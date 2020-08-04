US conducts test flight of unarmed Minuteman 3 missile
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California early Tuesday on a test flight to a target in the Pacific Ocean, the Air Force Global Strike Command said.
The missile blasted off at 12:21 a.m. from Vandenberg Air Force Base and its three reentry vehicles traveled 4,200 miles (6,759 kilometers) to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands as part of a developmental test, the command said from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.
Test launches are essential to sustaining the aging Minuteman 3 nuclear weapon system, Col. Omar Colbert, the 576th Flight Test Squadron commander, said in a statement.
The Air Force said test launches are not a reaction to world events.
The launch calendars are developed three to five years in advance, and planning for individual launches takes six months to a year.
Police apologize after girls handcuffed in stolen car mixup
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in suburban Denver have apologized after a group of Black girls was detained, and at least two handcuffed during a weekend investigation of a stolen car. Officers later determined that the vehicle they were seeking had the same license plate number but was from out-of-state.
A video taken Sunday by a bystander shows the children, ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old, in a parking lot in Aurora, where there have recently been protests over the death of a Black man stopped by police last year, KUSA-TV reported.
The video shows the 17-year-old and 12-year-old lying on their stomachs with their hands cuffed behind their backs and a 14-year-old girl lying next to the 6-year-old also on their stomachs in a parking lot next to the car.
They can be heard crying and screaming as officers stand with their back to the camera. A woman on the other side of the car is shown being led away in handcuffs.
An officer eventually helps the handcuffed 17-year-old and 12-year-old sit up but leaves them sitting with their hands behind their backs.
Police then determined they had stopped the wrong car. It had Colorado license plates but a motorcycle with the same license plate number from Montana was the vehicle that had been reported as stolen on Sunday.
Driver Brittney Gilliam, who had taken her nieces, sister and daughter out for a girls’ day at the nail salon, called the officers’ actions a case of police brutality.
“There’s no excuse why you didn’t handle it a different type of way,” Gilliam told the station. “You could have even told them ‘step off to the side let me ask your mom or your auntie a few questions so we can get this cleared up.’ There was different ways to handle it.”
Universal Orlando laying off undisclosed number of workers
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Almost two months after reopening, Universal Orlando is laying off an undisclosed number of workers.
Universal spokesman Tom Schroder said in an email Monday that the Florida theme park resort was reducing its workforce “to reflect current priorities and needs."
Universal has put the construction of a new theme park, Epic Universe, on pause because of the pandemic. Comcast, Universal Orlando's owner, reported last week that the company’s theme parks division shrank to $87 million in revenue from $1.46 billion a year ago.
“We are prioritizing daily operations and shorter-term projects and continuing our pause on longer-term projects such as Epic Universe as we allow the tourism industry to recover," Schroder said.
Like theme park operators around the U.S., Universal Orlando closed its doors in mid-March as the novel coronavirus started spreading in the U.S. It was the first of Orlando's major theme park operators to reopen when it welcomed back visitors in early June. SeaWorld reopened in late June, and Walt Disney World welcomed back visitors last month.
All of the parks have new rules meant to limit the spread of the virus. Guests and workers must have their temperatures checked and wear masks. Attendance has been limited to allow for social distancing in the parks.
The laid-off workers will get severance pay and subsidized health benefits.
“As always, we are aware of the impact this will have on those affected by this decision and their families," Schroder said.
Grizzly bear killed by wildlife officials after killing cow
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials say they have killed a grizzly bear after it killed a cow on private land in southwestern Montana outside Yellowstone National Park
The adult male bear had killed a cow in Park County last week and was euthanized following consultations with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Grizzly bears are a protected species in the U.S. outside Alaska.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said it was the second removal of a bear this year in the area of the state around Yellowstone.
In the previous case, a bear that had been taking food from camp sites and a house in the West Yellowstone area was captured and transferred to a local zoo.
Relocating bears is often not an option, according to wildlife officials. That's because of competing land uses and because other grizzlies already occupy much of the best wildlife habitat following successful restoration efforts over the past few decades.
Kanye West withdraws petition to get on NJ's 2020 ballot
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Kanye West withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey's ballot, according to an email chain between a judge and what appears to be the rapper's campaign email address.
In email correspondence obtained by The Associated Press, an unidentified person writing from a Kanye 2020 address tells Administrative Law Judge Gail Cookson that West is dropping his effort to appear on New Jersey's ballot.
“At this time, Kanye 2020 has no further option than to regrettably withdraw from New Jersey and cease further efforts to place Mr. West’s name on the New Jersey ballot," the Kanye 2020 email said late Monday.
Cookson replied Tuesday, accepting the withdrawal.
“I will consider this email as a request for a withdrawal of your petition to be placed in nomination for the President of the United States in the State of New Jersey," Cookson wrote.
Election law attorney Scott Salmon objected to West's petition last month, arguing that it failed to pass legal muster because signatures were incomplete and in some cases appeared written in very similar handwriting.
Salmon, who is a registered Democrat but brought the complaint on his own behalf, reacted positively to the news that West had withdrawn.
“I am glad that the Kanye campaign has realized that their petition was so deficient that it wasn’t even worth defending," Salmon said in a phone interview. “It sort of highlights the fact that it shouldn't have been submitted in the first place."
The New Jersey petition showed a number of signatures looked nearly identical, including lower-case i’s dotted with a small circle. Some signatures lacked complete addresses.
Questions about why West withdrew and whether the campaign disputed Salmon's objection were sent to the Kanye 2020 email address.
New Jersey is a reliably Democratic state in presidential elections, siding with the Democrat since 1988.
The status of West's presidential campaign and whether he is truly seeking the White House remains unclear.
Kim Kardashian West last month asked for empathy for her husband and said he is bipolar.
Gyms will need to triple distance for exercising indoors
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released updated guidance Monday for gyms and fitness facilities that nearly triples the minimum distance required for patrons exercising indoors, except for those practicing certain team sports.
Starting Aug. 10, instead of the current requirement of six feet of distance between patrons, gyms and facilities in counties in Phase 2 and 3 of the state's COVID-19 economic reopening plan will now be required to provide 300 square feet — about 17 feet — of distance. The number of people allowed in gyms, fitness facilities and fitness classes will be limited by the size of their space under this guidance, and occupancy in facilities and gyms that are larger than 12,000 square feet will be capped at 25 percent.
In addition, showers, hot tubs, saunas, and tanning beds will be closed, as will steam rooms, squash courts, and racquetball courts. And indoor team sport facilities will be limited for practice and limited competition with no spectators.
Last month, Inslee had initially called for counties in phase two, such as King County, to allow only five people, not including staff, for indoor fitness services at a time. Gyms in phase three counties initially were directed to reduce occupancy to 25% and limit group fitness classes to 10 participants. Those rules were set to take effect last Thursday, but Inslee delayed that implementation in order to work with the fitness industry for clearer guidelines based on the size of the facilities.
Basketball courts, volleyball courts, pickle ball, tennis courts, and other indoor sports facilities at multi-use fitness facilities will be limited to small groups of five, and a minimum of six feet of physical distance between individuals must be maintained at all times.
Trump claims authority to issue order on mail-in votes
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump claimed Monday that he has the authority to issue an executive order on mail-in ballots, whose increasing use, he argues, could increase election fraud and uncertainty, though it is is unclear what he could do to curtail the practice.
“I have the right to do it," Trump told reporters at a White House press conference. "We haven't gotten there yet, we'll see what happens.”
Trump added that Republicans are planning to file suit as soon as Tuesday to try to block Nevada's expansion of mail-in voting.
Nearly all election procedures are governed on a state-by-state basis, with the remainder set by Congress or enshrined in the Constitution. There is no precedent or apparent authority for Trump to try to curtail the use of mail-in ballots by executive order, though he could use a document to formalize his opposition to the practice.
Trump's claimed authority comes days after he publicly floated a delay to the Nov. 3 presidential election, a notion was met with swift bipartisan blowback.
Trump has increasingly sought to cast doubt on November’s election and the expected pandemic-induced surge in mail-in and absentee voting — particularly as he has found himself trailing in public and private polling. Trump has called remote voting options the “biggest risk” to his reelection. His campaign and the Republican Party have sued to combat the practice, which was once a significant advantage for the GOP.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting and the states that use it exclusively say they have necessary safeguards in place to ensure that a hostile foreign actor doesn’t disrupt the vote. Election security experts say voter fraud is rare in all forms of balloting, including by mail.
In addition to his claims of fraud, Trump argued that voting by mail would delay the determination of the election's victor, noting that the winner of a New York Democratic congressional primary vote conducted by mail weeks ago remains undeclared. Trump said he believes that race would need to be “rerun."
Trump claimed the challenge would be greater in a presidential election, where the Electoral College could come down to just one state, and some states allow mail-in ballots to be received up to a week after Election Day.
