U.S. Supreme Court seeks input on coal terminal case
CODY (WNE) — Monday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on the Wyoming coal port action case it is in dispute against the State of Washington.
The justices invited the acting U.S. Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall, to file a brief expressing the views of the United States on the matter.
Both Montana and Wyoming are both invoking the U.S. Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction, which allows for disputes between states to bypass lower courts and proceed directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Wyoming and Montana argue Washington’s denial of a Section 401 Water Quality Certification for the coal terminal violates both the Dormant Commerce Clause and the Foreign Commerce Clause of the United States Constitution. The Commerce Clause to the U.S. Constitution authorizes the federal government, rather than the states, to regulate interstate commerce.
“It is encouraging that the Supreme Court is a step closer to taking up our Commerce Clause question against Washington State for inappropriately using the Clean Water Act to block our access to overseas markets,” said Gov. Mark Gordon in a press release Monday. “This issue is extremely important to Wyoming and Montana, and it appears members of the Supreme Court recognize the significant constitutional issue of one State’s actions preventing another State from shipping a product, in this case coal, to willing markets. It is an issue as old as our country.”
Oil, gas company sued over royalties
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A federal lawsuit was filed last month in Wyoming alleging EOG Resources, the largest oil and gas operator in Laramie County, has failed to pay royalty proceeds on time, as well as the accompanying interest from failing to meet those deadlines, to those who are owed them.
Wake Energy LLC, an Oklahoma-based company that acquires oil and gas interests nationwide, submitted the lawsuit in U.S. District Court late last month.
The company argues EOG has violated the Wyoming Royalty Payment Act, which requires oil and gas operators to pay proceeds to everyone with interest in the operation within six months of an initial sale of oil or gas, or within 60 days after the month of subsequent sales.
Any delay beyond those timeframes means the operator or lessee must pay an additional 18% interest on the unpaid proceeds.
According to the plaintiffs, EOG has violated both aspects of the act, which was first enacted by the Wyoming Legislature in 1982 to help royalty interest owners be paid in a more timely manner.
“EOG has adopted a policy of requiring owners to first demand statutory interest before it will pay what is already owed under the statute,” states the lawsuit. “EOG considers this policy an efficient breach of the (Wyoming Royalty Payment Act), because it knows very few owners will actually demand the statutory interest owed.”
The lawsuit was also filed as a class-action complaint, with the plaintiffs stating “there are thousands of absent Class members entitled to interest on late payments made by EOG.”
Devils Tower visitor numbers up in September, down for year
GILLETTE (WNE) — Popular tourist attractions have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and Devils Tower is no exception.
The number of people who came to see the first U.S. national monument through September 2020 has decreased by 9.6% from 2019, from 426,111 in 2019 to 385,140 as of Saturday, according to the National Park Service.
A large part of that can be attributed to the pandemic. From March 25 to May 21, the park was closed to the public.
In September, however, Devils Tower had 74,135 visits, which is up 18% from September last year, according to the National Park Service.
The park's hiking trails, climbing routes and picnic area are all open, but the visitor's center and bookstore, and Belle Fourche Campground remain closed.
Sheridan asks for end to watering to fight Japanese beetles
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday asking all Sheridan residents and businesses to immediately stop watering lawns, green spaces and gardens for the remainder of the season.
The resolution stems from the discovery of Japanese beetles in Sheridan Aug. 17. Traps have since been placed in parks and green spaces around Sheridan to get a better idea of the beetle population.
Sheridan Public Works Director Lane Thompson said city staff requests the watering stoppage to create conditions that make it harder for the beetles to survive.
“Dry soil conditions can reduce the egg survival resulting in fewer adult beetles the following year,” he said.
Thompson said the city has already spoken with the parks department and the cemetery to have them turn off their irrigation early for the season, which he said should have no adverse effects because it is late enough into the season.
“If all the stars align we may — not knock them out — but we’ll definitely decrease the population of these guys,” Thompson said.
Because it is a resolution, it is not a mandate or an enforceable document, but rather a request for everyone in the city to work together to help stop the spread of Japanese beetles.
Greybull man killed in rollover
GREYBULL (WNE) — A 22-year-old Greybull man died in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Greybull River Road.
Ha’den Kelso, the driver of a black Ford F-150 pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Oct. 3 accident, which was approximately two miles west of the road’s junction with U.S. Highway 16/20.
Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn said his office was notified of the accident at about 5:30 a.m., but investigators believe the accident occurred several hours prior to the discovery of the vehicle.
Blackburn said the investigation is still underway, but that it appears speed and alcohol were contributing factors.
“Our hearts go out to the family,” he said.
According to Blackburn, Kelso was westbound and failed to negotiate a slight curve in the road.
“It appears he kept going straight as the road started to curve,” he said.
Kelso was not wearing his seat belt, but at no point in time was he ejected from the vehicle, which rolled multiple times.
