline in his Ford Ranger and into the oncoming lane of traffic on U.S. Highway 14/16/20 west of Cody. He crashed head-on into an westbound Dodge Charger that contained four out-of-state residents on a trip to Yellowstone National Park. They and Stone suffered serious injuries, with the occupants of the Charger suffering fractured arms, a fractured wrist, a cracked rib, a dislocated shoulder and two broken vertebrae; one woman had to be flown to a Billings hospital via helicopter.
Law enforcement officers and other first responders found that Stone appeared to be in a “trance-like state” and concluded he was impaired.
Stone told authorities he’d drank alcohol and taken sleeping medication and other prescriptions the night before the crash, with testing finding those substances in his blood.
Mixing Ambien and alcohol can result in dangerous side effects, including confusion and dizziness, health experts say.
This story was published on Jan. 18.
———
Wyoming gas prices up 1.5 cents in last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.25 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 6.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.04 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.69 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 0.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
This story was published on Jan. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.